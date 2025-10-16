Prep Roundup: Montesano golfers sweep top four spots to win league title

Also: Ocosta falls to Pe Ell in non-league volleyball matchup

The Montesano boys golf team won a league championship to headline recent prep sports news on the Harbor.

BOYS PREP GOLF

Montesano wins league title

Led by a first-place score from junior Colton Grubb, Montesano won the team title at the 1A Evergreen League Championships on Wednesday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Grubb shot an 82 over 18 holes to win the individual league title, followed closely by Ayhdn Sauer, Caden Grubb and Aaron Black, each of whom shot an 83 as Bulldogs golfers swept the top four scores in the meet.

As a team, Monte’s top four finished with 331 points to run away with the team championship by 35 strokes over second-place Elma (366).

“Today was a great learning experience for our boys and another step forward in preparing for the state-qualifying district tournament next week,” Montesano head coach Tyler Grajek said. “Our boys showed a lot of grit and mental toughness scrambling to put together some solid scores. As a team, we did not feel we played our best but we kept grinding, stayed focused and took advantage of opportunities to score. We are excited for the challenges that lie ahead.”

SUBMITTED PHOTO Montesano’s Colton Grubb won the 1A Evergreen League championship on Wednesday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Elma was led by junior Trey Yeager with a score of 85 to place fifth, with Eagles senior Dylan Myer one stroke behind at 86.

Hoquiam placed third overall with 370 strokes, led by junior Danton Cole’s score of 91.

Rochester placed fourth with 191 strokes.

The Southwest Washington 1A District 4 Golf Championships are scheduled for Tuesday through Wednesday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Results

1, Colton Grubb, Montesano 82. 2-tie, Ayhdn Sauer, Montesano 83. 2-t, Caden Grubb, Montesano 83, 2-t, Aaron Black, Montesano 83. 5, Trey Yeager, Elma 85. 6, Dylan Myer, Elma 86. 7, Rufus Krasowski, Montesano 90. 8, Danton Cole, Hoquiam 91. 9, Noah Taylor, Hoquiam 92. 10, Aden Hartt, Hoquiam 93. 11-t, Daymond Cole, Hoquiam 94. 11-t, Lucas Montoure, Hoquiam 94. 13, Darin Ware, Rochester 95. 14-t, Talan Abbott, Hoquiam 97. 14-t, Cole Niemi, Elma 97. 16-t, Lucas Norris, Elma 98. 16-t, Clayton Knutson, Rochester 98. 18-t, Kohlton Wayland, Rochester 99. 18-t, Wesley Dahl, Rochester 99. 21-t, Niall Kohlmeier, Montesano 101. 21-t, Gavin Derrick, Tenino 101.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Pe Ell 3, Ocosta 1

Ocosta lost the second game of a back-to-back 3-1 against Pe Ell on Wednesday at Ocosta High School in Westport.

Twenty-four hours after beating Wishkah Valley in straight sets, the Wildcats (5-8 overall) lost to the Trojans by scores of 25-18, 24-26, 25-10 and 25-18.

“We played a much better match this time against Pe Ell. Our defense picked up the pace,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “We struggled with our serving percentage tonight and that hurt us a critical points in Set 4.”

Ocosta was led by junior hitter Veronica Gruber, who had a double-double with 10 kills and 21 digs.

Sophomore standout Bella Pratt had a team-high 26 digs followed by senior defensive specialist Shae-Lynn Thurston with 20 digs for the Wildcats.

Ocosta junior hitter Ava Weimar had a team-best seven aces in the non-conference loss.

Ocosta returns to 1B Coastal League play with a game against Naselle at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Westport.

Pe Ell 25 24 25 25 – 3

Ocosta 18 26 10 18 – 1

Leading players: Ocosta – Gruber (21 digs, 10 kills); Pratt (26 digs), Thurston (20 digs); Weimar (7 aces).

Taholah 3, Willapa Valley 1

Taholah defeated Willapa Valley in a key 1B Coastal League match on Tuesday at Willapa Valley High School in Menlo.

The Vikings (9-3, 7-3 1B Coastal) won the first set 25-22, but saw the Chitwhins (9-5, 6-3) rally to win three straight by scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-18.

“Tough loss, Taholah played tough as expected,” Vikings head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “We struggled to find a consistent rhythm most of the evening, but when we did, we were great. Just have to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.”

Valley was led by senior setter Lauren Matlock (26 assists) and middle blockers Tylar Keeton (11 kills) and Paislee Hurley (10 kills, 4 blocks).

The Vikings sit a half-game ahead of Taholah for second place in the league standings.

Taholah hosts Lake Quinault at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Valley takes on Pe Ell in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. on Monday in Menlo.

Taholah 22 25 25 25 – 3

Willapa Valley 25 19 22 18 – 1

Leading hitters: WV – Matlock (3 aces, 26 assists); Keeton (2 aces, 11 kills, 2 blocks); Hodel (ace, 3 kills, block, assist); Hurley (10 kills, 4 blocks); Lynch (3 kills); Barnum (3 kills); Channell (2 kills, 10 digs); Sipp (6 digs).