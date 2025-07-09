Little League Roundup: Montesano Junior all-stars eliminated in state tournament

Teams from Montesano and Elma continued their Little League playoff journeys on Tuesday.

~~~

Junior Division State Tournament

Soundview 17, Montesano 5

Montesano’s run in the Little League Junior Division State Tournament came to an end with a 17-5 loss to Soundview in an elimination game on Tuesday in Port Orchard.

Errors proved to be fatal for Montesano as eight defensive errors led to 11 unearned runs for Soundview, which took control of the game with 11 runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings.

Montesano had four base hits from four different players, with first baseman Jackson Dewitt belting a two-run triple and Levi Glowacki and Arik Barnes each doubling in the game.

Shortstop Charles Shell also had a hit for Monte and led the Bulldogs with three stolen bases in the game.

Brenton Beste started on the bump for Montesano, allowing five earned runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Barnes allowed seven runs – one earned – on five hits and a walk in an inning pitched.

Soundview 303 47 – 17 9 2

Montesano 010 22 – 5 4 8

WP: Stock (3.1 IP, 3R, 2ER, 2H, BB, 6K). LP: Beste (4 IP, 10R, 5ER, 4H, 4BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Soundview – Thomson (2-3, 2 2B, 2R, 4RBI); Buffington (2-3, 2B, 3R, RBI); Whitcher (2-3, 2R); Scott (1-3, 3B, 2R, RBI); Roso (1-1, R, RBI). Montesano – Glowacki (1-3, 2B, R); Barnes (1-2, 2B, RBI, SB); Dewitt (1-3, 3B, 2RBI); Shell (1-1, 2R, RBI, 3SB).

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Levi Glowacki belts a base hit during a loss in the Little League Junior Division State Championship on Tuesday in Port Orchard.

Montesano 15, Columbia 11

Montesano kept its season alive with a 15-11 win over Columbia in a Little League Junior Division State Tournament game on Monday in Port Orchard.

Monte scored 11 runs over the final three innings of play to overcome what was once a 9-4 deficit and earn the win.

The Bulldogs smacked 15 hits in the game, led by left fielder Brenton Beste, third baseman Arik Barnes and right fielder Carter Worgum with three hits apiece.

Charles Shell had a triple and a double for a Monte offense that had five players record multi-hit games and had 10 stolen bases as a team, led by Levi Glowacki with three.

Shell started the game for Montesano, allowing nine earned runs on 10 hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 3 2-3 innings pitched.

Glowacki allowed two unearned runs and four walks while striking out seven in 3 1-3 hitless innings of relief to earn the win.

Montesano 103 035 3 – 15 15 2

Columbia 004 501 1 – 11 10 2

WP: Glowacki (3.1 IP, 2R, 0ER, 0H, 4BB, 7K). LP: Trimble (1.1 IP, 4R, ER, 3H, 3BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Beste (3-4, 2B, 3R, SB); Worgum (3-4, 2R, RBI); Barnes (3-3, 2RBI, 2SB); Shell (2-4, 3B, 2B, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB); Dewitt (2-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2SB); Glowacki (1-2, 2B, 2R, RBI, 3SB); Schmitz (1-4, 2R). Columbia – Deleon (2-3, 2B, 2R, 3RBI); Trimble (2-3, 3R); Garrett (2-4, 3B, 2RBI); Raines (2-3, 2R, RBI); Bashaw (1-3, R, 2RBI); Crandall (1-4).

~~~

8-10 District Tournament

Montesano 12, Elma 2

Montesano knocked Elma out of the 8-10 District 3 Tournament with a 12-2 win on Tuesday in Centralia.

With the elimination-bracket game tied at 2-2 after two innings of play, Monte took control with 10 runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of pitcher Kamden West and an RBI double by first baseman Jon Lakin.

West pitched a scoreless top of the fourth inning to secure the mercy-rule victory and eliminate Elma.

Monte had seven hits from six different players, led by West with two hits, a run scored and three RBI.

Montesano faces Chehalis in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The winner will face Capitol in the championship round on Thursday.

Elma 020 0 – 2 2 3

Montesano 20(10) x – 12 7 1

WP: West (4 IP, 2R, ER, 2H, BB, 8K). LP: Tanner S. (2.1 IP, 8R, 7Er, 4H, 7BB, 3K).

Leading hitters: Elma – Jackson B. (1-2); Miles J. (1-1, R). Montesano – West (2-2, R, 3RBI, SB); Bednarik (1-2, R, RBI); Espedal (1-2, R); Lakin (1-1, 2B, R, RBI); Jones (1-2, R); Busz (1-1).

Other scores

Elimination Bracket

Elma 18, Larch Mountain 3 (Monday)

Montesano 10, Willapa Harbor 0 (Monday)