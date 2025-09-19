Prep Volleyball Roundup: Aberdeen stays sharp in straight-set win over Tenino

Four local teams picked up wins as we review Thursday’s prep volleyball games in the Twin Harbors.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen 3, Tenino 0

Aberdeen continued its dominant run through the non-league portion of the schedule with a straight-set victory over Tenino on Thursday at Aberdeen High School.

The Bobcats (4-0 overall) won the first set 25-14 by “coming out with great energy,” according to head coach Desiree Glanz, and trailed 20-15 in Set 2.

Led by senior defensive specialist Jaylynn Milton’s service and defense, Aberdeen rallied to take the second game 26-24.

The Bobcats rode that momentum to cruise to a win in Game 3 to complete the sweep and remain unbeaten on the season.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Madi Ritter attempts a kill during a straight-set win over Tenino on Thursday at Aberdeen High School.

“Tough serves were a factor,” Glanz said. “We chipped away point by point and had amazing, positive encouragement all around.”

Junior defensive specialist Daniella Alavez-Oropeza, Milton and sophomore Maddy Baker combined to go 33 for 34 in service for the Bobcats.

Hadley Lowery had seven kills, Mia Hallak had 21 assists and Sophia Knutson had 10 digs to lead Aberdeen.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Sophia Knutson (left) makes a pass while Daniela Alavez-Oropeza (11) looks on during a straight-set win over Tenino on Thursday at Aberdeen High School.

“Great leadership tonight from Mia Hallak and Sophie Knutson who didn’t let their team quit,” Glanz said.

Aberdeen has won 12 sets to just one loss in its four victories this season.

The Bobcats face Rochester at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Tenino 14 24 15 – 0

Aberdeen 25 26 25 – 3

Leading players: Aberdeen – Alavez-Oropeza (15-15 service, ace, 5 digs); Milton (9-9 service); Baker (9-10 service, 3 aces, kill, 4 digs); Knutson (assist, 10 digs, ace); Turpin (4 kills); Williams (5 kills, 3 digs, block, ace); Kohn (2 digs); Ritter (5 kills); Halak (21 assists, kill, 5 digs, 3 aces); Lowery (7 kills).

~~~

Shelton 3, Montesano 1

A poor service game hampered Montesano in a 3-1 loss to Shelton on Thursday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (2-4) forced Shelton to extra points in each of the first two games, winning Game 1 26-24 then falling in the second set 28-26.

After being blown out in Game 3 25-12, the Bulldogs were edged out in the fourth set 25-23.

“We missed way too many serves to win tonight,” Montesano head coach Billie Dickinson said. “We just killed ourselves at the service line. We missed them every way you could miss them. We couldn’t get anything going and it just completely stifled us.”

Dickinson added her team played well enough to keep the games close, but couldn’t overcome a bad night at the service line.

“It’s kind of amazing we kept some games as close as we did with the number of serves we missed,” she said. “We did a lot of good things, we just got killed at the service line.”

Sophomore middle blocker Violet Prince had 11 kills while junior setter Makena Blancas had 29 assists for the Bulldogs.

Grace Gooding and Carmen Bennefield added eight kills apiece for Monte.

The Bulldogs host Raymond-South Bend at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Shelton 24 28 25 25 – 3

Montesano 26 26 12 23 – 1

Leading players: Montesano – Prince (11 kills); Gooding (8 kills); Bennefield (8 kills); Blancas (29 assists).

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 3, Napavine 1

Raymond-South Bend claimed its first victory of the season with a 3-1 win over Napavine on Thursday at Napavine High School.

The Ravens (1-2) started hot to sweep the first two games 25-8 and 25-17. But after playing five sets against Toledo two days prior, fatigue began to show in a 25-16 Game 3 loss.

RSB got back on track thanks to performances by sophomore hitter Macey Enlow (14 digs, 20-20 service) and junior Olivia White-Kelley (100% service) to take the match with a 25-20 win in the fourth game.

“We started strong and came out strong. Our offense was working well. In Game 3, we started making mistakes that are uncharacteristic of us and our communication faltered,” Ravens head coach Julie Jewell said. “We were able to battle through and get momentum to swing our way. … We looked a little weary in games three and four. It was good to get the win.”

The Ravens’ JV team won 25-12, 25-12.

RSB faces Montesano at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in Montesano.

RSB 25 25 16 25 – 3

Napavine 8 17 25 20 – 1

Leading players: RSB – Enlow (14 digs, 20-20 service); White-Kelley (10% service).

~~~

Pratt

Ocosta 3, Wishkah Valley 0

Ocosta picked up a 1B Coastal League victory with a 3-0 win over Wishkah Valley on Thursday at Wishkah Valley High School.

Led by another outstanding service performance from sophomore Bella Pratt, Ocosta (3-2, 3-1 1B Coastal) won in straight sets 25-13, 25-17 and 25-20.

“We came out communicating much better and our serve-receive has improved with recent adjustments,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said.

Pratt led the way for the Wildcats with 19 aces.

Setter Ava Tucker had nine assists while junior outside hitter Ava Weimer led Ocosta with six kills.

“Bella’s stellar serving has been a huge asset this season,” Snider said. “Ava Tucker put up 9 assists and spread the offense well tonight.”

Ocosta has a key league matchup against Willapa Valley at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Westport.

The Loggerettes (0-3, 0-3) faces Mary M. Knight in a 1B Coastal League match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ocosta 25 25 25 – 3

Wishkah Valley 13 17 20 – 0

Leading players: Ocosta – Pratt (19 aces); Weimar (6 kills); Thurston (8-9 serve-receive); Tucker (9 assists).

~~~

Willapa Valley 3, Taholah 0

Willapa Valley wrapped up a busy week with a straight-set victory over Taholah on Thursday at Taholah High School.

Playing in their third game in a week, the Vikings (5-1, 3-1 1B Coastal) defeated the Chitwhins (3-2, 2-2) 27-25, 25-11 and 25-17.

“It was a big week for league play. We lost a close one on Tuesday (against Naselle), that stung a bit. We spent a lot of our practice Wednesday talking about where we needed to improve mentally and dive back in to play how we want to play and do what we do,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “This week was challenging but I’m happy with how we closed out the match tonight. The girls know their potential and what pace they need to play at to compete with tough teams.”

Senior setter Lauren Matlock dished out a game-high 22 assists, mostly to middle blockers Tylar Keeton (16 kills) and Paislee Hurley (9 kills).

Valley senior outside hitter Rilyn Channell had 10 digs to lead the Vikings defense.

”I was really happy with our composure and focus especially in serve-receive. It’s where we have struggled in the past but it has been improving daily,” Kempton said. “(Taholah) had a couple aggressive attackers, they had a few hard kills on us on the first set, but the girls adjusted quickly on defense. It seemed like everything clicked tonight. I’m happy for the girls.”

Valley plays at Ocosta at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Taholah faces Lake Quinault at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Amanda Park.

Willapa Valley 27 25 25 – 3

Taholah 25 11 17 – 0

Leading players: WV – Hodel (ace, 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists); Channell (2 aces, 10 digs); Barnum (2 aces, 2 kills, assist); Matlock (ace, 2 digs, 22 assists); Keeton (16 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs); Hurley (9 kills, 4 blocks); Lynch (5 kills); Sipp (4 digs); Jones (kill).