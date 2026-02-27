Two Ravens, one Hyak named to Pac League top boys hoops teams
Published 2:30 am Friday, February 27, 2026
Two Raymond-South Bend Ravens and one North Beach Hyak were honored by the 2B Pacific League in being named to the league’s top two squads for the 2025-26 season.
North Beach junior guard Jeremiah “J.J.” Eastman earned a First Team nod after the talented guard led the Hyaks in scoring (18.1 points per game), rebounding (7.8 rpg), steals (2.1 spg) and blocks (1.6 bpg) this season.
Raymond-South Bend senior guard Chris Banker earned First Team honors after averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Ravens this season.
Junior Tanner Morris was named to the league’s Second Team after scoring 10 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for Raymond-South Bend.
Ravens seniors Aaron Somero (8.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.3 apg) and Carson Ridderbush (11.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 spg) were named as Honorable Mentions, as were North Beach’s Parker Johnson (5.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.6 apg) and Sonny Terrell (6.3 ppg., 2.5 rpg).
The complete all-league list is as follows:
2025-26 2B Pacific League Boys Basketball
League MVP: Titus Rowley, Forks, jr.
Coach of the Year: Eric McMillan, Ilwaco
Sportsmanship Award: Chief Leschi
First Team
Dylan Pelas, Ilwaco, sr.; Jeremiah “J.J.” Eastman, North Beach, jr.; Chris Banker, Raymond-South Bend, sr.; Chase Cunningham, Ilwaco, jr.; ShanJaye Alexander, Chief Leschi, soph.
Second Team
Cooper Petit, Ilwaco, sr.; Noah Foster, Forks, sr.; Radly Bennett, Forks, soph.; Haddox Hazen, Ilwaco, soph.; Tanner Morris, RSB, jr.
Honorable Mention
Aaron Somero, RSB, sr.; Cash Barajas, Forks, jr.; Carson Ridderbush, RSB, sr.; Parker Johnson, North Beach, soph.; Sonny Terrell, North Beach, jr.; Carter Coberly, Forks, sr.