Local racer places sixth at Seafair Grand Prix

SEATTLE–Local hydroplane driver Chris Grant placed sixth overall at the Seafair Grand Prix on Aug. 3 at Lake Washington.

Grant, who hails from Copalis Beach, commandeered the Miss Jacknut Apparel craft to a second-place finish in Heat 2B on Saturday in its maiden voyage, to earn a spot in the Sunday’s Seafair Grand Prix Final.

Grant placed sixth out of seven boats in the final, competing against some of the top teams in the sport.

Grant Boat Racing LLC team owner and Chris’ father, Dave Grant, said they were “very happy with the performance” and will get to work on improving for the upcoming Bayfair Race on September 12-14 in San Diego, California.

“We were doing what you’re supposed to do in a hydroplane race if you’re not in the top four by the first corner,” Dave Grant said. “You take it easy and finish to race another day.”

After San Diego, the team plans to race in Manson on September 27-28.