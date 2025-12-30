Prep Basketball Roundup: Hoquiam turnovers lead to holiday tourney loss in Adna

Plenty of holiday tournament games were on the schedule as we review Twin Harbors prep basketball games.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adna 65, Hoquiam 25

Hoquiam found it tough to score in a 65-25 loss to 2B state runner-up Adna on Monday at the Adna Holiday Tournament in Adna.

After keeping the game well within striking distance trailing 18-12 after the first quarter, Hoquiam (4-3 overall) was held to just 13 points over the final three quarters, including two points in the second frame to trail 39-14 by halftime.

“We played a solid first six minutes of the game and were tied at 12. Then the team with more basketball experience, conditioning and skill took over,” Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan said. “We make no excuses as Adna is a top state-caliber team in most classifications and is not only well coached, their players put a lot of time and effort into their craft. To beat a team like that you must have put in the same commitment, or more.”

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Lexi LaBounty (2) drives to the hoop while defended by Adna’s Ava Humphrey during the Grizzlies’ 65-25 loss at the Adna Holiday Classic on Monday in Adna.

Turnovers were an issue as the Grizzlies gave the ball away 32 times against Adna’s full-court press, often leading to easy breakaway layups on the other end for the Pirates (8-1).

Hoquiam attempted just 25 shots in the game, making 12 (48%).

Adna made as many shots as Hoquiam attempted, going 25 for 47 from the field (53%), including nine 3-pointers.

Hoquiam sophomore Aaliyah Kennedy had 12 points and five rebounds while senior guard Lexi LaBounty had a team-high six assists for the Grizzlies.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Sydney Gordon (right) and Adna’s Alyssa Carroll compete for a rebound during the Grizzlies’ 65-25 loss at the Adna Holiday Classic on Monday at Adna High School.

“They force you to pick your poison,” Allan said of Adna. “What a great opportunity for us as a program to play in such a game, and continue to learn what we need to improve at. … I thought we had some great defensive moments today if we took all those 32 turnovers that went back for layups away. Work in progress. We will grow from this experience.”

Hoquiam will continue tournament play in Adna when it faces Franklin Pierce at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hoquiam 12 2 6 5 – 25

Adna 18 21 15 11 – 65

Scoring: Hoquiam – Kennedy 12, S. Gordon 6, Brodhead 3, LaBounty 2, Betancourth 2. Adna – Torrey 18, Beebe 14, Carroll 13, Freeman 10, Humphrey 7, John 3.

~~~

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano’s Josie Forster (right) drives the paint against Franklin Pierce’s Kamara Haskins during the Bulldogs’ 51-22 win over Franklin Pierce at the Adna Holiday Classic on Monday in Adna.

Montesano 51, Franklin Pierce 22

Montesano won its fourth straight game with a 51-22 victory over Franklin Pierce in the Adna Holiday Tournament on Monday at Adna High School.

The Bulldogs (5-4) moved to one game above .500 for the first time this season with a dominant defensive performance against the Cardinals (2-6), allowing just three points in the first half to jump out to a commanding 26-3 lead at the break.

“We did a really nice job, defensively,” Monte head coach Mark Mansfield said. “We created some turnovers and got some easy buckets. We made things real difficult for them to get into a rhythm.”

Montesano’s defensive pressure created 32 Cardinals turnovers and 22 steals as a team for the Bulldogs.

Monte was led by star senior forward Jillie Dalan, who scored a game-high 20 points while grabbing six rebounds and a team-high six steals.

Emerging freshman post Addisyn Williamsen added nine points and seven rebounds while Jordyn Perry and Ashlyn Lytle dished out six and five assists, respectively, for the Bulldogs.

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS Montesano freshman Ashlyn Lytle had six points, five rebounds and five assists in the Bulldogs’ 51-22 win over Franklin Pierce at the Adna Holiday Classic on Monday in Adna.

As a team, Montesano shot 21 of 52 from the field (40%) and made 8-of-15 free throws (53%).

Monte faces Pe Ell at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Adna tournament.

Montesano 17 9 15 10 – 51

Franklin Pierce 1 2 8 11 – 22

Scoring: Montesano – Dalan 20, Williamsen 9, Perry 6, Lytle 6, Wintrip 6, Kaivo-Holton 2, Forster 2.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 68, Friday Harbor 21

Raymond-South Bend opened its own holiday tournament with a 68-21 victory over Friday Harbor on Monday in Raymond.

The Ravens (5-4) held the Cardinals (1-6) to a lone 2-point field goal in the first quarter to leap out to a 13-point lead.

RSB followed up that first-frame performance with a 25-point outburst in the second stanza, led by senior standout Kassie Koski, who scored 15 of her game-high 24 points in the quarter.

Another solid defensive effort in the third quarter, holding Friday Harbor to a field goal and free throw, led to RSB leading 58-15 entering the final period, allowing several RSB reserves key playing time and experience.

Koski added seven rebounds, two steals and an assist to her stat line while guard Emma Glazier scored also finished in double digits with 10 points to go along with two steals and an assist.

RSB guards Megan Kongbouakhay (4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals), Maddy San (9 pts., 4 reb., 4 stl., ast.) and post Ava Baugher (7 reb., 2 ast., 3 stl.) also made significant contributions to the Ravens victory.

“Good energy by all 10 players from start to finish tonight,” RSB head coach Jason Koski said. “Many good performances from the scoring of Kassie to Ava Baugher’s rebounding to the bench play and energy of Emma Glazier and freshman Maddi San. It seemed all 10 players had some real positives competing tonight.”

RSB hosts Morton-White Pass in a Raymond-South Bend Holiday Classic game at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Raymond High School.

Friday Harbor 2 10 3 6 – 21

RSB 15 25 18 10 – 68

Scoring: Friday Harbor – Schoultz 9, Clark 4, Overnell 3, Gustafson 3. RSB – Koski 24, Glazier 10, San 9, Pine 7, Lewis 7, Baugher 4, Stigall 4, Kongbouakhay 3.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Willapa Valley 66, La Conner 25

Willapa Valley took care of business with a 66-25 rout over winless La Conner on Monday at Mount Vernon Christian School.

The Vikings (6-3) led 20-9 after the first eight minutes of play and had the game well in hand by halftime, leading the Braves (0-6) 35-14.

Valley’s defense allowed just 11 points in the second half to secure the victory.

“We did a nice job of controlling the pace of the game,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “Our overall team defense was excellent and we rebounded the ball well. It was nice for all of our guys to gain some experience in this one.”

Senior guard Brody Aust led Valley with 16 points while senior center J.B. Russell added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings.

Willapa Valley junior point guard Lucas Lusk also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Valley faces Tulalip Heritage at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon Christian School.

Willapa Valley 20 15 19 12 – 66

La Conner 9 5 7 4 – 25

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Aust 16, Russell 12, Lusk 10, King 6, Price 6, Jarvis 6, Mican 5, Andrews 3, Jerles 2.

~~~

Other games

R.A. Long 78, Montesano 46

Raymond-South Bend 55, Friday Harbor 49