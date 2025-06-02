Prep Track & Field Roundup: Aberdeen boys place top 10, area produces three state champs at state meets

The Twin Harbors produced three state champions and plenty of all-state honors as the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Track & Field State Championships wrapped up on Saturday.

Aberdeen boys place top 10 at state

The Aberdeen Bobcats boys track and field team placed ninth overall at the 2A State Championships on Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

The Bobcats totalled 28 points, led by several all-state performances.

Senior Henry Nelson placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 1:53.58, a mere .02 off the first-place pace of Steliacoom’s Andy Glaze in a photo finish.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Aberdeen’s Isaac Garcia competes in the 2A boys triple jump at the 2A State Championships in Tacoma.

Bobcats junior Isaac Garcia ran a personal-best time of 49.64 to place second in the 400 and finished fourth in the triple jump with a PR mark of 44 feet, 6.75 inches.

Aberdeen shot putter Landon Hamblin placed fourth with a heave of 52-01 and the Bobcats 4×400-meter relay team of Cordell Roberts, Treven Clarkston, Garcia and Nelson placed seventh with a time of 3:29.38.

In the girls competition, Aberdeen placed in a four-way tie for 32nd with four points.

Rylee Brooks led the way for the Bobcats girls, placing fifth in the shot put with a throw of 35-09.

Full results available on athletic.net.

Local results listed below.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Aberdeen’s Haylee Jahner clears the bar in the 2A girls high jump at the 2A State Championships on Saturday in Tacoma.

2A State Championships

Boys

100 meters Prelims: 10, Braxton Gozart, Aberdeen, 11.33.

400 Finals: 2, Isaac Garcia, Aberdeen, 49.64 PR.

400 Prelims: 5, Garcia, Aberdeen, 49.74.

800 Finals: 2, Henry Nelson, Aberdeen, 1:53.58.

800 Prelims: 3, Nelson, Aberdeen, 1:55.93.

4×400 relay Finals: 7, Aberdeen (Cordell Roberts, Treven Clarkston, Garcia, Nelson), 3:29.38.

4×400 relay Prelims: 7, Aberdeen (Roberts, Clarkston, Garcia, Nelson), 3:26.37.

Shot put: 4, Landon Hamblin, Aberdeen, 52-01.

High jump: 15, Adonis Hammonds, Aberdeen, 6-0.

Long jump: 12-tie, Hammonds, 20-4.75. 12-t, Garcia, 20-4.75.

Triple jump: 4, Garcia, Aberdeen, 44-6.75 PR.

Girls

800 Prelims: 15, Mia Hallak, Aberdeen, 2:26.32 PR.

1600: 12, Hallak, 5:16.36. 17, Ailyn Haggard, Aberdeen, 5:20.79.

3200: 12, Haggard, Aberdeen, 12:06.15.

Shot put: 5, Rylee Brooks, Aberdeen, 35-09.

Discus: 14, Brooks, Aberdeen, 86-00.

High jump: 11, Haylee Jahner, Aberdeen, 4-10.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Hoquiam sophomore Ricardo Guadarrama won the state title in the 1B boys 200 meters at the WIAA State Championships on Saturday in Yakima.

Elma’s Guadarrama, Hoquiam’s Burtenshaw win state titles

They’ve been two of the top sprinters in their respective disciplines the entire season, and on Saturday at the 1A State Championships at Eisenhower High School in Yakima, they proved it.

Elma sophomore Ricardo Guadarrama and Hoquiam freshman RenaèJah Burtenshaw each won state titles with standout performances on Saturday.

Guadarrama won the boys 200 meters with a personal-best time of 21.38 to edge King’s junior Jeshua Singletary (21.42).

The two also finished 1-2 in a close 100 final, with Singletary running a time of 10.81 to squeak past Guadarrama (10.84).

In the girls competition, Burtenshaw completed her season-long dominance in the 1A class at the 100 with a time of 12.24 in the final, 0.42 seconds faster than South Whidbey’s Sophia Michalopoulos to win her first state championship despite dealing with an illness during the meet.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Hoquiam freshman RenaèJah Burtenshaw won the 1A girls 100 meters at the WIAA State Championships on Saturday in Yakima.

Other all-state placements for Twin Harbors 1A schools were Hoquiam senior Oliver Bryson (41.77, 4th) and Elma senior Ryder Nelson (42.64, 7th-tie) in the boys 300 hurdles; Montesano’s Shaun Straka (49-7.5, 6th) in the boys shot put; Montesano sophomore Haley Schweppe in the girls 800 (2:19.58, 3rd) and 1600 (5:18.26, 7th); and Hoquiam junior Sydney Gordon (35-5.25, 8th) in the girls shot put.

