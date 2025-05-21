Montesano’s Grubb, Hendrickson earned all-league top honors

Montesano’s Colton Grubb and Kolson Hendrickson received top honors as the 1A Evergreen League announced its 2025 all-league team this week.
Grubb, a sophomore, was named the league’s Offensive MVP this season while Hendrickson earned Pitcher of the Year honors after leading Monte to a league title this season.
Fellow Bulldogs Caden Grubb, Zach Timmons and Tyson Perry were named to the all-league First Team.
Elma’s Brody Palmer and Isaac McGaffey were also named to the First Team.
Hoquiam’s Joey Bozich, Montesano’s Mason Fry and Elma’s Jack Alexander earned Second Team honors.
The complete all-league list is as follows:
2025 1A Evergreen 1A All-League Baseball Team
Offensive MVP: Colton Grubb, soph., Montesano
Defensive MVP: Kole Smith, sr., Rochester
Pitcher of the Year: Kolson Hendrickson, soph., Montesano
First Team
Catcher: Austin Gonia, sr., Tenino.
Pitchers: Jack Burkhardt, sr., Tenino; Caden Grubb, soph., Montesano.
Infielders: Will Feltus, sr., Tenino; Tayden Martin, jr., Rochester; Brody Palmer, sr., Elma; Zach Timmons, jr., Montesano.
Outfielders: Isaac McGaffey, jr., Elma; Tyson Perry, jr., Montesano; Ethan Rodriguez, jr., Rochester; Mike Vassar, sr., Tenino.
Second Team
Mason Fry, jr., Montesano; Joe Bozich, jr., Hoquiam; Jack Alexander, sr., Elma; Colton Weiss, sr., Rochester; Hunter Sweet, sr., Tenino.
Honorable Mention
Dennis Churchill, sr., Montesano 12; Cole Gustafson, jr., Elma; Simon Barth, fr., Rochester; Daymond Cole, soph., Hoquiam; Danton Cole, soph., Hoquiam.