Ocean Shores’ Fry brothers qualify for USATF Nationals

Brayden, Jared Fry to compete in a total of six events at national meet after success at regionals

A pair of brothers from Ocean Shores have qualified for the Junior Olympic Track & Field National Championships.

Brayden and Jared Fry met the qualifying marks in a total of six events at the USATF Region 13 Junior Olympic Championship meet Thursday through Sunday at Central Valley High School in Veradale.

Competing in the regional meet against competitors from Washington, Oregon and Idaho, Jared, 12, qualified for the national meet in four events.

Jared set a new personal best and meet record in the 11-12 boys high jump with a winning mark of five feet, 1.25 inches.

Jared also qualified in the pentathlon (2,204 points, 2nd), the javelin (102-4, 4th) and the 80-meter hurdles (13.97, 3rd).

Older-brother Brayden, 13, qualified for nationals in two events.

Brayden placed fourth in the boys 13-14 triple jump (31-10.75 PR) and fourth in the pentathlon (1,716 PR).

Both will compete at the national championships July 22-27 in Savannah, Georgia.