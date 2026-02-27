Aberdeen’s Brown named to 2A Evergreen Conference’s Second Team

Aberdeen’s Bentley Brown was named as an all-league player as the 2A Evergreen All-Conference team was announced for the 2025-26 season.

As a junior guard, Brown led Aberdeen in scoring at 13 points per game this season, highlighted by hitting the 100th 3-pointer of her prep career as well as a 22-point performance against third-ranked W.F. West.

Brown accounted for 33% of the Bobcats’ offensive output this season.

Junior team captain Sophie Knutson was named as an Honorable Mention after scoring 12.7 points a game, including a season-high 33 points in a game against Centralia.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

2025-26 2A Evergreen All-Conference Basketball Team

League MVP: Dilyn Boeck, W.F. West, jr., guard.

First Team

Joy Cushman, W.F. West, jr., guard. Kaitlyn Chloupek, W.F. West, jr., guard; Tyler Venable, Black Hills, jr., guard; Natalie Buchanan, Black Hills, jr., guard; Cedar Wily, Shelton, sr., forward; Janelle Krise, Shelton, soph., guard.

Second Team

Hadley Hoffman, W.F. West, sr., forward; Maesyn Williams, Tumwater, soph., guard; Anden Demaris, Tumwater, jr., wing; Olivia Swanson, Shelton, soph., guard; Ayana Saucedo, Centralia, sr., guard; Bentley Brown, Aberdeen, jr., guard.

Honorable Mention

Izzy Teeter, W.F. West, soph., guard; Mallory Gaskill, W.F. West, fr., guard; Claire Buono, Tumwater, sr., guard; Malia Eggers, Tumwater, fr., guard; Brooklyn Sprague, Centralia, sr., guard; Sophie Knutson, Aberdeen, jr., guard.