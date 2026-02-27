Raymond-South Bend’s Koski named Pacific League co-MVP

Swipe or click to see more

Raymond-South Bend’s Kassie Koski was named co-Most Valuable Player of the 2B Pacific League for the 2025-26 season.

Koski, a senior forward, led the Ravens with 13.3 points and 3.3 steals per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season.

Koski played a team-high 588 minutes while making 116-of-398 field goals (29%) and scoring 333 points for the league-champion Ravens.

Joining Koski on the league’s First Team were senior center Ava Baugher (8.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2 apg) and junior guard Avalyn Stigall (8.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.5 spg).

Ravens senior guard Megan Kongbouakhay (4.3 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.1 spg) was named to the league’s Second Team

North Beach senior Jazmine Goldman and RSB senior Ava Pine-Isaksen (2.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg) were named as Honorable Mentions.

The full all-league team is as follows:

~~~

2025-26 2B Pacific All-League Girls Basketball Team

Co-MVP: Kassie Koski, Raymond-South Bend, sr.; Bailey Johnson, Forks, jr.

Coach of the Year: Jason Koski, RSB

Sportsmanship Award: Ilwaco

First Team

Marlee Rodarte, Chief Leschi, jr.; Ava Baugher, RSB, sr.; Sariah Walden, Chief Leschi, jr.; Avalyn Stigall, RSB, jr.; Chloe Gaydeski, Forks, sr.

Second Team

Megan Kongbouakhay, RSB, sr.; Fynlie Peters, Forks, jr.; Ana Petry, Ilwaco, jr.; Avery Dilley, Forks, jr.; Ella Yates, Chief Leschi, jr.

Honorable Mention

Jazmine Goldman, North Beach, sr.; Ava Pine-Isaksen, RSB, sr.; Karee Neel, Forks, jr.; Kailyn Crowder, Forks, fr.; Brooklyn Rondeau, Forks, fr.