North Beach dominance at Pacific League championships continues

North Beach’s dominance at the 2B Pacific League Championships continued after sweeping the boys and girls team titles on Friday in Raymond.

The Hyaks boys and girls teams each won their respective team titles for the fourth season in a row at the league-title meet.

The North Beach boys team scored 190 points – well ahead of second-place Ilwaco (116) – and won seven events at the meet.

The Hyaks were led by multi-event winners Elton Rockey (110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Sawyer Reither (long jump, triple jump).

The North Beach girls team won 10 events to score 189 points, 24 points better than second-place Raymond-South Bend (165).

The Hyaks girls were led by standout senior Katana Capoeman, who won three events – the 400, long jump and triple jump – at the league-title meet.

Elka Cox also won multiple events for the Hyaks with victories in both hurdles races, but according to North Beach head coach Peter Fry, the team title came hinged on the performance of junior javelin-thrower Jazmine Goldman.

“The boys had depth, as always. … The team standings for the girls were very tight this year and that was exciting. … It all came down to the javelin throw at the end of the meet,” he said. “Raymond-South Bend had five throwers in the finals, while we only had one. Jazmine Goldman hit a personal-record throw of over 100 feet, which nabbed her first place in the event and cemented our hold on the team title. She stepped up in a big moment.

“We are so elated to be able to secure the league titles once again for both the boys and girls,” Fry said.

Competitors that qualified (local results listed below) advance to the 2B District Championships at 3 p.m. on Thursday at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.

Full results are available at athletic.net.

~~~

Results

Boys

Team standings: 1, North Beach, 190 points. 2, Ilwaco, 116. 3, Forks, 78. 4, Raymond-South Bend, 74. 5, Chief Leschi, 52.

Local qualifiers

100 meters: 1, Chris Banker, Raymond-South Bend, 11.75 PR. 3, Noah Aquino, North Beach, 11.85.

200: 2, Malik Jackson, North Beach, 25.17 PR.

400: 2, Aquino, North Beach, 55.05. 3, Dorian Middlebrooks, North Beach, 57.99.

110 hurdles: 1, Elton Rockey, North Beach, 16.47 PR. 2, Kenneth Frank, North Beach, 18.71 PR.

300 hurdles: 1, Rockey, North Beach, 43.46. 2, Frank, North Beach, 45.65 PR.

4×100 relay: 1, Raymond-South Bend (Manny Becerra-Souza, Ray Robinett-Skoubo, Isaac Schlueter, Banker), 46.17. 2, North Beach (Jeremiah Eastman, Rockey, Sawyer Reither, Aquino), 48.16.

4×400 relay: 1, North Beach (Rockey, Middlebrooks, Eastman, Aquino), 3:53.83.

Shot put: 2, Robinett-Skoubo, RSB, 38-8.5 PR. 3, Adrian Camacho, RSB, 38-8.5 PR.

Discus: 1, Robinett-Skoubo, RSB, 140-11 PR.

Javelin: 1, George Harmon, North Beach, 134-4. 3, Parker Johnson, North Beach, 123-0 PR.

High jump: 1, Johnson, North Beach, 5-8 PR. 3-tie, Reither, North Beach, 5-4. 3-t, Banker, RSB, 5-4.

Pole vault: 2, Nash Emmitt, North Beach, 9-0. 3-t, Sonny Terrell, North Beach, 8-0 PR.

Long jump: 1, Reither, North Beach, 19-5. 3, Eastman, North Beach, 18-8.

Triple jump: 1, Reither, North Beach, 42-4. 2, Eastman, North Beach, 38-4. 3, Jaron Xayabandith, RSB, 37-5 PR. 4, Johnson, North Beach, 36-11.

~~~

Girls

Team standings: 1, North Beach, 189. 2, Raymond-South Bend, 165. 3, Forks, 105. 4, Ilwaco, 46.

Local qualifiers

100: 3, Keirha Runyon, RSB, 14-19 PR.

200: 1, Mackenzie McCrory, North Beach, 28.59. 2, Katie Heinrich, RSB, 30.48 PR.

400: 1, Katana Capoeman, North Beach, 1:09.53. 2, Danielle Lewis, RSB, 1:12.97. 3, Jaylee Capps, RSB, 1:14.61 PR.

800: 3, Jayna Britt, North Beach, 3:33.26. 4, Riley Sampson, North Beach, 3:38.97.

1600: Jayna Britt, North Beach, 7:11.35 PR.

100 hurdles: 1, Elka Cox, North Beach, 18.31. 2, Brooklyn Reither, North Beach, 18.86. 3, Dakota Bale, RSB, 20.41.

300 hurdles: 1, Cox, North Beach, 53.00. 2, Macenzie Osborne-Hansen, North Beach, 59.58.

4×100 relay: 1, North Beach (Osborne-Hansen, McCrory, Cox, B. Reither), 54.82. 3, RSB (Runyon, Olivia Milton, Jordynn Sedy, Alayna Capps), 58.43.

4×200 relay: 1, North Beach (Osborne-Hansen, McCrory, Cox, B. Reither), 1:56.38. 3, RSB (Runyon, Livi Young, Capps, Heinrich), 2:02.95.

4×400 relay: 2, RSB (Briannaly Garcia, Capps, Danielle Lewis, Capps), 4:58.10. 4, North Beach (Arabella Porter, Clara Fergesen-Joslin, Riley Sampson, Jayna Britt), 5:53.29.

Shot put: 1, Avalyn Stigall, RSB, 27-10. 4, Emily Howell, RSB, 25-2.5.

Discus: 1, Stigall, RSB, 94-6. 3, Bale, RSB, 79-10. 4, Howell, RSB, 75-9.

Javelin: 1, Jazmine Goldman, North Beach, 100-8 PR. 3, Capps, RSB, 87-10 PR. 4, Bale, RSB, 82-7.

High jump: 1, Ava Baugher, RSB, 4-10. 2, Madelyn Baugher, RSB, 4-2. 3, Denahli Hoylman, North Beach, 4-0. 4-t, Howell, RSB, 3-10, Brylee Yi, RSB, 3-10.

Pole vault: 1, Osborne-Hansen, North Beach, 7-6. 2, Hoylman, North Beach, 7-0. 3, Arabella Porter, North Beach, 5-0.

Long jump: 1, Capoeman, North Beach, 14-9 PR. 2, Milton, RSB, 13-5. 3, Hoylman, North Beach, 13-0. 4, Jordynn Sedy, RSB, 12-8 PR.