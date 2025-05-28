Monteano’s season ends one win shy of final four

Montesano’s season ended one game shy of the final four as the Bulldogs fell in the 1A State Tournament on Saturday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

1A State Quarterfinal

Overlake/Bear Creek 6, Montesano 5

Against quality teams at the state tournament, a team’s issues typically get exposed.

That was the case for Montesano as the fourth-seeded Bulldogs lost to No. 5 Overlake/Bear Creek 6-5 in the state quarterfinals.

Monte (22-4 overall) took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first when second baseman Zach Timmons drove in shortstop Toren Crites with a two-out triple to center field.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third, the Bulldogs rallied for three two-out runs on a Mason Fry RBI single, a run-scoring base hit by senior outfielder Dennis Churchill, and took a 4-2 lead when first baseman Kole Kjesbu was hit by a pitch with the sacks full.

The Growls (18-6) got a run back in the top of the fifth as Montesano starting pitcher Kolson Hendrickson was being squeezed by a tight strike zone, leading to a run coming across on a passed ball with two outs.

Hendrickson recovered to strike out Hank Davidson to end the frame up 4-3.

RYAN SPARKS / THE DAILY WORLD Montesano starting pitcher Kolson Hendrickson pitched in two games at the 1A State Tournament on Saturday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

A walk and a single to lead off the sixth chased Hendrickson from the game and opened the door for Overlake/Bear Creek.

The Growls loaded the bases against Timmons, in relief of Hendrickson, and tied the game on a Daniel Weintraub single.

Alex Hoss gave the Growls the lead on a ground out followed by Andrew Kafchinski scoring on a wild pitch for a 6-4 lead.

Toren Crites then took the bump and got the final two outs after allowing a walk to end the frame.

Monte rallied in the bottom of the sixth when center fielder Tyson Perry doubled with one out and came in to score on a Caden Grubb RBI single, pulling the Bulldogs to within a run at 6-5.

But Growls reliever Weintraub got Timmons to line out to center and Caden Grubb to ground out at short to end the threat.

In the seventh, Monte first baseman Kole Kjesbu walked with one out to represent the tying run, but outfielder Mason Fry popped out to Weintraub followed by Churchill lining out to right to end the game, and the Bulldogs season.

After a first-round game that saw the Bulldogs use four pitchers, the depth of the pitching staff, or lack thereof, proved to be an issue in the nightcap.

“We’ve been riding Caden (Grubb) and Kolson (Hendrickson) so much this year, they’ve been so vital to our pitching and have carried us all season long,” Montesano head coach Mike Osgood said. “We just haven’t really had that chance all season to have that third guy step up. Toren competed today and did well for us. … We just never really had the bullpen that it takes to really take that next step.”

Hendrickson allowed four runs – three earned – on three hits and five walks with eight strikeouts in a gritty five-inning performance.

Timmons took the loss, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks in 1-3 innings pitched.

Crites allowed one walk in 1 2-3 hitless innings of scoreless relief.

Churchill, Monte’s lone senior on the roster, completed his prep career going 2 for 4 with an RBI.

“It’s hard to say there is always next year, because you never know what next year brings,” Osgood said. “But the core is there. We have a great group of kids. We just have to do a better job as coaches to get those guys ready for some more expanded roles, I think we’ll be fine. Hopefully, the fire is there for them to get to the final four.”

Overlake/Bear Creek 011 013 0 – 6 5 0

Montesano 103 001 0 – 5 8 1

WP: Weintraub (3 IP, R, ER, 2H, 2BB). LP: Timmons (0.1 IP, 2R, 2ER, 2H, 2BB).

Leading hitters: Overlake – Weintraub (1-2, R, RBI); Bieber (1-2, RBI); Gauthier (1-2, R); Sridharan (1-3, R); Tian (1-4, R). Montesano – Timmons (2-4, 3B, 2B, R, RBI); Fry (2-4, RBI); Churchill (2-4, RBI); Perry (1-3, 2B, R); Co. Grubb (1-4, RBI).

1A State First Round

Montesano 9, King’s 8

Montesano opened up a big lead and held on late for a 9-8 win over King’s in the first round of the 1A State Tournament

The Bulldogs scored five runs in the first thanks to three straight extra-base hits. Zach Timmons drove in two runs with a triple followed by a Caden Grubb double to put Monte up 3-0.

Kolson Hendrickson tripled followed by a sacrifice fly by first baseman Kole Kjesbu for a 5-0 lead.

“You get a five spot in the first inning, you set yourself up pretty well,” Monte head coach Mike Osgood said. “It gave us some wiggle room.”

Monte added three runs on a two-run single by Caden Grubb followed two batters later by an RBI single off the bat of Kjesbu for an 8-1 lead in the second.

The Bulldogs led 9-2 on a Tyson Perry sacrifice fly to score right fielder Dennis Churchill in the bottom of the third.

The Knights (13-11) clawed back into the game in the top of the fifth when a walk, a single and an error loaded the bases with one out. A Knight Root single followed by an RBI fielder’s choice ground out by Nate Echelbarger made it a 9-4 ball game.

Brandon McCann scored on a wild pitch with Jakob Fowler taking Monte reliever Brody Williamson’s 2-2 pitch over the wall in left for a two-run home run, trimming the Bulldogs lead to 9-7.

In the seventh, Williamson got two quick outs before being relieved by Toren Crites, who walked two straight batters and gave up a single to load the bases.

Crites was replaced by Kolson Hendrickson – one of Montesano’s top two aces – who had Nate Bjella in a 1-2 count before hitting him with a pitch, allowing Fowler to score to make it a 9-8 game and put the go-ahead run at second base.

Titan Root stepped to the plate and laced Hendrickson’s first pitch at Perry in center. The Bulldogs outfielder raced in to make a highlight-reel diving catch to end the game and advance Monte to the quarterfinal round.

Caden Grubb got the win for Monte, allowing two runs – one earned – on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Three Montesano relievers combined to allow six runs – two earned – on five hits and three walks in three innings pitched.

King’s 011 050 1 – 8 11 1

Montesano 531 000 x – 9 9 4

WP: Ca. Grubb (4 IP, 2R, ER, 4BB, 4K). LP: Echelbarger (IP, 5R, 5ER, 4H, 2BB). SV – Hendrickson (0.1 IP, H).

Leading hitters: King’s – Bjella (3-4, RBI); Echelbarger (2-5, RBI); McCann (2-4, R, RBi); Root (2-4, RBI); Fowler (1-2, HR, 3R, 2RBI); Reiss (1-5). Montesano – Ca. Grubb (2-4, 2B, 3RBI); Hendrickson (1-4, 3B, R, RBI); Timmons (1-3, 3B, 2R, 2RBI); Crites (1-2, R); Kjesbu (1-3, 2RBI); Perry (1-2, R).

RYAN SPARKS / THE DAILY WORLD Montesano relief pitcher Toren Crites throws against Overlake/Bear Creek in a 1A State quarterfinal game on Saturday in Hoquiam.