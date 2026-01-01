Elma leads local contingent at The Rock Tournament

Eagles place second in team standings at annual Vashon Island meet

VASHON ISLAND–The Elma Eagles placed second overall to lead three Harbor boys prep wrestling teams at The Rock Tournament on Tuesday at Vashon Island High School.

The Eagles scored 186 points to take second in the team standings behind first-place Zillah (230 points).

Elma was led by weight-class winners Aidyn Johnson and Ben Totten.

Johnson defeated Hoquiam senior Junior Balagot in an all-Harbor 126-pound final by a score of 6-0.

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Elma’s Ben Totten (top) controls Mount Baker’s Cole Christensen during the 144-pound final of The Rock Tournament on Tuesday at Vashon Island High School.

Totten defeated Mount Baker’s Cole Christensen via pinfall with 35 seconds left in the first round to claim the 144-pound crown.

Eagles Bryston Crawford (157 pounds), Levi Russell (175) and Xavier Espinoza (132) each placed second in their weight class to help the Elma cause.

The Montesano Bulldogs placed fourth overall with 157.5 points and were led by weight-class champions Finley Ekerson and Gage Stutesman.

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Montesano’s Finley Ekerson (top) works to earn a pin against Zillah’s Quintino Hernandez in the 120-pound title match of The Rock Tournament on Tuesday at Vashon Island High School.

Ekerson led 13-1 before pinning Zillah’s Quintino Hernandez at 2:47 to win the 120-pound championship match.

Stutesman, who was recently named one of the WIAA’s Athletes of the Week, was leading East Jefferson’s Grady White 11-1 before White had to bow out via injury default, giving Stutesman the 165-pound title.

PHOTO BY SUE MICHALAK BUDSBERG Montesano’s Gage Stutesman (top) wrestles against East Jefferson’s Grady White during the 165-pound championship match of The Rock Tournament on Tuesday at Vashon Island High School.

Montesano’s Titus Eaton placed second at 113 pounds, losing to Zillah’s Leonel Lustre via fall at 2:42 of the championship match.

The Hoquiam Grizzlies placed ninth as a team with 76.5 points.

Hoquiam was led by the aforementioned Balagot, who was the only Grizzly to reach his weight-class final.

Local results are listed below.

Full results available at trackwrestling.com.

Team standings

1, Zillah, 230 points. 2, Elma, 186. 3, Lake Stevens, 163.5. 4, Montesano, 157.5. 5, Mount Baker, 118. 6, Klahowya, 116.5. 7, Blaine, 106.5. 8, Sultan, 99.5. 9, Hoquiam, 76.5. 10, Granite Falls, 68. 11, East Jefferson, 61. 12, Vashon Island, 60.5. 13, Darrington, 27.

Local placements

Elma: Aidyn Johnson (126 pounds, 1st); Alex Dryden (215, 3rd); Ben Totten (144, 1st); Bryston Crawford (257, 2nd); Levi Russell (175, 2nd); Luis Torres (120, 4th); Treycen Sample (138, 3rd); Troy Rupe (150, 4th); Xavier Espinoza (132, 2nd).

Hoquiam: Bryce Curley (113, 5th); Junior Balagot (126, 2nd); Kingston Case (165, 3rd); Lincoln Tronseth (138, 6th); Memphis Orama (285, 6th).

Montesano: Adam Schmitz (126, 5th); Finley Ekerson (120, 1st); Gage Stutesman (165, 1st); Hunter Schmitz (106, 4th); Joel McCullough (215, 5th); Kole Kjesbu (157, 3rd); Lucas Delgado (285, 3rd); Matthew Causey (175, 6th); Titus Eaton (113, 2nd).