Ocosta places fourth at 1B State Tournament

Wildcats fall in quarters then rally twice to advance to third/fourth-place game

Ocosta placed fourth at the 1B State Softball Tournament on Saturday at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

~~~

1B State 3rd/4th-place game

Inchelium 20, Ocosta 6

Ocosta ended its season with a fourth-place trophy after falling to No. 3 Inchelium 20-6 in the 1B State Tournament’s third/fourth-place game on Saturday.

The 10th-seeded Wildcats (11-8) took the lead with a run in the top of the first on a single by senior Jessie Gilbert.

But the Hornets (22-3) scored six runs in the second, capped by an Isabella Finley two-run home run.

Gilbert hammered a two-run home run with two outs in the top of the third to trim the deficit to 6-3.

But Ocosta saw the game get away from the in the third as Inchelium scored 10 runs to put the game away.

Gilbert had two hits and three RBI to lead the Wildcats in the final game of her stellar prep career.

Ocosta pitcher Joanah Rosander allowed nine earned runs on 18 hits with three walks and two strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Ocosta 102 12 – 6 5 5

Inchelium 06(10) 4x – 20 18 2

WP: Burch (4.2 IP, 6R, 3ER, 5H, 2BB, 3K). LP: Rosander (4 IP, 20R, 9ER, 18H, 3BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Gilbert (2-2, HR, R, 3RBI); Mirante (1-3, R); Schlegel (1-2, 3RBI); Cuzdey (1-2, R, 2SB). Inchelium – Flett (4-4, 4R, RBI, SB); Finley (3-4, HR, 2R, 3RBI); Andrews (3-3, 3 2B, 3R, 6RBI); Peone (2-4, 2R, 3RBI); Burch (2-4, 3R, 2RBI).

~~~

1B State Elimination game

Ocosta 17, Colton 11

Ocosta scored 16 runs over the final two innings to pull off an improbable 17-11 comeback victory over No. 5 Colton in a state-elimination game on Saturday in Yakima.

The Wildcats trailed 7-1 before rallying for 12 runs in the top of the sixth, thanks in large part to eight Colton errors in the inning, including four in a row.

Allie Byers capped the big inning with a single to drive in Gabby Ness for a 13-7 lead.

Colton rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it a two-run game at 13-11 after a costly two-run Ocosta error.

Ocosta once again rallied with four runs in the seventh, highlighted by RBI singles from Safrin Leonard and Ness, to take a 17-11 lead.

Ocosta standout pitcher Jessie Gilbert struck out the side in the seventh to preserve the victory.

Joanah Rosander earned the win for Ocosta, allowing 11 runs – six earned – on 13 hits, one walk and four strikeouts in 5 1-3 innings of work.

Gilbert allowed no runs or hits and struck out four in 1 2-3 innings of relief.

Ness and Sophia Olive had three hits apiece and drove in a combined six runs for Ocosta.

Ocosta 100 00(12) 4 – 17 15 4

Colton 104 204 0 – 11 13 13

WP: Rosander (5.1 IP, 11R, 6ER, 13H, BB, 4K). LP: Soze (6.1 IP, 17R, 0ER, 15H, 2K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Ness (3-5, 2R, 4RBI); Olive (3-5, R, 2RBI); Rosander (2-5, 2B, 2R, RBI, SB); Byers (2-5, R, RBI); Mirante (2-6, R, RBI); Schlegel (1-6, 2R, RBI); Cuzdey (1-5, 2B, R, RBI); Leonard (0-5, 3R, 3RBI).

~~~

1B State Elimination game

Ocosta 15, Darrington 10

Late-game heroics led to an extra-inning victory in Ocosta’s 15-10 win over Darrington in a state-elimination game on Saturday.

The Wildcats trailed 10-7 in the top of the seventh before rallying to tie the game.

Allie Byers led off with a single and advanced to third on a single by Jolissa Schlegel with one out.

Joanah Rosander followed with a single to score Byers.

Heavy-hitting senior Jessie Gilbert was then intentionally walked to load the bases.

Safrin Leonard pulled Ocosta to within a run when she drove in Schlegel with a fielder’s choice ground out.

Down to their final out, Noel Cuzdey singled to drive in Rosander to tie the game.

The Wildcats would take the lead with five runs in the ninth, highlighted by a clutch two-run triple from Ness, who later scored on a wild pitch for a 15-10 lead.

Gilbert struck out the side in the seventh to secure the win and extend Ocosta’s season.

Gilbert earned the win, shutting out the sixth-seeded Loggers (17-6) with 14 strikeouts without surrendering a hit or a walk in five innings of relief.

Rosander (3 IP, 5R, 0ER, H, BB, 5K) started for the Wildcats with Byers (IP, 5R, 3ER, 2H, 3BB) tossing one inning of relief for Ocosta.

Ocosta 203 101 305 – 15 19 10

Darrington 032 500 000 – 10 3 3

WP: Gilbert (5 IP, 0R, 0H, 14K). LP: Wright (9 IP, 14R, 8ER, 19H, 4BB, 7).

Leading hitters: Rosander (4-6, 2B, 2R, 3RBI, SB); Cuzdey (4-6, 2B, 2R, RBI, 2SB); Schlegel (3-6, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB); Gilbert (2-3, HR, 2B, 2R, RBI); Ness (2-6, 3B, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Byers (2-6, 2B, R); Mirante (1-6, R); Olive (1-5, R). Darrington – Stewart (1-4, R, 2RBI); Wright (1-5, R); Chittick (1-5, RBI).

