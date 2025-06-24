Grays Harbor College tabs Jessica Madison as next head softball coach

Grays Harbor College announced the hiring of for Hoquiam High School standout Jessica Madison as the school’s next head softball coach.

Madison was a standout third baseman and pitcher for Hoquiam High School before graduating in 2013, then went on to play four years of NAIA college softball, graduating from Menlo College in 2017.

Madison was head coach for the Oakville High School softball program for three seasons and recently had coaching stints as an assistant softball and volleyball coach at Aberdeen High School.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to help elevate the program,” Madison said of taking the position at Grays Harbor College. “I’ve always been passionate about working with our community and I’ve been very humbled and grateful for all the support that has been given to me for taking on this role. I’m just excited to be working in softball again, doing what I love and I’m hoping to grow with the young athletes on the Harbor.”

Madison takes over the head coaching duties from Jake White, who helped to resurrect the program with a 32-91 record in three seasons, all of those wins coming over the last two campaigns after going 0-32 in the 2022-23 season.