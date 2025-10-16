Prep Football Preview: A make or break week for Twin Harbors teams

Week 7 of the Twin Harbors high school football season features several league games with major postseason implications.

~~~

Rochester at Montesano

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Jack Rottle Field, Montesano

Players to watch: Rochester – Ethan Rodriguez RB; Maddox Rodgers RB/OLB. Xander Peterman RB/MLB. Montesano – Tyson Perry QB/DB, Toren Crites RB/DB, Terek Gunter RB/DB, Zach Timmons RB/DB.

In a game that likely means a league title for the victor, Montesano hosts Rochester in a Friday evening matchup likely to draw eyeballs from across the state.

The Bulldogs (6-0 overall, 2-0 1A Evergreen) has looked every bit the part of a serious state-title contender in shutting out its past three opponents by an average score of 56-0, garnering a No. 2 spot in the most recent WIAA RPI rankings and a top-five placement in the Washington State Football Coaches Association poll.

Two key questions Monte will answer this weekend are how healthy will the Bulldogs be and can they slow the Rochester run game?

The Bulldogs were without two of its top playmakers in seniors Toren Crites and Terek Gunter due to injury last week and are “game-time decisions” against the Warriors on Friday.

It didn’t seem to matter much in last week’s 62-0 win over Hoquiam as Monte got contributions from the likes of Kole Kjesbu, Kaden Stott and Carter Conklin-Smith, to name a few, and were led by standouts Tyson Perry at quarterback and running back Zach Timmons (8 carries, 96 yards).

But the Bulldogs may need all hands on deck against the Warriors (5-1, 1-0), who have won three straight after suffering a 35-20 loss to Aberdeen on Sept. 20.

It’s no secret Rochester wants to run the ball in a proverbial phone booth, and the Warriors have been adept at doing so this season.

Rochester’s three-headed running back monster comprised of Maddox Rodgers (147 yards per game), Ethan Rodriguez (144 ypg) and Xander Peterman (117 ypg) has averaged more than 407 yards a game this season.

But Monte’s defense has been stout, allowing more than seven points in a game just once this season – a 20-19 win over La Center in Week 1 – and showed itself to be more than capable in shutting out a good running team in a 49-0 win over Tenino two weeks ago.

This version of the Bulldogs might be its best since the state-championship team of 2012. So whether Crites and Gunter suit up or not, Montesano is the clear favorite in their toughest remaining league test before the postseason.

~~~

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Aberdeen’s Sam Schreiber celebrates scoring a touchdown during a win over Centralia on Friday. The Bobcats face highly-ranked Tumwater in a key 2A Evergreen Conference matchup on Friday.

Tumwater at Aberdeen

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Stewart Field, Aberdeen

Players to watch: Tumwater – Jaxon Budd QB, Peyton Davis RB/CB, Joey Haase RB. Aberdeen – Micah Schroeder RB/LB, Riley Wixson RB/LB, Mason Hill QB, Adonis Hammonds WR/DB.

Every season when the two teams got together, the scuttlebutt surrounding Aberdeen’s annual matchup against mighty Tumwater revolved around how long the Bobcats could keep the game close before the Thunderbirds would run away with it.

With multiple key players questionable for Friday’s game, those questions still remain when the 2A Evergreen Conference foes meet up at Stewart Field.

Aberdeen (4-2, 1-1 2A Evergreen) has been banged up over the past two weeks with leading rusher Micah Schroeder (419 yards, 105 yards per game) and deep-threat receiver Adonis Hammonds (19 catches, 238 yards) in street clothes in last week’s 50-20 win over Centralia.

Both are closer to being able to play on Friday, as is senior running back Riley Wixson (62 carries, 413 yards, 6.7 ypc), who had his play limited last week due to injury.

All three are game-time decisions and the Bobcats will need them against a Thunderbirds team that has been typical of the program’s excellence.

Tumwater (5-1, 1-0) possesses a flock of capable runners to throw at their opponents, led by senior Peyton Davis, who has rushed for 116 yards a game this season.

The Thunderbirds have won five straight after a 25-19 season-opening loss to 4A-class Puyallup, with the T-Birds defense giving up a season-high 28 points to Nooksack Valley on Sept. 26.

Earlier in the season, Aberdeen had hopes of knocking off the two perennial top teams in the 2A Evergreen, but after the Bobcats were left without Schroeder and Hammonds in a 56-21 loss to W.F. West two weeks ago, Aberdeen’s last hope of finishing better than third in the 2A Evergreen rests on Friday’s result.

