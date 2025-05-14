Moore, Hamilton lead Elma to third-straight district golf title

Olivia Moore and Sophia Hamilton have been the engine that has been driving the Elma girls golf program’s postseason success for the past three seasons.

That trend continued as the Eagles’ dynamic duo placed 1-2 to lead Elma to its third-consecutive 1A District 4 championship on Tuesday at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Moore led at the end of both days of the district-championship meet, posting a plus-7 79 that included birdies on the par-4 first and 16th holes on Monday.

The talented junior, who won the individual district title two seasons ago as a freshman, followed that up with an 8-over par 80 on Tuesday – highlighted by a birdie on the par-4 13th hole – to finish first with a 36-hole total of 159.

After sitting in fourth after shooting a 93 on Monday, Hamilton rallied to shoot an 85 on Tuesday. The Eagles senior birdied holes five, 11 and 14 to jump up two spots into second place.

Combined with an eighth-place finish from eighth-grader Mercedes Carter, Elma scored a team total of 78 points to beat second-place Montesano (73 points).

“Super proud of all the girls at districts today,” Elma head coach Alexis Keating said. “There was a lot of great golf played and I am excited to watch everyone who qualified compete at state next week.”

Monte will be sending five golfers to the state meet – more than any other team at the district tourney – and were led by seniors Jessie Lalonde and Maggi Kupka, who placed third and fourth, respectively.

Bulldogs sophomore Lucy Scott placed sixth while Rory Gourdin and Ashley Hill earned state-meet qualifications by placing ninth and 13th, respectively.

“I’m really proud of the effort these girls put into the last two days. They put themselves in a great position on the first day and each one of them showed grit and determination in their second round,” Monte head coach Ken Waber said. “To have five golfers qualify for the state tournament is a testament to the work these ladies have put into their game this year.”

Hoquiam placed third overall as a team with 28 points and were led by senior Molly Gundersen, who placed seventh with a total of 191.

Grizzlies senior Johana Sanchez Ortiz qualified for state with an 11th-place finish.

Elma eighth-grader Kyla Rudy won a one-hole playoff over Seton Catholic’s Ella Pointer to earn a spot in state as an alternate.

The state-championship meet is scheduled for May 20-21 at the Liberty Lake Golf Course in Liberty Lake.

~~~

SUBMITTED PHOTO The 1A District 4 state-qualifiers are (from left) Olivia Moore (Elma), Sophia Hamilton (Elma), Jessie Lalonde (Montesano), Maggi Kupka (Montesano), Macie Pisarczyk (King’s Way Christian), Lucy Scott (Montesano), Molly Gundersen (Hoquiam), Mercedes Carter (Elma), Rory Gourdin (Montesano), Hiley Lawson (Kalama), Johana Sanchez Ortiz (Hoquiam) and Mallory Gilbert (Rochester). Not pictured: Ashley Hill (Montesano).

Results

Team scores: 1, Elma, 78 points. 2, Montesano, 73. 3, Hoquiam, 28. 4, King’s Way Christian, 18. 5, Kalama, 12. 6, Rochester, 9. 7, Seton Catholic, 6. 8, La Center, 5.

Individual results (top 13 to state): 1, Olivia Moore, Elma, 159. 2, Sophia Hamilton, Elma, 178. 3, Jessie Lalonde, Montesano, 182. 4, Maggi Kupka, Montesano, 184. 5, Macie Pisarczyk, King’s Way Christian, 188. 6, Lucy Scott, Montesano, 189. 7, Molly Gundersen, Hoquiam, 191. 8, Mercedes Carter, Elma, 209. 9, Rory Gourdin, Montesano, 210. 10, Hiley Lawson, Kalama, 215. 11, Johana Sanchez Ortiz, Hoquiam, 217. 12, Mallory Gilbert, Rochester, 219. 13, Ashley Hill, Montesano, 222. 14-tie, Kyla Rudy, Elma, 231. 14-t, Ella Pointer, Seton Catholic, 231. 16, Sonja Austad, La Center, 233. 17, Cora Bisher, Hoquiam, 236. 18, Amaya Lewis, 238. 19, Alex Stimmel, KWC, 243. 20, Zella Storedahl, Kalama, 253.