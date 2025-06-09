Elma’s Palmer, PWV’s Smaciarz compete in senior all-star game

A few dozen talented seniors were able to treat David Story Field at Lower Columbia College like their very own Field of Dreams on Monday, June 4.

Thanks to the 47th annual Senior All-Star Game, those ballplayers were able to run it back one more, putting on their high school uniforms and taking the diamond to compete for home towns one more time.

There were fathers and sons sharing their final hugs in the dugout. There were longtime teammates saying goodbye in a way that never felt more real. And there were fans (see: dedicated parents) in the stands wiping the dew from their eyes as they watched their overgrown T-ballers shake hands at home plate one more time.

The on field action saw the Nationals beat the Americans 14-7 (full rosters below). Deacon Meller of W.F. West was named the Offensive MVP, and Easton Kolb of Mossyrock was named the Defensive MVP.

Twins Harbors standouts in Elma’s Brody Palmer and Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Liam Smaciarz participated in the event and were nominated to play in future all-state games.

Similar senior all-star games are held in regions around Washington, and the contests serve as feeders to the All-State Series in Yakima on June 21-22.

The 10 players nominated to the All-State games from Southwest Washington include; Deacon Meller (W.F. West), Easton Kolb (Mossyrock), Jacob Lindstrom (Naselle), Kole Smith (Rochester), Brody Palmer (Elma), Derek Thompson (Tumwater), Liam Smaciarz (PWV), Danner Hoinowski (Adna), Austin Gonia (Tenino) and Will Feltus (Tenino).

The Senior All-Star Rosters

The Nationals

Tad Alwine, Mark Morris

Tretn Blatknik, Woodland

Hunter Brewer, R.A. Long

Jack Burkhardt, Tenino

Will Festus, Tenino

Auston Gonia, Tenino

Ryder Harris, Mark Morris

Elliot Hegdahl, Kelso

Zander Jendro, Mark Morris

Ross Kelley, W.F. West

Easton Kolb, Mossyrock

Jacob Lindstrom, Naselle

Deacon Meller, W.F. West

Deuce Merritt, Woodland

Nick Niday, R.A. Long

Evan Peters, Mark Morris

Weston Potter, W.F. West

Jack Strange, Naselle

Hunter Sweet, Tenino

Carlos Vallejo, W.F. West

Mikey Vassar, Tenino

Mac West, Mark Morris

The Americans

Ty Bodenhamer, Adna

Will Bond, Tumwater

Kade Contreras, Tumwater

Owen Erickson, Castle Rock

Owen Fagerness, Adna

Danner Hoinowski, Adna

Jaeger Johnson, Toutle Lake

Jacob Lafever, Castle Rock

Jon Leedy, Centralia

Luke Mohney, Adna

River Moss, Toutle Lake

Brody Palmer, Elma

Trevor Rogen, Castle Rock

Kellen Rooklidge, Centralia

Mat Roundtree, Adna

Landon Roy, Tumwater

Liam Smaciarz, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

Kole Smith, Rochester

Mykal Sneller, Centralia

Derek Thompson, Tumwater

Colton Weiss, Rochester