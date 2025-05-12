Prep Track & Field Roundup: School records falling at recent track meets

CORRECTION: Due to a source error, a previous version of this article contained incorrect information. Aberdeen’s previous school record in the boys 4×400-meter relay was 3:26.48 set in 1984.

Plenty of local school records have been broken as we review recent prep track and field results on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

Aberdeen’s boys relay teams break school records

A pair of Aberdeen school records fell on Friday at the 59th Shaner Invitational at Tumwater High School.

The Bobcats 4×100- and 4×400-meter relay teams each set new school records at the meet.

Aberdeen’s 4×100 team of junior Cordell Roberts, junior Braxton Gozart, senior William Johnson and junior Micah Schroeder placed third with a time of 43.68 seconds, breaking the school record of 44.04 set back in 2015 by Kaleb Bell, Miles Devine, Austin Floch and Connor Quinn.

The 4×400 team of Roberts, Johnson, junior Isaac Garcia and senior Henry Nelson ran a time of 3:25.15 to win the event by more than three seconds over second-place Tumwater. In the process, the foursome set a new school record, breaking a longstanding time of 3:26.48 set by Jim Anneberg, Arnie Wilppone, Dan Schrotberger, Dave Christensen, Kurt Cole and Darrin King (two were alternates) at the state-championship meet in 1984.

Top placements for Aberdeen included Nelson winning the boys 800 meters with a time of 1:54.30 and sophomore Ailyn Haggard, who won the girls 3,200 with a season-best time of 11:28.49.

Landon Hamblin had a personal best 52-3.75 to take third in the shot put with Garcia taking third in the triple jump (44-06 PR) and fourth in the long jump (21-10.75) to help the Bobcats boys team to a fifth-place finish with 57 points.

Sophomore Mia Hallak placed second in the 1,600 (5:24.55) and fourth in the 800 (2:27.24); junior Rylee Brooks took third in the discus (114-10 PR); and juniors Ines Horcajada (31-6.5 PR) and Lila Ericksen (30-11 PR) placed third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump.

Aberdeen’s girls team placed fifth overall with 45.5 points.

~~~

Locals place high on podium at Spudder Classic

Several Twin Harbors prep track and field stars earned top podium placements at the Spudder Track & Field Classic on Friday in Ridgefield.

Leading the way in the boys competition was Elma senior Ryder Nelson, who placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-record time of 40.10.

Eagles sophomore sprinter Ricardo Guadarrama had two personal-best times to place second in the 100 meters (10.88) and 200 (21.81) to help Elma to a fifth-place finish out of 26 teams with 42 points.

The Eagles boys team was the only Twin Harbors team, boys or girls, that placed in the top 10 at the meet.

North Beach senior Elton Rockey finished third behind Nelson in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.16, a new personal best, and his Hyak teammate Sawyer Reither placed second in the triple jump (42-01).

Montesano senior Shaun Straka led the Bulldogs with a third-place finish in the shot put (46-6).

In the girls competition, Hoquiam junior Sydney Gordon was the only event winner out of the Twin Harbors with a season-best 36 foot, seven inch throw to win the shot put.

Montesano sophomore Haley Schweppe placed second with a personal-record time of 11:15.50, losing a photo finish to Ridgefield’s Danica Allen (11:15.49).

North Beach senior Katana Capoeman placed second in the triple jump with a personal-record mark of 34-1.75.

Elma sophomore Audreauna Kanios placed fourth in the high jump with a personal-best leap of 5-0.

~~~

PHOTO BY LARRY BALE Raymond-South Bend’s Chris Banker clears six feet, six inches to break a school high jump record at a league meet on May 1 at Raymond High School.

Raymond-South Bend’s Banker sets school high jump record

Raymond-South Bend junior Chris Banker set a new school record in the high jump with a mark of 6-6 at a league meet on May 1 at Raymond High School.

Banker’s mark was two inches better than his previous mark, which tied the previous school record with Tony Banadinovich (1982) and current Raymond-South Bend coach and Raymond Athletic Director Mike Tully (1996).

~~~

Hoquiam’s Burtenshaw breaks her own school record

Hoquiam’s RenaèJah Burtenshaw lowered her own school record at a 1A Evergreen League meet on May 7 in Rochester.

Burtenshaw, a freshman, ran a 12.18 in the girls 100 meters to lower her 1A-class best time by one-tenth of a second to set a Hoquiam school record she broke earlier this season.