Even with the performances of the likes of seniors Sam Schreiber and Gabe Matthews in last week’s win, the Cats will need to be at full health and bring their A-plus game if they are to knock the T-Birds from their pedestal.

~~~

Hoquiam at Tenino

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Beavers Stadium, Tenino

Players to watch: Tenino – Mason Metcalf QB, Michael Lanning RB, Austin Johnson WR. Hoquiam – K.J. McCoy QB, Ryan Pullar OL/DL, Kingston Case RB/DB, Ethan Byron WR/K.

The Hoquiam Grizzlies can make waves this week when they face Tenino on Friday.

If Hoquiam (3-3, 0-1 1A Evergreen) is to place better than third in the 1A Evergreen League a win over Tenino is necessary after the Grizzlies are coming off a 62-0 drubbing at the hands of Montesano.

The Grizzlies have alternated wins and losses this feast-or-famine season, outscoring its opponents 129-61 in three wins – 40 of those coming in one game against Toutle Lake – but have been outscored 162-42 in three losses.

Tenino enters the game at No. 7 in the WIAA RPI rankings and are coming off a blowout 42-0 win over Elma in which the Beavers (5-1, 1-1) ran for 206 yards.

The Beavers’ lone loss of the season came against Montesano in a 49-0 shellacking two weeks ago.

Aside from that, the Beavers have been spotless, with wins over Adna, Centralia, Rainier and Kalama to their credit.

A win would go a long way toward securing a top-three postseason spot out of the league as looking ahead the Grizzlies have Elma and Rochester on the schedule.

If the Grizzlies find the offensive spark that led to them scoring 30 points or more in four of six games this season, they’ll have a shot at upsetting the Beavers.

Black Hills at Elma

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Davis Field, Elma

Players to watch: Black Hills – Jake Tinsley RB/OLB, Jesse Keith QB/CB, Marshall Orona RB/LB. Elma – Isaac McGaffey QB/S, Colt Landstrom RB/DB, Dayton Brookins WR/CB, Kolby Rademacher RB/LB.

Elma is in need of a win and will look to snap a five-game losing streak against Black Hills in a non-league game on Friday.

The Eagles (1-5) have scored just eight points in its last three losses against King’s, Rochester and Tenino, the No. 19, No. 9 and No. 7 teams in the WIAA RPI rankings, respectively.

Elma managed just 92 yards of offense last week and quarterback Isaac McGaffey and company will look to find more consistency this week against the Wolves (2-4).

Black Hills has won just one game in its past five, that being a 48-0 win over Centralia two weeks ago.

By comparison, Elma’s lone win of the season also came against Centralia, a 41-28 victory to open the season.

The Wolves are led by Marshall Orona (63 rushing yards per game) and Jake Tinsley (46 ypg) and have struggled on offense, scoring more than 14 points in a game just once this season.

This is a winnable game for a young Eagles team that is thirsting for one, and looking ahead at the final two weeks, it’s their best shot at picking up another victory this season.

~~~

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Blane King (3) runs away from the Raymond-South Bend defense in a game on Oct. 4. The Titans face Forks on Friday.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at Forks

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Forks High School

Players to watch: PWV – Brody Ritzman QB/DB, Blane King WR/DB, Lucas Lusk RB/LB, Spud Swogger RB/LB. Forks – Kaden Ward RB, Lane Helvey QB, Kade Highfield RB/LB.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley must avoid a trap game when it faces Forks on Friday.

The Titans (5-1, 2-0 2B Central-North) are in control of their own destiny and can win the 2B Central-North League if they win out over the final three weeks of the season.

With key league games against Napavine and Adna to close out the league schedule, the Titans need not overlook Forks (0-6, 0-2), which is winless this season.

PWV’s engine runs on a high-octane rushing attack spearheaded by junior running back Lucas Lusk, who leads the Titans with 623 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

PWV is coming off a 21-0 win over Ilawco that head coach John Peterson felt was not his team’s best performance and points were left out on the field.

The eighth-ranked Titans should have no trouble getting past Forks, the question is do they regain their edge and remain relatively healthy heading into a critical final two weeks.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend at Columbia (White Salmon)

When and where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Columbia High School

Players to watch: RSB – Chris Banker RB/LB, Manny Becerra-Souza RB/DB, Angel Morales QB/DB. CWS – Humberto Pulido RB/LB, Brody Landgren WR/FS, Hunter Wang QB/S.

After starting the season 2-0, Raymond-South Bend has lost four straight and looks to snap the skid against Columbia (White Salmon) on Saturday.

The young Ravens (2-4) have been outscored 137-21 in its past three games against solid league competition in Adna, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley and Napavine.

One of the bright spots for RSB this season has been the play of star senior running back Chris Banker, who has torched opponents for 907 rushing yards (151 per game) and eight touchdowns this season.

Banker and his teammates could pad the stats against the Bruins (1-4) that have been outscored by an average of 45-14 in its four losses this season.

RSB will also get an extra day of preparation as the non-league game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A victory would go a long way for the Ravens at turning their season around, as they have winnable games against Forks and Ilwaco to close out the regular season.

~~~

Other games

North Beach at Winlock: The Hyaks (2-4, 2-4 1B SWW 8-man) face Winlock at 7 p.m. Friday at Winlock High School.

Naselle at Taholah: The Chitwhins (0-5, 0-5 1B SWW 8-man) face the Comets (5-1, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Taholah High School.

Easton at Wishkah Valley: The second-ranked Loggers (4-0) take on Easton in a 6-man non-league game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wishkah Valley High School.

Crescent at Lake Quinault: The Elks (1-4) snapped a long losing streak with a win last week and look to carry momentum into a non-league game against Crescent at 1 p.m. Saturday in Amanda Park.