Prep Roundup: Raymond-South Bend blanks Elma for fifth-straight win

Also: Down a player, Ocosta beats RSB 1-0 in girls soccer; Depleted Aberdeen shutout by W.F. West

Raymond-South Bend extended its winning streak to five games as we review recent prep sports on the Harbor.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Raymond-South Bend 3, Elma 0

Raymond-South Bend defeated Elma 3-0 in a non-league contest on Wednesday at Elma High School.

The Ravens (11-3 overall) defeated the Eagles (0-13) by scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-17 on a night where RSB went 71 of 75 from the service line.

“We served well and played good defense all night long,” RSB head coach Julie Jewell said. “We attacked the ball consistently and that helped us control momentum. It was a good night for our whole program.”

Sophomore setter Mayelin Torres Quintana led the way at the line, going a perfect 23 of 23 with three aces to go along with her team-high eight assists.

Senior middle blocker Kassie Koski had a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs while fellow seniors Ava Baugher (7 digs, 7 assists, 9 kills, 7 total blocks) and Sierra Stepp (14-14 service, 16 digs) also made significant contributions in the victory.

Elma was led by junior middle blocker Nai Kainos, who continues to have an all-league caliber season with four aces and 13 digs in the loss.

The Ravens JV and C-teams also won their games on Wednesday.

Elma faces Hoquiam in a 1A Evergreen League game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

The Ravens have another non-league matchup when they face Willapa Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday in Menlo.

RSB 25 25 25 – 3

Elma 12 13 17 – 0

Leading players: RSB – Torres Quintana (23-23 service, 3 aces, 8 assists, dig); Koski (8-9 service, 2 aces, 10 digs, assist, 10 kills); Stepp (14-14 service, 16 digs, 5 kills); Baugher (5-6 service, ace, 7 digs, 7 assists, 9 kills, 7 total blocks); Enlow (12-12 service, 2 aces, 7 digs, assist, 5 kills); Pine (ace, 6 digs, kill); San (digs); Lewis (7 digs, assist); White-Kelley (7-7 service, 3 aces, 4 digs). Elma – Escoffon (kill, block assist); Bossard (kill, ace, 2 digs); Maners (9 assists, dig); Sackrider (4 kills, 10 digs); Carter (kill, 2 aces, 12 digs); Kanios (6 kills, 4 aces, 13 digs, 2 solo blocks, block assist); O’Gorman (12 digs).

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

W.F. West 3, Elma 0

A depleted Aberdeen girls soccer team lost to W.F. West 3-0 on Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (6-7-1, 2-6 2A Evergreen) were down five varsity players due to injuries and various reasons, leaving an already young team with even less of a bench to rely on.

A bad break hurt Aberdeen 12 minutes into the game when a ball popped up and struck a Bobcats player in the arm and was ruled a hand ball.

W.F. West’s Reese Mishler converted the kick to put Aberdeen in an early 1-0 deficit.

A goal by Ashlen Gruginski off a Lauren Kelley assist in the 36th minute gave the Bearcats (10-2-1, 6-2) a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Aberdeen’s defense continued to thwart off a W.F. West offense that continued to dominate possession until a goal from Kelley with just three minutes left in the contest.

“Our effort was once again very good,” said Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming, who cited the performances of Nataly Barragan and Kennedy Kolodzie at midfield and Hana Lessard on defense. “If we can get most of our players back healthy soon we will have a good chance at a couple of wins to finish out the regular season.”

Aberdeen plays at Shelton at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

W.F. West 2 1 – 3

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, W.F. West, Mishler, 12th minute. 2, WFW, Gruginski (Kelley), 36th minute.

Second half – 3, WFW, Kelley (Bunker), 77th minute.

~~~

Ocosta 1, Raymond-South Bend 0

Despite playing a man down the entire game, Ocosta beat Raymond-South Bend 1-0 on Wednesday at South Bend High School.

The Wildcats (4-4-4, 3-4-1 2B Central) played with just 10 players available, but were sparked by the return of one of their most talented players in sophomore Bristol Towle and dominated the pitch in the first half.

The lone goal of the game came in the 34th minute when junior midfielder Scarlett Nelson was fouled just outside the corner of the 18-yard box to earn a Wildcats free kick.

Towle, who had missed the previous six games, stepped to the spot and hit a well-placed shot into the for corner to take a 1-0 lead over the Ravens (7-6-1, 3-4).

Wildcats goal keeper Amelia Saunders made four saves – helped by a clutch goal-line clearance by midfielder Joanah Rosander late in the game – to preserve the clean sheet and help Ocosta earn its first win since Oct. 6.

“In the second half, we began to run out of steam due to only having 10 versus 11, but the game plan was simple: Hold the lead, hit them on the counter and limit them to far shots and poor angles,” Ocosta head coach Daniel Langer said. “We always knew we could win this game, and the girls fought for this result. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of them and the work they’ve done this season.”

With the win, Ocosta sits in fifth place with 10 points in the 2B Central League standings, one point ahead of the Ravens.

Raymond-South Bend faces Toledo at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Toledo High School.

Ocosta hosts Ilwaco at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ocosta 1 0 – 1

RSB 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Ocosta, Towle, 34th minute.

Second half – none.

~~~

Other games

Prep Football

Wishkah Valley 64, Taholah 49