Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Montesano continues to romp through league foes, routs Rochester

Montesano continues to look sharp while Elma snapped a losing streak as we review Thursday’s girls prep soccer games on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Montesano 8, Rochester 0

Montesano’s romp through the first cycle of league opponents continued on Thursday with an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over Rochester at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (7-1-2 overall, 3-0 1A Evergreen) had its third-consecutive dominant performance over a 1A Evergreen League opponent, led by star forward Lex Stanfield, who picked apart the Warriors (3-7-1, 1-1) for four goals in the game.

Stanfield hooked up with fellow standout forward Jaelyn Butterfield for a goal in the ninth minute, with Butterfield dribbling around a defender then sending a cross to Stanfield, who took one dribble at the top of the 18-yard box and placed a shot just inside the right post for the game’s first goal.

In the 23rd minute, Butterfield received a forward pass from freshman defender Jacklynn Fairbairn on a counter attack and used her speed to race to the 18, slotting a shot past the keeper with a defender on her hip and a 2-0 lead.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano forward Jaelyn Butterfield (left) scores one of her two goals during an 8-0 victory over Rochester on Thursday at Montesano High School.

Six minutes later, Butterfield hustled her way to scoring position and scored on a hard shot from just outside the top of the box for a 3-0 lead, with Monte defender Mary Campbell recording an assist on the play.

Stanfield would close out the half with goals in the 34th and 38th minutes – the former a pinpoint bender from a tough angle into the far-top corner of the net – to stake the Bulldogs to a 5-0 halftime lead.

Monte would add to its lead when sophomore midfielder Lainey Robinson scored on a deflected ball off a Butterfield cross in the 44th minute followed by Stanfield’s fourth goal of the game 12 minutes later.

Bulldogs sophomore Ashley Hill would put a premature end to the match, putting a high-arcing lob shot into the top of the net from the corner of the 18 for an 8-0 lead in the 61st minute.

Due to a new WIAA rule, the game was called due to Monte holding an eight-goal differential after 60 minutes of play.

It was the Bulldogs’ second-consecutive mercy-rule win after beating Hoquiam 9-0 two days earlier.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Ashley Hill (3) in congratulated by teammates Olivia Reynvaan (foreground) and Jaelyn Butterfield after scoring a goal in the second half of the Bulldogs’ 8-0 win over Rochester on Thursday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

Monte has outscored its last three opponents 21-0.

“We’ve been practicing our combos and switches. So when we work together and get all those combos, they’re always working,” Butterfield said of Monte’s relentless attack. “It all connects when we attack and use those combos and it’s just so effective towards the goal because every single time we use them, we do something so good.”

Montesano struggled at times earlier in the season against a state-tournament level non-league schedule as Stanfield, Butterfield and key starting midfielder Marc Sanchez – who is still out with injury – missed several games for various reasons.

Now that two-thirds of that trio are healthy and playing as part of Monte’s improving rotation, the Bulldogs are playing like one unit rather than 11 individuals.

“We use our defense to help us work up to me and Lex or our outside wingers. We just communicate so well and it’s all about the combos. They really connect us as a team and make us so much better. As the season has progressed, we’ve done so much better with them,” Butterfield said, adding that the team had to shake off some rust as players were rejoining the lineup. “We started off a little rusty and weren’t seeing (the combos) as much. Now that we are getting our health back, it’s all connecting so well and adding up to goals.”

“Everybody has to be involved and do their job and everybody has to see what we are going to do,” Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez said. “What we are doing this year that we did not do last year was everybody is actually looking for the same thing that we are trying to do. It’s actually nice to see a team come together this quickly like they’ve done this year.”

The Bulldogs celebrated the Montesano Youth Soccer Club on Thursday, with the Under-10 Raptors and Under-10/11 Goats playing an exhibition match at halftime of the varsity game.

Monte faces Elma at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Davis Field in Elma.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Players from Montesano Youth Soccer’s Raptors (orange) and Goats compete in an exhibition match at halftime of the Montesano-Rochester game on Thursday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

Rochester 0 0 – 0

Montesano 5 3 – 8

Scoring

First half – 1, Montesano, Stanfield (Butterfield), 9th minute. 2, Montesano, Butterfield (Fairbairn), 23rd minute. 3, Montesano, Butterfield (Campbell), 29th minute. 4, Montesano, Stanfield, 34th minute. 5, Montesano, Stanfield (Sanchez), 38th minute.

