Grays Harbor Fair Race crowns Moore, Kerrigan, Sansom and Stevens

Austin Kerrigan in his AK 47 car pulls away for the lead in the Super Stocks final at the raceway Saturday.

Elma’s Trustin Sansom (left) keeps the lead in turn four against Oakville’s Mike Harriett Jr. (#14) and Austin Kerrigan (right) in the A Hornets at the Grays Harbor Raceway.

Brenton Schnitzer (top) and Craig Moore start to make their move to the front of the IMCA Modifieds final Saturday at the raceway.

The annual Grays Harbor Fair Race provided thrills and spills for the assembled fairgoers Saturday at the raceway. Craig Moore, Austin Kerrigan, Trustin Sansom, and Daisha Stevens took home wins in their respective categories.

In the IMCA Modifieds Moore increased his slim lead in the points standings with his victory. Starting in the back half of the pack, Moore and Brenton Schnitzer were patient during the first half of the race when the track was pretty slippery from the rain earlier in the day and then pushed hard until Schnitzer took over the lead. In a few laps Moore went high to take the lead for good with eight laps left. Schnitzer would earn second followed by John Gaynor, Jason Tole and Zane Miner.

Zach Dalrymple led the first 17 laps of the Modifieds final but fell to sixth place on the last lap. Dalrymple got his first-ever win at the raceway in one Heat Race and Miner won the other.

In the Super Stocks final Aberdeen’s Austin Kerrigan led from start to finish in a race with several spin outs and car contact. Shane Kerrigan had a spin out early but battled back for second place ahead of Scott Fritz and Don Briggs Jr. After the race win Kerrigan admitted that “we’re on a bit of a hot streak right now.”

Trustin Sansom used his first starting position to lead every lap in the A Hornet final for his first win at Grays Harbor Raceway. The 16 year-old Elma High School student had to fend off repeated challenges from Mike Harriett Jr. in order to secure the win. Austin Kerrigan and Nick Miles had to rally from their starting positions at the back of the pack to place third and fourth. Reuben Pruett placed fifth and posted the Quick Time.

After winning the B Hornet final, Aberdeen’s Daisha Stevens admitted “It’s been a tough week,” and dedicated her second raceway win to friend and fellow driver, Jason Reed, who tragically passed away in an accident last week. David Ridgeway and Tawni Kerrigan placed second and third.

Grays Harbor Raceway returns next weekend with sprint cars in the 360 Summer Challenge Series. They will be joined by 360 Limited Sprints, IMCA SportMods, and the Hornets. For more information or tickets, please go to graysharborraceway.com or Facebook.