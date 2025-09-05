Prep Roundup: Prep sports season in the Twin Harbors is officially underway

Elma falls to Bear Creek in girls soccer; Montesano wins on the pitch, loses on the court

The Twin Harbors prep sports calender opened on Thursday with the first official games of the season.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Bear Creek 7, Elma 0

The new-look Elma Eagles struggled out of the gate in a 7-0 loss to the Bear Creek School in a season-opener on Thursday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (0-1 overall) struggled to hold possession and maintain offense against the Bear Creek onslaught.

Elma trailed 3-0 by halftime before falling 7-0 against a Bear Creek team that returned much of its core group from last season, a luxury not afforded the current iteration of the Eagles.

“They were a good team last year, and they are a good team this year,” Elma head coach Evan Valentine said of Bear Creek. “I knew it was going to be tough for us, especially with all the turnover. We just need to find our footing and it will probably take a little bit. … It’s a different team than what it was last year.”

Elma has just eight upperclassmen (juniors and seniors) on the roster and have many new faces in new positions.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Mikayla Roberts (middle) competes for possession during a 7-0 loss to Cedar Park Christian on Thursday in Elma.

“We are very young. I told them before and after the game that I’m not worried about the score,” Valentine said. “’Let’s not get worried or wrapped up in that. … We just need to learn. Let’s just get ourselves together and when we do, I know we’ll be fine.’ I think they understand that.”

Elma takes on Kalama at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Elma.

Bear Creek 3 4 – 7

Elma 0 0 – 0

~~~

OTTO RABE | THE CHRONICLE Montesano’s Haley Schweppe (44) chases down the ball against Napavine’s Emily Mendoza during the Bulldogs’ 4-1 win on Thursday in Napavine.

Montesano 4, Napavine 1

Montesano got its season off to a good start with a 4-1 win over Napavine on Thursday at Napavine High School.

The Bulldogs (1-0) opened the scoring early when junior midfielder Haley Schweppe, the reigning girls 1A State cross-country champion, scored less than two minutes into the game.

A goal by freshman defender Jacklynn Fairbairn in the 23rd minute put the Bulldogs up 2-0 before a Napavine goal cut the lead in half four minutes later.

Senior forward Lex Stanfield responded with a goal in the 34th minute and put the finishing touches on the victory with her second of the game in the 47th minute.

Monte takes on Cedar Park Christian at 1 p.m. on Saturday in its home-opener at Jack Rottle Field.

Montesano 3 1 – 4

Napavine 1 0 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Schweppe, 2nd minute. 2, Montesano, Fairbairn, 23rd minute. 3, Napavine, 27th minute. 4, Montesano, Stanfield, 34th minute.

Second half – 5, Montesano, Stanfield, 47th minute.

~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cedar Park Chr. 3, Montesano 0

A young Montesano team with a new head coach suffered a loss in its first outing of the season with a straight-set defeat against Cedar Park Christian on Thursday in Bothell.

The Bulldogs (0-1) lost 25-15, 25-20 and 25-19 against a team that reached the state semifinals a season ago.

By contrast, Montesano lost the bulk of its starting lineup to graduation and features just three seniors on its roster.

“Cedar Park Christian is a great team. We came out and played with them all three games,” said new Montesano head coach Billie Dickinson, a Monte alum and former assistant coach at Aberdeen. “The girls played really hard and I’m proud of them for that. We learned a lot about ourselves and what we need to work on and will take that moving forward.”

Montesano was led by senior libero Bentley Warne (10 digs) and sophomore outside hitter Jordyn Perry (10 digs, 15-15 service).

Dickinson said Thursday’s season-opener was a learning experience and she saw several areas of the game her team needs to work on.

”We need to be a little more aggressive at the net, our defense can always improve and in our serve-receive,” she said. “We’re a young team and it was a great experience for them. We learned a lot and got better for it.”

Monte plays at Aberdeen at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Montesano 15 20 19 – 0

Cedar Park Chr. 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Montesano – Perry (10 digs, 15-15 service, 2 aces); Warne (10 digs).

~~~

Willapa Valley 3, Wahkiakum 1

Willapa Valley opened its season with a 3-1 victory over Wahkiakum on Thursday at Wahkiakum High School.

The Vikings (1-0) won by scores of 25-14, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-18 and were led by sophomore middle blocker Tylar Keeton (10 kills, 2 blocks) and senior setter Lauren Matlock (20 assists).

Valley senior middle blocker Paislee Hurley had eight kills while seniors Eliza Barnum and C.J. Sipp combined for 12 aces in the game.

“Great match against a defensively disciplined team,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “Offensively, I was happy with how we executed the ball. We’re looking up to our seniors for a lot of experience and leadership. Watching this group push through tough rallies together is what we want to continue to build on as the season continues.”

Valley plays at Columbia Adventist Academy at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Willapa Valley 25 25 22 25 – 3

Wahkiakum 14 22 25 18 – 1

Leading players: WV – Barnum (7 aces, 3 kills); Sipp (5 aces, 2 digs); Hodel (2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs); Keeton (ace, 10 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks); Matlock (ace, 3 digs, 20 assists); Hurley (8 kills, 2 blocks); Lynch (4 kills); Neva (2 assists).