Prep Roundup: Big inning spoils Montesano’s hopes of district title

Montesano saw its hopes of a district title fall by the wayside as we review Tuesday’s Twin Harbors playoff action.

~~~

PREP BASEBALL

La Center 6, Montesano 0

Montesano’s hopes of a second district championship in three years were dashed with one big inning in a 6-0 loss to La Center in a 1A District 4 semifinal game on Tuesday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

The Bulldogs (19-3 overall) and Wildcats (19-3) were locked in a classic pitcher’s dual as Monte starter Caden Grubb and La Center hurler Justin Fuller held opposing offenses scoreless through six full innings.

But disaster struck for Monte in the top of the seventh as a pair of two-out walks followed by a Houston Coyle single drove in the first run of the game.

The wheels then fell off for Monte as La Center followed up with three runs on a single and an error followed later in the frame by a two-run error for a 6-0 Wildcats lead.

Monte loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh off reliever Gunnar Schockelt, but Bulldogs outfielder Dennis Churchill grounded into a double play to end the game.

Three Monte pitchers combined to allow six earned runs on seven hits with eight walks and four strikeouts, most of that damage happening in the top of the seventh inning.

Monte’s offense managed just two hits in the game, with first baseman Kole Kjesbu and third baseman Carter Ames each collecting a single in the game.

The Bulldogs face King’s Way Christian with a state-tournament berth on the line on Friday (time, location to be determined).

La Center 000 000 6 – 6 7 1

Montesano 000 000 0 – 0 2 2

WP: Fuller (6 IP, 0R, H, 4BB, 8K). LP: Ca. Grubb (6.1 IP, 4R, 4ER, 6H, 5BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: La Center – Taylor (2-4, R, 2RBI); Schockelt (2-4, 2B, R); Eiesland (1-3, 2B); Branna (1-1). Montesano – Kjesbu (1-2); Ames (1-2, SB).

~~~

King’s Way Christian 11, Elma 1

Elma’s season came to an end with an 11-0 mercy-rule loss to King’s Way Christian in a 1A District 4 elimination game on Tuesday at Castle Rock High School.

The Eagles (9-11-1) scored their lone run of the game when Bo Muller singled to right field to drive in T.J. Dunlap to make it a 2-1 game after three-and-a-half innings.

But the Knights (14-10) added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth followed by six in a fifth inning that included five walks, two hit batters and an error.

KWC walked off on the Eagles when Jace Barnes beat relief pitcher Troy Rupe’s throw home in the bottom of the sixth.

Elma starting pitcher Brody Palmer took the loss, allowing four runs – three earned – on six hits and four walks with nine strikeouts in four innings.

Cole Gustafson (0.2 IP, 6R, ER, 0H, 4BB) and Rupe (0.2 IP, R, ER, H, 2BB, K) threw 1 1-3 innings of relief for Elma.

Eagles third baseman Bryston Crawford had two hits to lead the Eagles.

With the loss, the Eagles are eliminated from postseason play.

Elma 000 100 – 1 4 2

KWC 011 261 – 11 7 1

WP: Tarnoski (6 IP, R, ER, 4H, 5BB, 2K). LP: Palmer (4 IP, 4R, 3ER, 6H, 4BB, 9K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Crawford (2-3); Dunlap (1-2, R); Muller (1-2, RBI). KWC – Horrocks (3-3, 2R, 3RBI); Johnson (2-3, 3R); Tarnoski (1-5, R); Schaller (1-2, R, 2RBI).

~~~

R.A. Long 9, Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen managed just one base runner in a 9-0 loss in the 2A District 4 Tournament on Tuesday at Lower Columbia College in Longview.

The Bobcats (11-9) struggled against Lumberjacks pitcher Riley Young, who hit Aberdeen designated hitter Gabe Matthews with a pitch with two outs in the first inning.

Young would go on to retire the next 19 Bobcats he faced to pitch a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 14 in the process.

Aberdeen fell behind after surrendering six runs in bottom of the second on six hits, capped by an RBI triple off the bat of Kamble Johns.

A Bobcats error opened the door for the Jacks in the bottom of the fourth, leading to three more runs, including an RBI triple by Young.

Mason Hill took the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with a strikeout in 1 2-3 innings pitched.

Matthews threw 4 1-3 innings of relief for Aberdeen, allowing three runs – one earned – on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Aberdeen will face Mark Morris in a district-elimination game at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreational Complex.

Aberdeen 000 000 0 – 0 0 2

R.A. Long 060 300 x – 9 11 0

WP: Young (7 IP, 0R, 0H, 14K). LP: Hill (1.2 IP, 6R, 4ER, 7H, K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Matthews (0-2, HBP). R.A. Long – Niday (3-3, 2 2B, R); Rooklidge (2-4, R); Brewer (1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI); Young (1-4, 3B, R, 2RBI); Johns (1-4, 3B, 2RBI); Hart (1-2, 2R); McCabe (1-3, R, RBI); Libby (1-3, R).

~~~

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 16, Raymond-South Bend 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley ended Raymond-South Bend’s season with a 16-0 win in a 2B District 4 elimination game on Tuesday at Adna High School.

The Titans (13-6) put the game away with 10 runs in the bottom of the third on eight hits – five consecutively – and took a 12-0 lead on a Kannyon Clements two-run single.

PWV starting pitcher Liam Smaciarz earned the win, allowing one hit with five strikeouts in five scoreless innings pitched.

Center fielder Blane King and catcher Eddie Clements had three hits apiece to lead a Titans offense that had 16 hits in the game – five for extra bases – and scored five unearned runs on three Ravens errors.

Keeton Nichols took the loss for the Ravens (7-13), allowing nine runs – four earned – on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2 2-3 innings pitched.

Caiden De Los Santos allowed seven earned runs on nine hits with one strikeout in 1 1-3 innings of relief.

Center fielder Jonah Rumbles led off the game with a single for the Ravens’ lone hit in the game.

PWV advances in the 2B District 4 elimination bracket to face Napavine at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Adna.

RSB 000 00 – 0 1 3

PWV 11(10) 4x – 16 16 0

WP: Smaciarz (5 IP, 0R, H, 5K). LP: Nichols (2.2 IP, 9R, 4ER, 7H, 3BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: RSB – Rumbles (1-1). PWV – King (3-4, 2B, 2R, RBI); E. Clements (3-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Ruddell (2-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Lusk (2-3, 3R, 2RBI); Smaciarz (2-2, 2 2B, 3R, 3RBI); K. Clements (1-3, 2RBI); Andrews (1-1); Morales (1-3, R, RBI); Lennox (1-3, R); Aust (0-3, 2R, RBI).

~~~

Other games

Prep Softball

1B District 4 Tournament

Taholah 19, Oakville 4

(Taholah plays at Naselle in semifinal game at 4 p.m. Thursday)

2B District 4 Tournament

Toledo 15, North Beach 0

(North Beach eliminated)