Elma’s boys 4×100 relay team of Jordan Meadows, Ryder Nelson, Jaxon Brookins and Ricardo Guadarrama also earned an all-state nod by finishing eighth with a time of 44.16.

Elma’s boys placed 12th overall with 21 points. Hoquiam was 30th (5 points) with Montesano in 34th place (3 points).

In the girls competition, Hoquiam placed 20th with 11 points followed by Montesano (8 points) in a tie with Klahowya and Mount Baker for 24th place.

Full results available at athletic.net.

Local results listed below.

1A State Championships

Boys

100 Final: 2, Ricardo Guadarrama, Elma, 10.84 PR.

100 Prelims: 2, Guadarrama, Elma, 10.63.

200 Final: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 21.38 PR.

200 Prelims: 1, Guadarrama, Elma, 22.03.

1600: 22, Benny Anderson, 4:38.01. 26, Frank Roberts, Elma, 4:45.77.

3200: 13, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 9:56.62. 18, Junior Soto, Hoquiam, 10:09.72. 19, Roberts, Elma, 10:15.31. 20, Anderson, Montesano, 10:18.43.

300 hurdles Final: 4, Oliver Bryson, Hoquiam, 41.77. 7-tie, Ryder Nelson, Elma, 42.64.

300 hurdles Prelims: 6, Nelson, Elma, 41.70. 7, Bryson, Hoquiam, 41.76.

4×100 relay Final: 8, Elma (Jordan Meadows, Nelson, Jaxon Brookins, Guadarrama), 44.16.

4×100 relay Prelims: 6, Elma (Meadows, Nelson, Brookins, Guadarrama), 43.84. 15, Montesano (Kaden Stott, Thomas Flink, Jerrell Bayless, Ashton McKinney), 45.03.

4×400 relay Prelims: 12, Elma (Guadarrama, Kole Boice, Aaron Tuttle, Nelson), 3:36.77.

Shot put: 6, Shaun Straka, Montesano, 49-7.50.

Discus: 14, Kohan Morrison, Elma, 116-01.

Javelin: 12, Gavin Root, Montesano, 152-05.

Girls

100 Final: 1, RenaèJah Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 12.24.

100 Prelims: 1, Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 11.96 PR. 9, Hailey McElroy, Montesano, 12.58 PR.

800 Final: 3, Haley Schweppe, Montesano, 2:19.58.

800 Prelims: 2, H. Schweppe, Montesano, 2:18.64 PR. 14, Samantha Schweppe, Montesano, 2:28.36 PR.

1600: 7, H. Schweppe, 5:18.26. 12, S. Schweppe, Montesano, 5:31.22.

3200: 13, H. Schweppe, 12:17.28. 15, S. Schweppe, 12:28.71.

100 hurdles Prelims: 18, Sam Roundtree, Montesano, 18.45.

4×100 relay Prelims: 10, Hoquiam (Emily Brodhead, Brittany Alcala, Katlyn Brodhead, Burtenshaw), 51.03.

Shot put: 8, Sydney Gordon, Hoquiam, 35-5.25. 9, Willow Valentine, Montesano, 35-0.5 PR.

High jump: 11, Elma, Audreauna Kanios, Elma, 4-10.

Pole vault: 14, E. Brodhead, Hoquiam, 8-06.

Long jump: 16, Burtenshaw, Hoquiam, 11-04.

Ambulatory

Boys shot put: 2, Carson Anderson, Elma, 18-08 PR. 3, Noah Stoddard, Elma, 13-2.25 PR.

Boys discus: 2, Anderson, Elma, 37-03. 3, Stoddard, 25-11 PR.

Boys Javelin: 3, Anderson, Elma, 40-01 PR. 4, Stoddard, Elma, 32-03 PR.

North Beach’s Reither, Capoeman, Raymond-South Bend’s Baugher earn all-state honors

North Beach’s Sawyer Reither and Katana Capoeman and Raymond-South Bend’s Ava Baugher earned all-state honors at the 2B State Championships Thursday through Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

Reither’s mark of 43-0.75 inches placed second in the boys triple jump as one of just two competitors to break 43 feet.

Reardan’s Evan Krupke won the state title with a distance of 43-9.75.

Capoeman earned two all-state honors with top-eight finishes in the triple jump (34-4.75 PR, 5th) and long jump (15-0.75, 8th).

