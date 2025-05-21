Monte’s Parkin named 1A Evergreen League Offensive MVP

Montesano senior catcher Ali Parkin was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player as the 1A Evergreen League announced its 2025 all-league softball team.

Parkin led the league and district-champion Bulldogs in several offensive categories as the driving force behind the Monte offense.

Parkin batted .500 this season (30-60) and led the Bulldogs in doubles (10), home runs (9) and RBI (41) as arguably the most feared hitter in the 1A classification.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Liv Robinson

Joining Parkin on the league’s First Team were Montesano pitchers in junior Grace Gooding (7-1, 2.08 ERA, 75K) and freshman Violet Prince (6-3, 2.48 ERA, 117K); junior third baseman Lex Stanfield (.552, 37H, 19R) and senior outfielder Liv Robinson (.556, 15R, 13SB).

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano’s Lex Stanfield

The Elma Eagles had three players named to the first team in sophomore twin sisters Ashlynn and Raelynn Weld and senior center fielder Mia Monroe.

CHRYSTAL WELD PHOTOGRAPHY Elma’s Ashlynn (left) and Raelynn Weld

Hoquiam junior infielder Lexi LaBounty (.507, 4HR, 35RBI) and sophomore pitcher/outfielder Hallie Burgess (.500, 3HR, 27RBI) earned First Team honors.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Lexi LaBounty

The complete all-league list is as follows:

~~~

2025 1A Evergreen All-League Softball Team

Offensive MVP: Ali Parkin, Montesano, sr., catcher

Defensive MVP: Layna Demers, Rochester, sr., pitcher/third base

Coaching Staff of the Year: Rochester

CHRYSTAL WELD PHOTOGRAPHY Elma’s Mia Monroe

First Team

Rochester: McKenna Vassar, sr., C/SS; Cheyenne Justice, sr., CF; Arissa Lebaron, sr., 1B; Leah Hartley, sr., 3B/P.

Montesano: Grace Gooding, jr., P; Violet Prince, fr., P; Lex Stanfield, jr., 3B; Liv Robinson, sr., LF.

Elma: Mia Monroe, sr., CF; Raelynn Weld, soph., C; Ashlynn Weld, soph., P/SS.

Hoquiam: Lexi LaBounty, jr., SS; Hallie Burgess, soph., P/CF.

Tenino: Kate Burkhardt, soph., SS/P.

Honorable Mention

Hoquiam: Mya Standstipher, soph., C; Avery Templer, sr., 2B.

Montesano: Addison Potts, sr., CF; Addi Kersker, sr., SS.

Elma: Keira White, sr., P/1B; Chloe Donais, jr., OF.

Tenino: Jaeleen Woodward, jr., C; Chloe Grayless, jr., P/SS; Macie Scharber, jr., CF.

Rochester: Charlie Culp, fr., UTL; Piper Quarnstrom, sr., OF.

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano’s Grace Gooding

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano’s Violet Prince