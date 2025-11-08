Prep Football Roundup: Pe Ell-Willapa Valley advances to Round of 16 with romp over Coupeville

The prep football state playoffs began on Friday as we review your Twin Harbors teams in action.

PREP FOOTBALL

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 48, Coupeville 14

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley advanced to the 2B State Tournament’s Round of 16 with a 48-14 victory over Coupeville in a state-qualification game on Friday at Crogstad Field in Menlo.

The Titans (7-3 overall) fell behind early after the Wolves (1-8) scored on a 37-yard pass from quarterback Chase Anderson to receiver Davin Houston for a 7-0 lead at 7:26 of the first quarter.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s offense responded with an impressive first drive, picking up 77 yards and six first downs on six consecutive running plays.

“We just took the ball and ran it right down their throat,” PWV head coach John Peterson said. “We got the ball and came right back down and scored. … Our offensive line coaches Johnny Dominguez and and Toneil Magruder did a good job this week.”

Junior running back Lucas Lusk capped the drive with a 3-yard scoring run, with Hank Swartz’s extra-point kick tying the game at 7-7.

The Titans seized control of the game in the second quarter, thanks to its strong running game and efficient passing from senior quarterback Brody Ritzman.

PWV scored three touchdowns in the frame, all three via passes from the arm of Ritzman, who hit receiver Blane King with a 7-yard touchdown pass to give the Titans the lead followed by long scoring throws to Lusk (57 yards) and Cody Mican (48 yards) to stake PWV to a 27-7 halftime lead.

Ritzman led off the second half with his fourth touchdown throw of the game – a 12-yarder to King – to put PWV up 35-7.

Anderson responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Aiden O’Neill to trim the Titans’ lead to 35-14.

King capped off the night with a 9-yard touchdown run with just 13 seconds remaining to complete PWV’s 48-14 victory.

PHOTO BY LARRY BALE Pe Ell-Willapa Valley running back Spud Swogger (44) runs the ball during a 48-14 victory over Coupeville in a 2B state-qualification game on Friday at Crogstad Field in Menlo.

PWV had 500 yards of offense, led by Lusk with 171 rushing yards on 23 carries and Ritzman, who completed 5-of-6 passes for 137 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

The Titans rushed for 367 yards as a team on 52 carries, compared to just seven yards on 14 carries for Coupeville.

PWV’s defense was led by King, who had five tackles, two interceptions and forced a fumble from his spot in the defensive backfield.

Hank Swartz and Tyler Frasier each recorded a sack in the game while Mican recovered a fumble.

“I’m so proud of my kids,” Peterson said. “They’ve just done a tremendous job and I’m really happy for all my players. I was really happy for the seniors. They went to the playoffs as freshman and now they get to go as seniors.”

PWV will find out its Round of 16 opponent after the WIAA 2B seeding committee meets on Sunday.

Coupeville 7 0 7 0 – 14

PWV 7 20 14 7 – 48

Scoring

First quarter

Coupeville – Houston 37 pass from Anderson (kick good), 7:26

PWV – Lusk 3 run (Swartz kick), 4:27

Second quarter

PWV – King 7 pass from Ritzman (kick failed), 8:14

PWV – Lusk 57 pass from Ritzman (Swogger run), 5:00

PWV – Mican 48 pass from Ritzman (PAT failed), 1:24

Third quarter

PWV – King 12 pass from Ritzman (Lusk run), 8:09

C – O’Neill 11 pass from Anderson (kick good), 5:45

PWV – King 9 run (PAT failed), 0:13

Passing: C – Anderson 8-22-2-188. PWV – Ritzman 5-6-0-137.

Rushing: PWV – Lusk 23-171; Swogger 13-76, E. Clements 9-75, King 4-29, Hamilton 2-11, Ritzman 1-1.

Receiving: C – Houston 5-147. PWV – King 3-32, Mican 1-48, Lusk 1-57.

Onalaska 40, Raymond-South Bend 0

Raymond-South Bend’s season came to an end with a 40-0 loss to Onalaska on Friday at Onalaska High School.

The Ravens (4-6) never got its offense going against the Loggers (7-3), which held RSB to 72 total yards in the game.

Meanwhile, the Loggers rushed for 358 yards in the game while passing the ball just once for an incompletion.

RSB senior running back Chris Banker capped his stellar season with 33 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards to lead the Ravens.

Banker finished the season with 1,682 rushing yards this season.

RSB 0 0 0 0 – 0

Onalaska 8 16 8 8 – 40

Scoring

First quarter

Onalaska – Hamrick 33 run (conversion good), 11:03

Second quarter

O – Hamrick 7 run (conversion good), 9:58

O – Thayer 1 run (conversion good), 2:50

Third quarter

O – Albertson 15 run (conversion good), 7:22

Fourth quarter

O – Srnka 18 run (conversion good), 4:42

Rushing: RSB – Banker 33 yards.

Receiving: RSB – 33 yards.

Other games

Ocosta 26, Lummi Nation 20