Hoquiam Grizzlies name Niemi as new head football coach

HOQUIAM–The Hoquiam Grizzlies have a new head football coach, and it’s a familiar face.

Hoquiam High School announced the hiring of Jeff Niemi as the Grizzlies head football coach on Monday.

“The Hoquiam School District is excited to announce the appointment of Jeff Niemi as the new Head Football Coach of the Hoquiam Grizzlies,” Hoquiam athletic director Shane Krohn stated in an emailed letter to the Hoquiam football community. “Coach Niemi is already a familiar face within our district and community, serving as our Head Boys Basketball Coach. Throughout his time at Hoquiam he has demonstrated outstanding leadership, a commitment to developing student-athletes and a passion for building successful programs both on and off the field. We are confident those same qualities will translate into a bright future for Grizzly football.”

Niemi, the head coach of the Grizzlies boys basketball program for the past four seasons, said he accepted the position to keep the program moving forward after former head coach Jeremy McMillan was relieved of his duties back on July 17.

“Basically, I’m stepping in because we needed a head coach,” Niemi said. “These kids need and deserve to have a football program. I love Hoquiam football and I love Hoquiam. I want to see it continue to be strong and help build it back up as much as I can. That’s kind of how I’m looking at this. I want to help as much as I can and keep it about the kids.”

Niemi’s prior football coaching experience was under the tutelage of legendary Elma head coach Jim Hill as an assistant on the Elma Middle School program from 2012-19 before being named head coach for the 2021 season.

Despite his admittedly limited experience as a head football coach, Niemi hopes build a coaching staff he can rely on to help with the details.

“I am fortunate enough to where I learned a lot from one of the best coaches in Grays Harbor history in Jim Hill. The basics of football I feel like I’ll be fine on. Where I’ll be leaning on for help will be those finer points. Obviously, I’ve been a basketball guy and have been studying basketball for the past 20 years,” said Niemi, who was an integral part of the Grizzlies’ 2004 boys hoops state-title team. “That’s where I’ll be leaning on assistants to help with that stuff. I’m here to help organize, help keep this thing going and focus on those life lessons that football can bring.”

Now the real work begins for Niemi as he has just a few short weeks to fill out the assistant positions ahead of the official start of practice for the fall season, which is slated to begin on Aug. 19.

While no assistant positions have been confirmed at the time of this writing, Niemi believes he will be able to put together a competent corps of assistant coaches.

“We’re still working on that puzzle,” he said. “I believe we’ll have a quality and experienced coaching staff.”

Niemi is scheduled to hold his first team meeting with players and current staff on Friday.