Prep Cross Country Roundup: Aberdeen’s Haggard places eighth in state to lead local contingent at state meet

PASCO–Led by Aberdeen’s Ailyn Haggard, multiple Twin Harbors prep runners competed at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Cross Country State Championships on Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Haggard, a junior and the defending District 4 champion, ran a time of 18:46.0 to place eighth in the 2A girls state-title race, earning all-state status in the process.

In the 2A boys state-championship, Aberdeen’s Cecil Gumaelius placed 36th with a time of 16:54.1.

A pair of Montesano runners led the way in the 1A races.

Bulldogs senior Benjamin Anderson wrapped up his senior season with a 13th-place finish in the 1A boys race, crossing the line with a time of 16:28.1.

PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Montesano senior Benjamin Anderson placed 13th overall in the 1A boys state-championship race on Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Montesano freshman Kamille Vandevender placed 13th overall in the 1A girls 5K race with a time of 19:50.1 to lead the Bulldogs girls team to 14th place in the team standings with 304 points.

Hoquiam junior Ryker Maxfield placed 20th in the 1A boys race with a time of 16:41.7, just the third Hoquiam runner since 1992 to place in the top 20.

Elma junior Frank Roberts placed 21st in the 1A boys race with a time of 16:46.4, leading Elma’s boys team to a 14th-place finish in the team standings with 334 points.

PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Hoquiam’s Ryker Maxfield placed 20th in the 1A boys state-championship race on Saturday in Pasco. Maxfield is just the third Grizzlies runner to place in the top 20 since 1992.

Ocosta’s Logan White placed 31st in the 1B boys race with a time of 18:49.6 while Willapa Valley’s Colton Kempton placed 37th (18:55.9).

In the boys 2B race, the North Beach Hyaks placed 15th as a team with 395 points. The Hyaks were led by J.B. Fabian, who placed 73rd with a time of 18:48.7.

In the ambulatory/co-ed unified race, the duo of Jackson Cihak and Dillon Grove placed fourth overall with a time of 13:12.2, the highest placement of any Twin Harbors competitors at the meet.

Full results available on athletic.net.

PHOTO BY DENNIS NELSON Elma’s Frank Roberts placed 21st in the 1A boys state-championship race on Saturday in Pasco.

Local results

2A Boys: 36, Cecil Gumaelius, Aberdeen, 16:54.1

2A Girls: 8, Ailyn Haggard, Aberdeen, 18:46.0.

1A Boys: 13, Benjamin Anderson, Montesano, 16:28.1. 20, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam, 16:41.7. 21, Frank Roberts, Elma, 16:46.4. 44, Junior Balagot, Hoquiam, 17:20.2. 93, Ricardo Luis Torres, Elma, 18:18.3. 106, Zeke James, Hoquiam, 18:29.8. 118, Civil Smith, Elma, 18:41.2. 125, Ashton Brown, Elma, 18:47.6. 133, Carter Arnold, Elma, 19:05.8. 150, Taylor Lund, Elma, 2039.6. 152, Fredy Martinez Ramirez, Elma, 20:46.4.

1A Girls: 13, Kamille Vandevender, Montesano, 19:50.1. 87, Zoe Ray, Montesano, 22:11.0. 100, Samantha Lubinus, Montesano, 22:41.6. 117, Destiny Whipple, Elma, 23:29.8. 118, Braelyn McGinn, Elma, 23:30.4. 119, Emily Anderson, Montesano, 23:30.8. 136, Anna O’Conner, Montesano, 24:37.5. 152, Sofia Penjakova, Montesano, 28:54.9.

1B/2B Girls: 77, Judith R. Fabian, North Beach, 23:13.7.

1B Boys: 31, Logan White, Ocosta, 18:49.6 . 37, Colton Kempton, Willapa Valley, 18:55.9.

2B Boys: 73, J.B. Fabian, North Beach, 18:48.7. 104, Charlie Gersitz, North Beach, 19:36.7. 113, Major Hudson, North Beach, 19:52.5. 121, Dakota Frank, North Beach, 20.12.0. 139, Kenneth Frank, North Beach, 21:56.9. 140, Jeremiah Eastman, North Beach, 22:00.2.

Ambulatory/Co-Ed Unified: 4, Jackson Cihak/Dillon Grove, Aberdeen, 13:12.2.