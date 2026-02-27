Two Ravens, one Hyak named to Pac League top boys hoops teams

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Two Raymond-South Bend Ravens and one North Beach Hyak were honored by the 2B Pacific League in being named to the league’s top two squads for the 2025-26 season.

North Beach junior guard Jeremiah “J.J.” Eastman earned a First Team nod after the talented guard led the Hyaks in scoring (18.1 points per game), rebounding (7.8 rpg), steals (2.1 spg) and blocks (1.6 bpg) this season.

Raymond-South Bend senior guard Chris Banker earned First Team honors after averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Ravens this season.

Junior Tanner Morris was named to the league’s Second Team after scoring 10 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for Raymond-South Bend.

Ravens seniors Aaron Somero (8.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.3 apg) and Carson Ridderbush (11.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 spg) were named as Honorable Mentions, as were North Beach’s Parker Johnson (5.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.6 apg) and Sonny Terrell (6.3 ppg., 2.5 rpg).

The complete all-league list is as follows:

~~~

2025-26 2B Pacific League Boys Basketball

League MVP: Titus Rowley, Forks, jr.

Coach of the Year: Eric McMillan, Ilwaco

Sportsmanship Award: Chief Leschi

First Team

Dylan Pelas, Ilwaco, sr.; Jeremiah “J.J.” Eastman, North Beach, jr.; Chris Banker, Raymond-South Bend, sr.; Chase Cunningham, Ilwaco, jr.; ShanJaye Alexander, Chief Leschi, soph.

Second Team

Cooper Petit, Ilwaco, sr.; Noah Foster, Forks, sr.; Radly Bennett, Forks, soph.; Haddox Hazen, Ilwaco, soph.; Tanner Morris, RSB, jr.

Honorable Mention

Aaron Somero, RSB, sr.; Cash Barajas, Forks, jr.; Carson Ridderbush, RSB, sr.; Parker Johnson, North Beach, soph.; Sonny Terrell, North Beach, jr.; Carter Coberly, Forks, sr.