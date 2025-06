Little League District 3 Scoreboard for Monday, June 23, 2025

Washington District 3 Little League Tournament scores for Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Junior Baseball

(at Capitol Little League)

Montesano 14, Capitol 8 (Sunday)

(Montesano faces Centralia at 5:30 p.m. Monday)

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Jackson Dewitt was the winning pitcher in a victory over Capitol at the District 3 Junior Little League Tournament on Sunday in Olympia.