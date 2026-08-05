Grays Harbor College Women’s Soccer kicks off 2026-27 Season

The Grays Harbor College women’s soccer team is set to begin the 2026 season with a pair of non-conference matches at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila before returning home for its West Region opener on Aug. 29.

The Chokers open the season on Tuesday, Aug. 18, against Klamath Falls at 1 p.m. at Starfire Stadium. They will conclude the opening trip the following day, Wednesday, Aug. 19, with a 10 a.m. match against Rogue, also at Starfire Stadium.

Grays Harbor will then return to Aberdeen for its home opener on Saturday, Aug. 29, hosting Tacoma at 7 p.m. at Stewart Field. The match will mark the beginning of Northwest Athletic Conference West Region play and the first opportunity for Choker fans to see the team compete at home this season.

Led by head coach Jacob Borden, the Chokers are set to begin a new chapter for Grays Harbor College women’s soccer. The 2026 season marks the program’s return after several years, making the home opener an exciting milestone for the team and the college community. The team welcomes the support of students, alumni, families, and the Grays Harbor community throughout the season.

The 2026 home schedule includes:

Saturday, Aug. 29 – Tacoma, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 – SPSCC, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16 – Highline, 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Green River, 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 – Lower Columbia, 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 – Clark, 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – Pierce, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – Centralia, 2 p.m.

All games will take place at Stewart Field.

The Chokers encourage the community to come out to Stewart Field this fall and support Grays Harbor College women’s soccer. Fans are invited to help create a strong home-field atmosphere as the team begins an exciting NWAC season.