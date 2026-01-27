Prep Basketball Roundup: Strong defense, balanced scoring lead Elma past Rainier

Also: Willapa Valley two up on Coastal League after victory; Ocosta wins final home game of season

Elma won for the eighth time in its last nine games as we review Monday’s prep boys basketball action on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Elma 60, Rainier 44

Elma’s defense turned in a solid performance en route to a 60-44 non-league victory over Rainier on Monday at Rainier High School.

The Eagles (12-6 overall) led 31-27 over the Mountaineers (8-9) at the half before shutting down the Rainier offense, allowing just 17 total points over the final 16 minutes of the game.

“I usually don’t like non-league games this late in the season. Rainier is a mirror image of our team. They are incredibly talented and are well coached,” Elma head coach Matt Ferrier said. “We did a great job defensively. Cleaned up a bunch of stuff we didn’t do right last week, and rebounded incredibly well.”

Elma got balanced scoring with six players scoring five points or more in the game.

Senior forward Isaac McGaffey led the way with 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting (50%) to go along with 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Senior Trayton Webb also scored in double digits with 13 points for an Eagles offense that shot 46% from the field on 22-of-48 shooting and converted 11-of-13 free throws (85%).

Seven different Eagles had an assist in the game and Elma committed a mere eight turnovers as a team.

“We came out after half time and executed very well,” said Ferrier, who cited the performances of Webb and post Dylan Myer (7 points, 2 rebounds, assist, block). “I couldn’t be happier that we are using the shot clock, sharing the ball and finishing shots.”

Elma hosts Tenino in a 1A Evergreen League game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Elma 19 12 17 12 – 60

Rainier 13 14 8 9 – 44

Scoring: Elma – McGaffey 15, Webb 13, Moe 8, Muir 7, Myer 7, Yeager 5, Aguilar 3, Moreno 2. Rainier – P. Sheaffer 13, Pringle 10, Hanson 6, Martin 5, Linson 4, Lynch 3, D. Sheaffer 3.

Willapa Valley 60, Naselle 47

Willapa Valley remained two games up in the top spot of the 1B Coastal League with a 60-47 win over Naselle on Monday at Naselle High School.

The Vikings (13-5, 6-0 1B Coastal) held the third-place Comets (7-10, 4-3) to eight and nine points, respectively, over the first two frames of the game to take a 33-17 lead into halftime.

Naselle had its best quarter of the game in the third period to draw closer at 44-36, but Valley held its lead down the stretch to secure the victory and remain unbeaten in league play.

“I am proud of our guys for bouncing back after a recent tough road loss. I thought we responded well, and we approached this game the right way,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “Defensively, we were solid in the first half, forcing Naselle into tough shots. We rebounded well and didn’t give up many second chance opportunities. I thought we didn’t work as hard in the third and we allowed Naselle to make a run and cut into our lead. I thought we did a better job in the fourth staying disciplined defensively, and we were able to close out a solid league win on the road.”

Valley had balanced scoring with four starters in double figures.

Guard Lucas Lusk led the way with 17 points, six assists and eight steals. Post J.B. Russell finished (14 points), guard Blane King (13 points) and Brody Aust (10 points) also scored in double figures for Valley.

With the win, the Vikings sit two games up on Taholah for the top spot in the league.

Valley hosts the Chitwhins in a key league showdown at 7:15 p.m. on Friday in Menlo.

Willapa Valley 17 16 11 16 – 60

Naselle 8 9 19 11 – 47

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Lusk 17, Russell 14, King 13, Aust 10, Andrews 2, Jarvis 2, Mican 2.

Other games

Mary M. Knight 60, Agape-Cornerstone Christian 13