Prep Roundup: Hoquiam still has room for improvement after win over Kalama

Hoquiam’s boys golf team won while Aberdeen’s boys tennis team was swept as we review recent prep sports events on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Hoquiam 169, Kalama 263

Hoquiam defeated Kalama 169-263 on Thursday at Highland Golf Course.

Aden Hartt led the way for the Grizzlies with a low round of 39 to earn Medalist of the Match.

Freshman Lucas Montoure used a hot putter to score a 41 followed by Daymond Cole (42) and Noah Taylor (47) to round out Hoquiam’s team score.

“As a team, we are far from playing our best golf even though we are scoring much lower than any point last season,” Hoquiam head coach Chase Taylor said. “These boys have put in a ton of work this offseason and it will be exciting to see what their true potential is going forward.”

Hoquiam (169): Aden Hartt 39, Lucas Montoure 41, Daymond Cole 42, Noah Taylor 47.

Kalama (263): Nolan Scott 45, Gabe Crawford 48, Trevor Hale 52, Brandon Balch 53.

~~~

BOYS PREP TENNIS

Centralia 6, Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen’s boys tennis team lost all six matches to Centralia on Wednesday in Centralia.

The Bobcats managed to take just three games from the Tigers across the six matches, two of those coming from Preston Williams in his 6-0, 6-2 loss to Samuel Parkin in a singles match.

Singles: First Singles: Zander Corwin (Centralia) defeated Ryder Lessard (Aberdeen) 6-0, 6-0. Kycen Donahue (C) def. Acc Fishcer (A) 6-0, 6-1. Samuel Parkin (C) def. Preston Williams (A) 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Jonah Lowe/Kadin Yeung (C) def. Gibian Garcia/Jesus Gonzales (A) 6-0, 6-0. Sylvester Stehr/Charlie Stratton (C) def. Levi Long/Jaime Martinez (A) 6-0, 6-0. Bobby Simpson/Jonny Robbins (C) def. Cason Braaten/Jeg Nurberdiyer (A) 6-0, 6-0.

~~~

Other games

Prep Football

Oakville 32, North Beach 22

WA School for Deaf 25, Lake Quinault 7