Pe Ell-Willapa Valley star Lauren Matlock signs with Western Washington University

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley senior softball star Lauren Matlock (sitting) signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Western Washington University at a ceremony on Dec. 15 at Willapa Valley High School. Matlock is the reigning co-2B Pacific League MVP and batted .639 with 60 runs, eight triple and five home runs in her junior season. A starter since eighth-grade, Matlock helped the Titans win a state title in 2022, along with older sister and current WWU first baseman Olivia Matlock (pictured, right), and is a four-time Pac League First Team player with a career average of .586 with 221 hits, 187 runs scored, 16 home runs and a slugging percentage of 1.024.