Baugher cleared the bar at 4-10 in the girls high jump to place in a tie for eighth and earn an all-state spot.

North Beach’s boys team placed in a tie for 22nd with eight points while the girls team tied for 29th, also with four points.

Full results available on athletic.net.

Local results listed below.

2B State Championships

Boys

110 hurdles Prelims: 17, Elton Rockey, North Beach, 17.10.

300 hurdles Prelims: 9, Elton Rockey, North Beach.

High jump: 10-tie, Parker Johnson, North Beach, 5-06. Sawyer Reither, North Beach, No Height.

Triple jump: 2, Sawyer Reither, North Beach, 43-0.75 PR.

Girls

300 hurdles Prelims: 15, Elka Cox, North Beach, 52.13.

4×100 relay Prelims: 14, North Beach (Macenzie Osborne-Hansen, Mackenzie McCrory, Cox, Brooklyn Reither), 53.80.

4×200 relay Prelims: 15, North Beach (Denahli Hoylman, McCrory, Cox, Reither), 1:54.75.

High jump: 8-tie, Ava Baugher, Raymond-South Bend, 4-10.

Pole vault: 13, Osborne-Hansen, North Beach, 7-0.

Long jump: 8, Katana Capoeman, North Beach, 15-0.75.

Triple jump: 5, Capoeman, North Beach, 34-4.75 PR. 13, Reither, North Beach, 31-0.5.

Willapa Valley’s Strozyk wins state championship

Willapa Valley senior Cody Strozyk won a state title at the 1B State Championships Thursday through Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

Strozyk was the only competitor in the 1B boys javelin to clear 170 feet with a a throw of 172-00, besting Brody Fleming (St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse) by nearly four feet (168-02).

Taholah senior Zavier Davis (167-07) and Willapa Valley’s junior Hank Swartz (152-10) also earned all-state nods by placing third and seventh, respectively.

Ocosta senior Elijah Perry made the all-state team in the boys pole vault by clearing the bar at 9-06 to place in a tie for seventh.

Taholah’s Tamirah Grover-Curley earned three all-state spots in the girls competition. The Chitwhins sophomore placed second in the shot put with a throw of 35-8.5, took fifth in the discus (109-10) and seventh in the javelin (100-5) to complete her impressive showing at the state meet.

Willapa Valley’s boys team placed 18th with 12 points with Taholah in a tie for 25th with six points.

Taholah’s girls team placed in a tie for 18th with 14 points.

Full results available at athletic.net.

Local results listed below.

1B State Championships

Boys

100 Prelims: 17, Chase Porter, Willapa Valley, 11.77. 19, Hazel Rhodes, Taholah, 11.81 PR.

200 Prelims: 16, Rhodes, Taholah, 24.79.

400 Prelims: 10, Jayden Williams, Taholah, 54.66 PR.

800 Prelims: 17, Osvaldo Guadalupe, Ocosta, 2:12.42 PR.

3200: 14, Colton Kempton, Willapa Valley, 11:50.74.

4×100 relay Prelims: 14, Ocosta (Zavian Van Embden, J.J. Lillico, Syen Van Embden, Damien Beck), 48.95.

4×400 relay Prelims: 15, S. Van Embden, Guadalupe, Lillico, Billy Burns), 3:52.40.

Shot put: 14, Beck, Ocosta, 37-5.5.

Discus: 10, Beck, Ocosta, 117-04. 16, Michael Priest, Ocosta, 103-05.

Javelin: 1, Cody Strozyk, Willapa Valley, 172-00. 3, Zavier Davis, Taholah, 167-07. 7, Hank Swartz, Willapa Valley, 152-10.

Pole vault: 7, Elijah Perry, Ocosta, 9-06. 12, Salvador Medrano, Ocosta, 9-0 PR.

Triple jump: 12, Burns, Ocosta, 37-10.25. 13, Swartz, Willapa Valley, 37-04.

Girls

400 Prelims: 16, Keeliana McCrory, Taholah, 1:13.97.

100 hurdles Prelims: 13, Kayleen Weber, Ocosta, 19.54.

Shot put: 2, Tahmirah Grover-Curley, Taholah, 35-8.5 PR. 13, Sam Sheary, Willapa Valley, 30-10.25.

Discus: 5, Grover-Curley, Taholah, 109.10 PR. 9, Sheary, Willapa Valley, 104-03.

Javelin: 7, Grover-Curley, Taholah, 100-05 PR.

Long jump: 15, Kayleen Weber, Ocosta, 14-4.25.