Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Montesano downed by Toledo for third-straight loss to start season

Montesano and Elma both lost while Raymond-South Bend squeaked past Toledo as we review Monday’s girls prep hoops action on the Harbor.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Toutle Lake 66, Montesano 37

Montesano continued to learn some hard lessons on the hard court after a 66-37 loss to Toutle Lake on Monday in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (0-3 overall) struggled against the Ducks (3-0) early on, falling behind by as much as 22 points in the first half against Toutle Lake’s pressing and trapping defenses.

From the start of the second quarter to just over half a minute to play in the first half, Monte was on the wrong end of a 16-1 Toutle Lake run, which included five straight turnovers from the Bulldogs offense.

Trailing 35-11 at halftime, Monte head coach Mark Mansfield had some choice words for his team at the break.

“I thought we moved the ball pretty well against them, but we missed 4-5 layups,” Mansfield said. “We know we’re going to have some turnovers, so we have to take advantage of the opportunities we have and we didn’t in that first half. … It was an interesting halftime discussion. We challenged them. ‘Do you want to get out and fight and battle? Forget what the score is. Just go out and battle.’ And they did.”

The Bulldogs responded with arguably their best bit of basketball in the early season, opening the third quarter on a 9-3 run culminating on a nifty pass from guard Jordyn Perry to a slashing Jillie Dalan, who scored and was fouled on an acrobatic shot in the paint. Dalan converted the free throw to cut the Ducks’ lead to 38-20 with just over six minutes to play in the period.

“Some of the same shots we missed in the first half, they went in (in the second half) because we were playing harder,” Mansfield said. “That’s the effort we have to have all the time.”

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Kamille Vandevender (22) shoots during a 66-37 loss to Toutle Lake on Monday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs would go on to win the quarter 15-11 but never got any closer as Toutle Lake had three players score in double figures, led by 22 points from senior guard Payton Thayer, to hand Monte the 66-37 loss.

Dalan led Montesano with 14 points – including 8 of 15 from the free-throw line (53%) – five rebounds and three blocked shots.

Senior post Madeline Kaivo-Houlton added six points while senior wing Paige Busz and freshman Kamille Vandevender scored five points each for Montesano.

The Bulldogs shot 13 of 43 from the field (30%) and made 10-of-21 free throws (48%).

The Ducks hit 27-of-67 shots (40%), including 4 of 30 from beyond the arc (13%), and made 8-of-13 free throws (62%).

Toutle Lake outrebounded Montesano 34-26 (15-8 offensive) and benefited from 38 Bulldogs turnovers.

“We turned it over too many times,” Mansfield said. “It seemed like every time we’d get a basket or maybe get a stop, we’d cough it up and they’d hit a three or a layup or something like that. That’s to (Toutle Lake’s) credit. They are a very good team that forces you into mistakes and take advantage.”

The Bulldogs host Klahowya at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Toutle Lake 16 19 11 20 – 66

Montesano 7 4 15 11 – 37

Scoring: Toutle Lake – Thayer 22, L. Dean 17, K. Dean 14, Spinneberg 7, Kimbell 3, F. Dean 2. Montesano – Dalan 14, Kaivo-Houlton 6, Vandevender 5, Busz 5, Perry 3, Forster 2, Wintrip 2.

Raymond-South Bend 33, Toledo 31

Some late-game heroics helped Raymond-South Bend defeat Toledo 33-31 on Monday at Toledo High School.

Sparked by their defense to start the game, the Ravens (2-1) jumped out to a 15-3 lead after one quarter of play led by a pair of threes from junior guard Ava Stigall.

But the RSB offense fell cold over the next two periods, scoring just nine points combined as the Riverhawks (2-1) tied the game at 24-all heading into the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 31-31 with under a minute to play, RSB senior guard Megan Kongbouakhay scored on a layup to put the Ravens up for good at 33-31 with 21 seconds on the clock.

“Good defensive energy in the first quarter led to some open looks on offense, then our energy went south and Toledo’s went north as they gained momentum for the final three quarters,” Ravens head coach Jason Koski said. “We were lucky to go ahead with Megan’s layup to give us the victory on the road.”

Senior guard Kassie Koski led RSB with 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Kongbouakhay had eight points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal for the Ravens.

Stigall added six points and four rebounds while senior post Ava Baugher had a game-high 17 rebounds, eight on the offensive glass.

“Ava Baugher was huge rebounding for us tonight and we hit some timely threes’s by Avalyn and Kass,” Coach Koski said.

RSB competes in its fourth-straight road game when it faces Mossyrock at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Mossyrock.

RSB 15 4 5 9 – 33

Toledo 3 9 12 7 – 31

Scoring: RSB – Koski 11, Kongbouakhay 8, Stigall 6, Baugher 4, Glazier 2, Pine 2. Toledo – Fallon 13, Stanley 9, Miller 3, Lairson 2, Holter 2, Krueger 2.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma’s Mikayla Roberts (right) competes makes a play on the ball against Mossyrock’s Brooke Schwartz during the Eagles’ 51-39 loss on Monday in Elma.

Mossyrock 51, Elma 39

Elma is still searching for its first win of the season after falling to Mossyrock 51-39 in a non-league contest on Monday at Elma High School.

The Eagles (0-3) led 11-10 after one quarter thanks largely to a pair of field goals from freshman Emmalin Gonzales and a three from sophomore guard Mikayla Roberts.

But the Elma offense fell silent in the second period, hitting just one shot from the floor – another three from Roberts – while being outscored 14-5 to trail 24-16 by halftime.

Elma shot 1 for 11 from the field in the frame (9%) and 5 of 23 (22%) in the first half.

The Eagles’ offensive struggles continued in the third quarter as Elma went 3 of 19 from the field in the period (16%) to trail 37-25 entering the final quarter.

Paced by 10 points from Roberts, the Eagles had their highest-scoring period of the game with 14 in the fourth, but it was too little, too late as Elma fell to the Vikings (2-1) for their third consecutive loss to start the season.

Roberts led the Eagles with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, on 6-of-11 shooting (55%) to go along with four rebounds and a steal.

Sophomore forward Killie Vest had six points and five rebounds while junior guard Kahlea Tolentino led the Eagles with three assists in the game.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Montesano’s Kahlea Tolentino (12) dribbles up court while defended by Mossyrock’s Audrey Ollikainen during the Eagles’ 51-39 loss on Monday in Elma.

Elma shot 31% from the field on 14-of-45 shooting and converted 7 of 12 free throws (58%).

The Eagles had 25 rebounds and 19 turnovers as a team.

Elma hosts Black Hills at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mossyrock 10 14 13 14 – 51

Elma 11 5 9 14 – 39

Scoring: Mossyrock – Barrows 15, Cournyer 15, Schwartz 14, Rashoff 5, Schultz 2. Elma – Roberts 16, Vest 6, Gonzales 6, Tolentino 4, Smith 3, Moore 3, Carter 1.