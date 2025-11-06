Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Montesano opens districts with rout of Kalama

Montesano advanced in the district tournament as we review Twin Harbors girls prep soccer results.

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 7, Kalama 2

Montesano advanced to the 1A District 4 semifinals with a 7-2 win over Kalama on Tuesday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (14-1-2 overall) had four different goal-scorers in the game, led by senior forward Lex Stanfield, who shined with a game-high four goals and an assist.

Standout junior forward Jaelyn Butterfield added two goals and an assist while sophomore midfielder Lainey Robinson scored two goals in the Montesano victory.

Sophomore Olivia Reynvaan had an assist and goal keepers Izzie Taylor and Amelia Willis had two saves apiece in sharing the victory.

Monte had 14 shots in the game, 11 on target.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano forward Jaelyn Butterfield (13) holds possession against Kalama’s Jaiden Wright during the Bulldogs’ 7-2 victory in a 1A District 4 Tournament game on Tuesday in Montesano.

Kalama (7-8-2) had four shots, two on target.

With the win, Montesano advances to the district semifinals against Rochester at 6 p.m. Thursday in Montesano.

The Bulldogs defeated the Warriors twice this season by a combined score of 11-0.

Adna 3, Ocosta 1

Ocosta’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Adna in a 1B/2B District 4 Tournament game on Tuesday at Centralia College.

The Wildcats (5-5-3) fell behind 2-0 less than 20 minutes into the game against the Pirates (9-8-2) and trailed 2-0 at the half.

“At halftime we had a in-depth conversation where we told the girls how they deserved to be here. They deserved to be in this match, playing in the postseason and that Adna is not better than us, we just believe they are,” Ocosta head coach Daniel Langer said. “We asked them to go out and win the second half, come out with our heads held high knowing we gave it everything and walk off the field proud of ourselves.”

Early in the second half, Ocosta earned multiple free kicks and three corner kicks but failed to capitalize.

Another Adna goal in the 72nd minute put Ocosta in a 3-0 hole before Wildcats sophomore Bristol Towle scored off an assist from junior midfielder Scarlett Nelson six minutes later.

But it was too little, too late as Ocosta’s season edned with the 3-1 loss.

”This season was a year of facing tough hurdles and working to overcome them. We have been working hard on the mentality of the girls to realize that those top-four teams are not “better than us,” they just have that confidence and we need to believe in ourselves,” Langer said. “We couldn’t be prouder of the overall performance in this match and the effort put out. These girls gave their everything for this team, this program, their school, their teammates and themselves. We are proud of the work we have done this season and look forward to competing next year, knowing we accomplished a lot with barely enough to field a full team most matches.”

Towle finished the season with a team-high six goals while Nelson led Ocosta in assists with five.

Ocosta goal keeper Mia Saunders made nine saves in the loss.

Ocosta 0 1 – 1

Adna 2 1 – 3

First half – 1, Adna, 10th minute. 2, Adna, 19th minute.

Second half – 3, Adna, 72nd minute. 4, Ocosta, Towle (Nelson), 78th minute.

Other scores

1B/2B District 4 elimination game

Onalaska 7, Raymond-South Bend 0

(RSB eliminated)

1A District 4 play-in game

Columbia (White Salmon) 4, Elma 3

(Elma loses on penalty kicks; Elma eliminated)