~~~

1B State Quarterfinal

Liberty Christian 6, Ocosta 3

Ocosta was relegated to the elimination bracket after a 6-3 lost to No. 2 Liberty Christian (Richland) on Friday.

Ocosta fell behind with two run-scoring errors in the first inning followed by three runs on an error and three singles in the second to trail 5-0.

After the second-seeded Patriots (17-9) added a run in the bottom of the third for a 6-0 lead, Ocosta rallied for three runs in the fourth on an error, a Sophie Olive fielder’s choice ground out followed by Gabby Ness scoring on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 6-3.

But Patriots pitcher Bella Rogel retired nine of the final 10 Wildcats she faced to hand Ocosta the loss.

Joanah Rosander took the loss, allowing six runs – two earned – on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Senior ace Jessie Gilbert, who has seen limited action in the circle this season, allowed one hit with nine strikeouts in three scoreless innings pitched.

Ocosta 000 300 0 – 3 1 7

Liberty Christian 231 000 x – 6 6 4

WP: Rogel (7 IP, 3R, 0ER, H, 11K). LP: Rosander (3 IP, 6R, 2Er, 5H, BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Cuzdey (1-3, R); Olive (0-2, RBI); Gilbert (0-3, R); Ness (0-3, R). LC – Rogel (2-4, RBI); Lukins (1-4, 2R); Butcher (1-3, 2R); Davis (1-3, 2R); Berben (1-3, RBI).

~~~

1B State First Round

Ocosta 15, Sunnyside Christian 4

Ocosta opened its 1B State Tournament with a first-round upset over No. 7 Sunnyside Christian on Friday.

Tied at 4-4 after three innings, the Wildcats erupted for 11 runs over the next two frames.

Ocosta had a four-run fourth, highlighted by a three-run double from pitcher Joanah Rosander, and put the game away with seven in the fifth, including a Noel Cuzdey two-run home run and a two-run double from catcher Gabby Ness to put the Cats up 15-4.

Ocosta reliever Jessie Gilbert worked around a leadoff walk to strikeout the side in the fifth to secure the 10-run rule victory over the Knights (13-10).

Rosander earned the win, allowing four unearned runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Gilbert allowed one walk with six strikeouts in two innings of scoreless relief.

Ocosta had 17 hits in the game and were led by Cuzdey, Rosander, shortstop Elly Mirante and first baseman Sophie Olive with three hits each.

Ocosta 202 47 – 15 17 4

Sunnyside Christian 310 00 – 4 3 3

WP: Rosander (3 IP, 4R, 0ER, 3H, 3BB, 4K). LP: Sanchez (5 IP, 15R, 8ER, 17H, BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Ocosta – Cuzdey (3-4, HR, R, 3RBI); Rosander (3-4, 3 2B, 3R, 6RBI); Mirante (3-4, 3R, RBI); Olive (3-4, 2B, R); Schlegel (2-3, 3R, 2RBI); Gilbert (1-3, 2RBI); Ness (1-4, R); Leonard (1-3, 3R). SC – Hope (1-2, 2RBI); Smeenk (1-2, R, RBI); Roedel (1-3, RBI).