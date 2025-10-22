Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Montesano handles physical Rochester team for shutout win

With a bullseye on their backs, the Montesano Bulldogs handled Rochester for a league victory as we review recent girls prep soccer games on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 3, Rochester 0

Montesano overcame the physical play of Rochester en route to a 3-0 win on Tuesday at Rochester High School.

The Bulldogs (12-1-2 overall, 7-0 1A Evergreen) continued to score early with a pair of goals inside the first 20 minutes of the game against the Warriors (5-9-1, 3-3).

Monte junior forward Jaelyn Butterfield scored 12 minutes into the game followed by a goal from senior Mary Campbell six minutes later on a penalty kick to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Senior forward Lex Stanfield completed the scoring with a goal off an Olivia Reynvaan assist in the 60th minute.

Montesano had 18 total shots in the game to just three shots for the Warriors, which played what Bulldogs head coach Fidel Sanchez considered an overly-physical style against a quick and competent Monte attack.

“These teams over here, when they can’t stay with what we’re doing. So they want to foul our players,” he said, frustrated after Butterfield – one of Monte’s top goal-scorers – and key midfielder Mayce Sanchez both had to leave the game due to injuries caused by what he felt was careless play on the part of the Warriors. “It’s sad for me to say that, but it’s very clear that is what they are trying to do. To be physical with us to try to slow us down. But ultimately, it comes down to who has the more skill and who is the better team, and that is us every time.”

Coach Sanchez said he expects Butterfield, who was taken out of the game after coming up with an injured ankle due to a “reckless” slide tackle in the first half, and Mayce Sanchez, his daughter who suffered a neck injury due to a physical play, to be available for the Bulldogs regular-season finale in a week.

Rochester was whistled for seven fouls in the game, two resulting in Bulldogs penalty kicks in the first half.

For a coach that has seen opponents attempt to bully his third-ranked RPI squad, resulting in numerous injuries to several starters throughout the season, Tuesday’s game was another example of the Bulldogs’ not getting away from a victory unscathed.

“It’s unfortunate we have to go through these games where we have to worry about injuries,” he said. “We have not got to enjoy a clean game of soccer for awhile now. … We were just getting pushed around like crazy. They’re not even playing the ball. They’re just going right to the body and it’s just unfortunate.”

Monte hosts Elma in the regular season finale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Montesano 2 1 – 3

Rochester 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Butterfield, 12th minute. 2, Montesano, Campbell, 18th minute.

Second half – 3, Montesano, Stanfield (Reynvaan), 60th minute.

~~~

Ocosta 1, Forks 1

Despite being undermanned, the Ocosta Wildcats drew to a 1-1 tie with Forks on Monday at Forks High School.

The Wildcats (2-4-3) trailed 1-0 to the Spartans (4-6-1) at the half after a goal in the 13th minute, but a goal from senior wing Brizeyda Ayala-Rios on an assist by freshman forward Kat Nersten in the 60th minute tied the game.

Though they were down to just nine players due to multiple injuries, Ocosta outshot Forks 15-8, with 11 of the Wildcats’ shots on target, one of those a shot from midfielder Scarlett Nelson that rang off the crossbar.

“We hoped to win, but the way the girls battled to tie up the game and keep the pressure on Forks was impressive,” Ocosta head coach Daniel Langer said. “We have had some players really step up since dropping to only nine players, most notably Scarlett Nelson and Jackie Gutierrez. Jackie stopped several counter-attacks and prevented at least two or three shots. Scarlett has been running the entire midfield and never quits. Joanah Rosander is already a clear leader of the group and (the Forks game) was nothing new from her.”

Ocosta takes on Raymond-South Bend at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at South Bend High School.

Ocosta 0 1 – 1

Forks 1 0 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Forks, 13th minute.

Second half – 2, Ocosta, Ayala-Rios (Nersten), 59th minute.

~~~

Other games

W.F. West 3, Aberdeen 0