Elma’s Palmer, PWV’s Smaciarz compete in senior all-star game

A few dozen talented seniors were able to treat David Story Field at Lower Columbia College like their very own Field of Dreams on Monday, June 4.
Thanks to the 47th annual Senior All-Star Game, those ballplayers were able to run it back one more, putting on their high school uniforms and taking the diamond to compete for home towns one more time.
There were fathers and sons sharing their final hugs in the dugout. There were longtime teammates saying goodbye in a way that never felt more real. And there were fans (see: dedicated parents) in the stands wiping the dew from their eyes as they watched their overgrown T-ballers shake hands at home plate one more time.
The on field action saw the Nationals beat the Americans 14-7 (full rosters below). Deacon Meller of W.F. West was named the Offensive MVP, and Easton Kolb of Mossyrock was named the Defensive MVP.
Twins Harbors standouts in Elma’s Brody Palmer and Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Liam Smaciarz participated in the event and were nominated to play in future all-state games.
Similar senior all-star games are held in regions around Washington, and the contests serve as feeders to the All-State Series in Yakima on June 21-22.
The 10 players nominated to the All-State games from Southwest Washington include; Deacon Meller (W.F. West), Easton Kolb (Mossyrock), Jacob Lindstrom (Naselle), Kole Smith (Rochester), Brody Palmer (Elma), Derek Thompson (Tumwater), Liam Smaciarz (PWV), Danner Hoinowski (Adna), Austin Gonia (Tenino) and Will Feltus (Tenino).
The Senior All-Star Rosters
The Nationals
Tad Alwine, Mark Morris
Tretn Blatknik, Woodland
Hunter Brewer, R.A. Long
Jack Burkhardt, Tenino
Will Festus, Tenino
Auston Gonia, Tenino
Ryder Harris, Mark Morris
Elliot Hegdahl, Kelso
Zander Jendro, Mark Morris
Ross Kelley, W.F. West
Easton Kolb, Mossyrock
Jacob Lindstrom, Naselle
Deacon Meller, W.F. West
Deuce Merritt, Woodland
Nick Niday, R.A. Long
Evan Peters, Mark Morris
Weston Potter, W.F. West
Jack Strange, Naselle
Hunter Sweet, Tenino
Carlos Vallejo, W.F. West
Mikey Vassar, Tenino
Mac West, Mark Morris
The Americans
Ty Bodenhamer, Adna
Will Bond, Tumwater
Kade Contreras, Tumwater
Owen Erickson, Castle Rock
Owen Fagerness, Adna
Danner Hoinowski, Adna
Jaeger Johnson, Toutle Lake
Jacob Lafever, Castle Rock
Jon Leedy, Centralia
Luke Mohney, Adna
River Moss, Toutle Lake
Brody Palmer, Elma
Trevor Rogen, Castle Rock
Kellen Rooklidge, Centralia
Mat Roundtree, Adna
Landon Roy, Tumwater
Liam Smaciarz, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
Kole Smith, Rochester
Mykal Sneller, Centralia
Derek Thompson, Tumwater
Colton Weiss, Rochester