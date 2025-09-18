Prep Volleyball Roundup: Aberdeen stays hot with sweep of Elma

Also: After starting season 0-3, Montesano beats W.F. West for second straight victory

Aberdeen and Montesano volleyball teams won their respective matches as we review Wednesday’s games on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen 3, Elma 0

For the third straight time to open the season, Aberdeen defeated a Grays Harbor County rival.

The Bobcats’ solid service and passing game led to a straight-set victory over Elma on Wednesday at Elma High School.

The Bobcats (3-0 overall) defeated the Eagles (0-4) by scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-10.

A big key to the Cats’ victory was their service game, which converted 49-of-56 opportunities (87.5%) and had eight aces as a team in the decisive third set alone.

Seven different Bobcats recorded at least on kill in the game as junior setter Mia Hallak distributed 27 assists in the match to go along with her game-high seven aces.

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA The Aberdeen Bobcats celebrate a point during a straight-set victory over Elma on Wednesday at Elma High School.

Aberdeen’s defense was led by backline player Sophia Knutson and Daniela Alavez, with Knutson recording a team-best 16 digs and Alavez credited by head coach Desiree Glanz for having a “great service and serve-receive game.”

Senior outside hitter Hadley Lowery and senior middle blocker Dalyn Williams led Aberdeen with eight and seven kills, respectively.

“Our defense worked well together with great communication and gave up very little against Elma’s offense,” Glanz said. “I’m proud of this team for continuing to play together pushing and supporting each other. We continue to improve on our mental game in every match and most of all, we are having fun.”

Elma was led by senior outside hitter Jenessa Sackrider (6 kills, 14 assists), senior setter haylee Manners (9 digs, 8 assists) and freshman outside hitter Mercedes Carter (10 digs, 9 assists).

NICOLE SHANNON | MAIN FOCUS MEDIA Elma’s Mercedes Carter serves the ball during a 3-0 loss to Aberdeen on Wednesday in Elma.

Elma plays at Centralia at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Aberdeen hosts Tenino at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Aberdeen 25 25 25 – 3

Elma 18 18 10 – 0

Leading players: Aberdeen – Knutson (16 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills); Baker (9 digs, 2 aces); Williams (2 digs, 7 kills, ace, assist); Ritter (2 digs, 4 kills); Milton (2 digs); Lowery (dig, 8 kills); Alavez (3 dig, 2 aces); Halak (27 assists, 7 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs); Turpin (3 kills, dig); Kohn (8 digs, 2 kills, ace). Elma – Escoffon (2 digs, kill, 7 assists); Lindley (2 digs); Bossard (dig, block, 2 kills); Maners (9 digs, kill, 8 assists); Sackrider (dig, 6 kills, 14 assists); Carter (10 digs, 2 kills, 9 assists); Kanios (3 digs, block, 2 kills, 9 assists); Pineda Moreno (9 digs, assist); O’Gorman (6 digs, ace).

~~~

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano outside hitter Grace Gooding (right) attempts a kill during a straight-set victory over W.F. West on Wednesday in Chehalis.

Montesano 3, W.F. West 0

Montesano won its second consecutive game with a straight-set victory over W.F. West on Wednesday in Chehalis.

The Bulldogs (2-3 overall) beat the Bearcats (2-3) by scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-19.

Junior setter Makena Blancas led the Bulldogs with 17 assists to multiple Monte hitters.

”(Blancas) distributed the ball really well to our hitters,” Monte head coach Billie Dickinson said. “Good win. We played really good defense. It’s always good to get a win on the road.”

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano’s Makena Blancas (6) celebrates a point during a 3-0 win over W.F. West on Wednesday in Chehalis.

Libero Bentley Warne and middle blocker Violet Prince combined for a perfect 24 for 24 from the service line.

Prince and senior outside hitter Grace Gooding led the Bulldogs with seven and five kills, respectively.

Monte hosts Shelton at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Montesano 25 25 25 – 3

W.F. West 18 20 19 – 0

Leading players: Montesano – Blancas (17 assists); Warne (11-11 service, 7 digs); Prince (13-13 service, 7 kills); Gooding (5 kills).