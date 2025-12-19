Girls Prep Basketball Roundup: Big first quarter propels Hoquiam to win over Centralia

Also: Montesano’s Dalan leads depleted Bulldogs to road win over Bear Creek; RSB falls to Mossyrock

Hoquiam and Montesano picked up non-league wins as we review Thursday’s girls prep basketball action on the Harbor.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hoquiam 63, Centralia 42

Hoquiam continues to impress after a 63-42 win over Centralia on Thursday at Hoquiam Square Garden.

The Grizzlies (4-2) had one of their highest-scoring quarters in recent memory with 28 points in the first eight minutes to leap out to a 16-point lead over the Tigers (6-2).

Sophomore forward Aaliyah Kennedy and senior point guard Lexi LaBounty started the game red-hot, scoring 13 and eight points, respectively to pace Hoquiam.

The Grizzlies had to battle with an improved Tigers performance over the past three quarters of the game, but the damage had already been done as Hoquiam held its lead throughout the contest.

”I am not sure we have scored 28 points in a quarter before,” Grizzlies head coach Chad Allan said. “This allowed us to get everyone in the game and work on our execution to improve. Centralia did not go away, as they continued to battle for the next three until the final horn. Super proud of our team to embrace the challenge of learning and improving. Growth can be ugly at times.”

Hoquiam was led by Kennedy, who filled up the stat sheet with 23 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks.

As Centralia adjusted its defense to focus on Kennedy, the floor opened up for Hoquiam’s other standout post player in Sydney Gordon. The senior forward had 18 points – 11 in the second half – to go along with nine rebounds.

LaBounty, who did most of her damage on the scoreboard in the first quarter, impacted the game in all areas with 10 points, six steals and five assists in addition to playing what Allan called “relentless defense.”

Most impressive for Allan was his team’s ability to share the ball, evidenced by 24 assists as a team with four players – LaBounty, Kennedy, sophomore guard Avery Brodhead (5 assists) and freshman Makalah Haskey (4 ast.) – with at least four assists apiece.

“Love watching them share the ball. Makes a team dangerous,” Allan said. “These players have been amazing turning this program around the past few years and I look forward to watching how far they want to go. We still have growth left in us. Love my team.”

The Grizzlies shot 41% from the field on 27-of-66 shooting.

Centralia was held to 27% on 16 of 59 from the field.

Hoquiam will take some time off for Christmas break and will be back in action against Franklin Pierce at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29.

Centralia 12 8 10 12 – 42

Hoquiam 28 10 11 14 – 63

Scoring: Centralia – Ahern 16, Sprague 8, Erickson 6, Saucedo 5, Gunn 4, Negron 3. Hoquiam – Kennedy 23, S. Gordon 18, LaBounty 10, Betancourth 8, Kruger 2, Haskey 2.

~~~

Mossyrock 37, Raymond-South Bend 28

Raymond-South Bend fell flat in a 37-28 loss to Mossyrock on Thursday at Raymond High School.

Despite having defeated the Vikings (4-2) 46-40 eight days prior, the Ravens (3-3) struggled to get anything going on offense, scoring no more than eight points in any quarter and hitting just nine field goals in the game.

According to head coach Jason Koski, Raymond-South Bend’s problems weren’t just on the offensive end as 21 turnovers, among other issues, contributed to the loss.

“Hopefully, our kids watch film from tonight’s game and get a reality check about their lackluster play tonight,” Ravens head coach Jason Koski said. “We let a great energy from our crowd tonight go silent with our inability to make shots, our turnover issues, not able to finish possessions with not rebounding the ball and a lack of urgency in the defensive end. Great thing is we have more opportunities looking forward to prove we are a good team.”

Senior Kassie Koski led RSB with 12 points.

One bright spot for the Ravens was senior post Ava Baugher grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds to eclipse 500 for her prep career.

”I need to give congrats to Ava Baugher for reaching the 500-career rebound milestone and being a member of the ‘500 Rebound Club’ of the Raymond-South Bend girls basketball program,” Coach Koski said. “It is certainly an honor not easily achieved.”

The Ravens take on Willapa Valley at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Willapa Valley High School.

Mossyrock 11 7 12 7 – 37

RSB 8 4 8 8 – 28

Scoring: Mossyrock – Barrows 19, Rashoff 8, Cournyer 4, Schultz 4, T. Schwartz 2. RSB – Koski 12, Baugher 8, Glazier 3, Pine 2, Lewis 2, Kongbouakhay 1.

~~~

Montesano 36, Bear Creek 32

Montesano overcame multiple negative factors en route to a 36-32 win over Bear Creek on Thursday in Redmond.

Dealing with a 200-plus mile road trip and playing without three starters, the Bulldogs (2-4) held the Grizzlies (3-3) to 17 points over the final three quarters of the game and made the plays down the stretch to earn the win.

After a short Bear Creek run cut the Monte lead to two points inside the final minute of the game, Montesano senior forward and reigning 1A Evergreen League MVP Jillie Dalan buried two free throws with just over one second left on the clock to put Monte up 36-32.

The Bulldogs defense then knocked the ensuing inbound pass away to seal the victory.

Dalan led the way with an MVP-type effort of 22 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

”Real gutsy effort by the girls tonight without three starters, but everybody pitched in and played hard,” Monte head coach Mark Mansfield said. “The girls did a nice job defensively and kind of shut them down.”

Monte has another lengthy road trip when it travels to play Forks at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Montesano 12 8 8 8 – 36

Bear Creek 15 4 6 7 – 32

Scoring: Montesano – Dalan 22, Williamsen 4, K. Vandevender 4, Fry 2, Busz 2, Perry 2.

~~~

Other games

Naselle 78, North Beach 32