Sprint Car Summer Challenge Series hits Grays Harbor Raceway Saturday

Xan Miller speeds to the finish, winning the last Sprint Car race held at Grays Harbor Raceway.

The raceway in Elma will host the Summer Challenge Series for 360 Sprint Cars in the second of four scheduled at the Elma oval. 360 Limited Sprint Cars, IMCA SportMods, and the beloved Hornets are also tabbed for this weekend.

The Summer Challenge Series accrues points in eight total races this season with four at Skagit Speedway and four at Grays Harbor Raceway with the champion being crowned on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Colton Heath is the current leader in the 360 Sprint Car Summer Challenge Series with 245 points. He is followed by Cam Smith and Chase Goetz for the top three.

In the 360 Sprints the track point leader is Olympia’s Destry Miller followed by his older sister Xan who scored the last win at the raceway. Doug Davenport sits in third.

Davenport has a commanding lead in the 360 Limited Sprints. He is being chased by Rochester’s Chad Davis and David Greene.

Austin Kerrigan leads in the A Hornets points with Nick Miles and Trustin Sansom pushing from second and third position. Sansom took home his first A Hornets win last weekend in front of Mike Harriett3 Jr. and Kerrigan. John Johnson sits in fourth with Landon Pruett fifth. Pruett was running top three last Saturday until suffering a lost tire and did not finish.

The B Hornets has been a Daisha Stevens show lately as she expands her point lead. Tawni Kerrigan sits in second followed by Matt Hamrick, David Ridgway, and McCleary’s Randy Goodman.

Grays Harbor Raceway will hold a memorial tribute to honor Jason Reed at the track Saturday. Reed was a revered driver, pit man, friend and cheerleader for everyone in the racing community. He passed away tragically in a traffic accident last week. A truck convoy in his honor will leave the Quigg’s Shop on West River Street in Aberdeen at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and continue to the raceway in Elma. Community members may join the convoy and “Keep His Legacy on the Road.”

For more race information go to graysharborraceway.com or Facebook.