Second half – 6, Montesano, Robinson (Butterfield), 44th minute. 7, Montesano, Stanfield, 56th minute. 8, Montesano, Hill, 61st minute.

~~~

W.F. West 2, Aberdeen 0

An Aberdeen team beset by injuries was shutout by W.F. West 2-0 on Thursday in Chehalis.

The Bobcats (4-4-1, 0-3 2A Evergreen) played in its defensive end for approximately 80 percent of the match, allowing a goal in each half to suffer their third-straight 2A Evergreen League match.

“Our effort was outstanding and we played some really good defense, especially considering we finished the game with only one available substitute and some of our other girls played hurt as well,” Aberdeen head coach Larry Fleming said.

The Bobcats entered the game without two starters available and lost starting forward Miley Anderson in the first half and starting defender Joie Mayberry in the second half due to injuries.

Aberdeen’s best scoring chance in the game came when a Kennedy Kolodzie free kick from 25-yards out was saved.

Fleming commended the play of Anni Devine, stating the Bobcats goal keeper “had her best game of the season,” and added defender Hana Lessard “played an outstanding game.”

Aberdeen takes on Shelton at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

W.F. West 1 1 – 2

Scoring

First half – 1, W.F. West, Kelley (Tobin), 18th minute.

Second half – 2, W.F. West, Mishler, (Kelley), 41st minute.

~~~

Elma 2, Forks 1

Elma snapped a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Forks on Thursday at Forks High School.

The Eagles (2-7) rallied from down 1-0 at halftime to the Spartans (3-3) to pick up their first win since Sept. 9.

Elma took advantage of better scoring opportunities in the second half to tie the game when midfielder Zippy Valentine sent a short through ball to Chelsea Plata, who scored in the 50th minute.

In the game’s final minute, Valentine played a key role once again, sending another well-place through pass to senior Chloe Donais, who slotted the ball past the Spartans keeper to give Elma the 2-1 victory.

“In the second half, we picked up our control of the play. We controlled the midfield better,” Elma head coach Evan Valentine said. “Happy to see persistence in the team and get a well-deserved win. Building on that win to get excited about our next league game against Hoquiam.”

Elma takes on the Grizzlies at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Elma.

Elma 0 2 – 2

Forks 1 0 – 1

Scoring

First half – 1, Forks.

Second half – 2, Elma, Plata (Valentine), 50th minute. 3, Elma, Donais (Valentine), 80th minute.

~~~

Toledo 4, Ocosta 1

Ocosta dropped a 2B Central League game to Toledo 4-1 on Wednesday at Toledo High School.

The Wildcats (1-2-2, 0-1 2B Central) gave up two first-half goals to the Riverhawks (4-3-1, 2-0) in the 18th and 21st minutes to fall behind 2-0 at the half.

Toledo would score two more goals in the opening minutes of the second half before Ocosta’s Bristol Towle would break the shutout with a goal in the 44th minute.

“Some really fixable goals that we conceded tonight. We are still transitioning and working to cope with long ball and learning to play in the new play style,” Ocosta head coach Daniel Langer said. “(Ocosta midfielder) Joanah Rosander did very well, consistently keeping Toledo out, even getting a goal line clearance with a header to stop a goal.”

Wildcats goal keeper Mia Saunders had 24 saves in the game – 13 in the first half and 11 in the second half – while the Ocosta attack managed four shots in the game, with Towle’s goal being the lone shot on-target.

Ocosta takes on Toutle Lake in a league game at 4 p.m. on Monday at Toutle Lake High School.

Ocosta 0 1 – 1

Toledo 2 2 – 4

Scoring

First half – 1, Toledo, 18th minute. 2, Toledo, 21st minute.

Second half – 3, Toledo, 42nd minute. 4, Toledo, 43rd minute. 5, Ocosta, Towle, 44th minute.

~~~

Other games

Tenino 7, Hoquiam 0