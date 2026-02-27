Site Logo

Aberdeen’s Brown named to 2A Evergreen Conference’s Second Team

Published 1:30 am Friday, February 27, 2026

By Ryan Sparks

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen junior guard Bentley Brown

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen junior guard Bentley Brown

Aberdeen’s Bentley Brown was named as an all-league player as the 2A Evergreen All-Conference team was announced for the 2025-26 season.

As a junior guard, Brown led Aberdeen in scoring at 13 points per game this season, highlighted by hitting the 100th 3-pointer of her prep career as well as a 22-point performance against third-ranked W.F. West.

Brown accounted for 33% of the Bobcats’ offensive output this season.

Junior team captain Sophie Knutson was named as an Honorable Mention after scoring 12.7 points a game, including a season-high 33 points in a game against Centralia.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

~~~

2025-26 2A Evergreen All-Conference Basketball Team

League MVP: Dilyn Boeck, W.F. West, jr., guard.

First Team

Joy Cushman, W.F. West, jr., guard. Kaitlyn Chloupek, W.F. West, jr., guard; Tyler Venable, Black Hills, jr., guard; Natalie Buchanan, Black Hills, jr., guard; Cedar Wily, Shelton, sr., forward; Janelle Krise, Shelton, soph., guard.

Second Team

Hadley Hoffman, W.F. West, sr., forward; Maesyn Williams, Tumwater, soph., guard; Anden Demaris, Tumwater, jr., wing; Olivia Swanson, Shelton, soph., guard; Ayana Saucedo, Centralia, sr., guard; Bentley Brown, Aberdeen, jr., guard.

Honorable Mention

Izzy Teeter, W.F. West, soph., guard; Mallory Gaskill, W.F. West, fr., guard; Claire Buono, Tumwater, sr., guard; Malia Eggers, Tumwater, fr., guard; Brooklyn Sprague, Centralia, sr., guard; Sophie Knutson, Aberdeen, jr., guard.

You Might Like