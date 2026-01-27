Girls Prep Wrestling Roundup: Led by Kowoosh and Vessey, Aberdeen wins Mascara Madness

Also: Montesano eighth at Queen of Mountain; Two Hoquiam wrestlers win at Rubber Chicken

The Aberdene Bobcats won the Mascara Madness tournament as we review recent Twin Harbors girls prep wresting results.

~~~

GIRLS PREP WRESTLING

Aberdeen wins Mascara Madness meet

Aberdeen bested 19 other teams en route to a victory at the Mascara Madness tournament on Saturday at North Mason High School in Belfair.

Led by two weight-class winners, the Bobcats finished with 138 points to place first in the team standings over Davis (125 points) and South Kitsap (118.5).

Bobcats senior Daisey Vessey defeated Bainbridge’s Josie Otepka via fall at 1:49 to win the 110-pound weight class and freshman teammate Xela Kowoosh rode a 1-point escape in the second round to beat Davis’ Honey Lopez in the 130-pound championship match.

Aberdeen’s Kayleen Rouska (135 pounds), Micah Turpin (105) and Yvanna Servellon-Marll (190) placed second in their respective weight classes while Cydney Shannon (125B, 3rd), Lelianni Chhoum (110, 4th), Paisley Floch (120, 4th) and Taylor Hatton (135, 4th) each earned a spot on the podium for the Bobcats.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Aberdeen placers, led by Daisy Vessey (top left) and Xela Kowoosh (top right), helped the Bobcats win the team title at the Mascara Madness event on Saturday in Belfair.

The Elma Eagles scored 45 points at the meet to tie for 13th place with Central Kitsap.

Elma was led by Lauren Davis (125B, 1st), Felicia MacLean (130, 3rd) and Taylor Nesmith (145, 3rd).

Full results available at flowrestling.org.

~~~

Montesano places eighth at Queen of the Mountain

The Montesano Bulldogs placed eighth overall at the Queen of the Mountain tournament on Saturday at Auburn Mountainview High School.

The Bulldogs scored 83 points to finish one point ahead of ninth-place Garfield

Monte was led by freshman Ashley Ihde, who defeated Lakeside (Seattle) junior Emma Li via fall at 1:18 to win the 100-pound weight class.

Bulldogs Hadley Erickson (145, 3rd), Lexi Cisneros (190, 4th) and Liv Wells (135, 5th) also placed at the event.

Full results available at flowrestling.org.

~~~

Pair of Hoquiam wrestlers win at Rubber Chicken

Two Hoquiam wrestlers won their weight classes at the Kalama Rubber Chicken tournament on Saturday at Kalama High School.

Hoquiam’s Emily Brodhead defeated Raymond-South Bend’s Mikayla Angelovich via fall at 0:38 to win the 130-pound championship.

Grizzly Meribel Mazariegos won the 155-pound title with a 1:56 pinfall victory over Kelso’s Makyla Siquina Machic, to help Hoquiam place eighth out of 26 teams with 59 points.

Raymond-South Bend had the highest finish for Twin Harbors teams, placing seventh with 59.5 points.

The Ravens were led by Angelovich, Madelyn Baugher (140 pounds, 2nd) and Pamela Mottinger (105, 3rd), each of whom placed on the podium in their respective weight class.

Ocosta placed 12th overall with 36 points and were led by Claire Miller’s third-place finish in the 110-pound weight class.

North Beach finished in 18th place with 15 points, led by Elmilia Lorton-Diaz’s third-place finish at 135 pounds.

Full results available at flowrestling.org.