Montesano’s Grubb, Hendrickson earned all-league top honors

Colton Grubb named league Offensive MVP; Hendrickson Pitcher of the Year in 1A Evergreen League

Montesano’s Colton Grubb and Kolson Hendrickson received top honors as the 1A Evergreen League announced its 2025 all-league team this week.

Grubb, a sophomore, was named the league’s Offensive MVP this season while Hendrickson earned Pitcher of the Year honors after leading Monte to a league title this season.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Kolson Hendrickson was named the 2025 1A Evergreen League Pitcher of the Year, league officials announced this week.

Fellow Bulldogs Caden Grubb, Zach Timmons and Tyson Perry were named to the all-league First Team.

Elma’s Brody Palmer and Isaac McGaffey were also named to the First Team.

Hoquiam’s Joey Bozich, Montesano’s Mason Fry and Elma’s Jack Alexander earned Second Team honors.

The complete all-league list is as follows:

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Brody Palmer

~~~

2025 1A Evergreen 1A All-League Baseball Team

Offensive MVP: Colton Grubb, soph., Montesano

Defensive MVP: Kole Smith, sr., Rochester

Pitcher of the Year: Kolson Hendrickson, soph., Montesano

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Zach Timmons PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Zach Timmons

First Team

Catcher: Austin Gonia, sr., Tenino.

Pitchers: Jack Burkhardt, sr., Tenino; Caden Grubb, soph., Montesano.

Infielders: Will Feltus, sr., Tenino; Tayden Martin, jr., Rochester; Brody Palmer, sr., Elma; Zach Timmons, jr., Montesano.

Outfielders: Isaac McGaffey, jr., Elma; Tyson Perry, jr., Montesano; Ethan Rodriguez, jr., Rochester; Mike Vassar, sr., Tenino.

Second Team

Mason Fry, jr., Montesano; Joe Bozich, jr., Hoquiam; Jack Alexander, sr., Elma; Colton Weiss, sr., Rochester; Hunter Sweet, sr., Tenino.

Honorable Mention

Dennis Churchill, sr., Montesano 12; Cole Gustafson, jr., Elma; Simon Barth, fr., Rochester; Daymond Cole, soph., Hoquiam; Danton Cole, soph., Hoquiam.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Caden Grubb

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Tyson Perry