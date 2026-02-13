Montesano’s hot start leads to first-round district win over La Center

MONTESANO–Montesano rode a hot start to a 75-56 victory over La Center in a 1A District 4 Tournament first-round game on Thursday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (16-5 overall) took a commanding lead over the Wildcats (13-9) thanks to a 22-7 first quarter in which Monte hit 10-of-18 shots (55%), paced by 10 points from junior guard Ryan Weidman.

The Wildcats shaved off five points from Monte’s lead in the second quarter, but led by two 3-pointers from sophomore guard Krew Messick in the third, the Bulldogs held a comfortable 59-41 lead entering the final eight minutes of play.

“Our start won us this game,” Monte head coach Shaydon Farmer said. “Ryan (Weidman) came out nuclear and whatever he wanted in that first half, he got. I think every bucket that (Monte post) Caden Grubb had was assisted by Ryan.”

Weidman and Grubb each finished with a double-double in the game.

Weidman led the Bulldogs with 25 points, 10 assists and four steals while Grubb dropped 18 points and 14 rebounds.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Caden Grubb (23) scores two of his 18 points during a 75-56 win over La Center in a 1A District 4 Tournament game on Thursday in Montesano.

Messick finished with nine points as seven different Bulldogs scored in the victory.

Monte went 30 of 65 from the floor (46%) and made 9-of-15 free throws (60%).

The Bulldogs had 40 rebounds as a team, 19 assists and 11 steals to 14 turnovers as a team.

”Our defense continues to fly around and get deflections, which really gets our offense going,” Farmer said. “We settled often in the second half once La Center went to zone, so our shooting numbers are not quite where we wanted them to be. We have to continue to attack the rim. We are at our best when we attack the rim strong.”

With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the district semifinals where they’ll face East County rival Elma on Tuesday at Montesano High School (time to be determined).

La Center 7 23 11 15 – 56

Montesano 22 18 19 16 – 75

Scoring: La Center – Young 22, Mills 13, Schockelt 10, Latham 4, McWoods 2, Klein 2, Kohn 1. Montesano – Weidman 25, Ca. Grubb 18, Messick 9, A. Bruland 5, Co. Grubb 3, Ames 2, Barnes 2.