Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Raymond-South Bend edges Tenino for first win of season

Several Twin Harbors boys prep basketball teams picked up wins as we review a busy weekend on the Harbor.

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Raymond-South Bend 51, Tenino 48

Raymond-South Bend made plays down the stretch to leave Tenino with a well-earned 51-48 victory on Friday.

Tied at 41-41 in the fourth quarter, the Ravens (1-4 overall) went on a 6-0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish, although they needed some late-game heroics to secure their first win of the season.

RSB led 50-48 and were able to break the Beavers press defense with 17 seconds on the clock and played keep away until Tanner Morris was fouled with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the game.

Morris made 1-of-2 free throws to put the Ravens up by three, and a Tenino Hail Mary heave as the buzzer sounded was off the mark to secure the RSB road win.

OTTO RABE | THE CHRONICLE Raymond-South Bend’s Chris Banker (12) blocks the shot of Tenino’s Cole Borup during the Ravens’ 51-48 win on Friday at Tenino High School.

RSB was led by senior guard Carson Ridderbush with 17 points, including a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and tie the game at 38-38.

Ridderbush was joined by freshman guard Toby Lorton (10 points), senior guard Chris Banker (9 pts.) and Morris (9 pts.) on the Ravens’ leaderboard.

The Ravens host Friday Harbor at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29.

RSB 15 10 10 16 – 51

Tenino 9 16 13 10 – 48

Scoring: RSB – Ridderbush 17, Lorton 10, Banker 9, Morris 9, Silva 4, Somero 2. Tenino – Whitaker 12, McKauge 12, Czuleger 8, Johnson 7, Bennett 4, Borup 2, Matheson 2, Noonan 1.

~~~

St. Helen’s 49, Elma 36

Elma lost its fourth-straight game with a 49-36 defeat to St. Helen’s on Friday at the Seaside Tournament at Seaside High School in Oregon.

“The physicality of Oregon basketball definitely decided this game,” said Elma head coach Matt Ferrier, whose team scored just 10 points in the first half and shot 29% from the field (14-48 FG) in the game against the Lions (4-2). “We played well enough on defense to beat a pretty good opponent. But our offense was heavily controlled by their physical play. We struggled to score and it was evident we weren’t comfortable inside or outside the paint. We had plenty of opportunities and most of them were squandered. We left very disappointed because that’s a team that we could have won.”

The Eagles (3-5) led by three after a low-scoring first quarter, but managed just two points in the second frame to go down by nine at the half.

Senior Isaac McGaffey had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three blocks for Elma.

Sophomore guard JanCarlos Moreno also scored in double digits with 10 points.

St. Helen’s 5 14 16 14 – 49

Elma 8 2 10 16 – 36

Scoring: Elma – McGaffey 14, Moreno 10, Webb 5, Myer 4, Moe 2, Aguilar 1.

~~~

Elma 70, Corbett 49

Elma wrapped up its trip to Oregon with a 70-49 victory over Corbett at the Seaside Tournament on Saturday at Seaside High School.

The Eagles (4-5) snapped a four-game losing streak in a performance Eagles head coach Matt Ferrier said was “our best offensive performance of the season.”

“A mixture of being deliberate and some freelance play kept Corbett off guard all night,” Ferrier said. “We really did a great job showing two styles of basketball at the same time.”

Elma held a 10-point lead over the Cardinals (1-6) after just one quarter of play and shot 55% from the floor on 27-of-49 shooting in the game.

Corbett rallied by hitting threes in its first five possessions of the second half to keep the game close.

Elma responded when senior Isaac McGaffey had three emphatic slam dunks in the span of five minutes to slam the door shut on any Cardinals comeback hopes.

McGaffey led Elma with 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting (67%) to go along with nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Senior guard Tanner Moe had a double-double for Elma with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Moe also led the Eagles with eight assists followed by sophomore guard JanCarlos Moreno with 10 points and four assists.

Elma had 20 assists as a team in the game.

“Our kids have taken some bumps and bruises over the last week, but they haven’t wavered,” Ferrier said. “They were dialed in and completely focused today which hadn’t been the case. I am incredibly proud of them and very happy they are leaving Oregon with a win.”

Ferrier also commended the defensive play of junior Tyrone Aguilar and the performance of senior Tyler Keith off the bench.

Elma takes on Kalama at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Elma.

Corbett 11 10 14 14 – 49

Elma 21 12 19 18 – 70

Scoring: Elma – McGaffey 27, Moe 11, Moreno 10, Aguilar 6, Myer 6, Yeager 4, Webb 3, Keith 2, Muir 1.

~~~

Montesano 62, Forks 44

Montesano won its seventh game in eight tries with a 62-44 victory over Forks on Friday at Forks High School.

The Bulldogs (7-1) eclipsed 60 points for the sixth time this season sparked by four 3-pointers in the first quarter, two by senior forward Mason Fry, to take a nine-point lead after eight minutes of play.

After a slow start to the second frame led to a 29-24 Monte halftime lead, the Bulldogs extended their lead with a 17-8 third quarter, paced by six points from junior post Caden Grubb, who went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the frame.

Fry added eight more points in the Bulldogs’ 16-12 fourth period and scored a game-high 19 to lead Monte in the win.

“Shots started to fall tonight, and it really catapulted us tonight,” Monte head coach Shaydon Farmer said. “We continue to play sound defense, which has really helped us early this season while our shots don’t fall.”

In addition to Fry, junior guard Ryan Weidman and Caden Grubb also scored in double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

“Ryan hit some big shots for us tonight to keep us grounded when things could have gone south,” Farmer said.

Grubb completed his double-double performance with a game-high 17 rebounds (9 offensive) while Fry had three steals to lead Monte.

Monte shot 41% from the field on 24-of-59 field-goal shooting. The Bulldogs made 6 of 24 from beyond the arc (25%) and made 8-of-13 free throws in the game (62%).

Montesano also took care of the ball with just 11 turnovers in the game.

”It was a very physical game and I’m proud of my boys coming out physically and emotionally strong enough to pull out a win,” Farmer said.

Monte hosts Aberdeen in a key Harbor battle at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Montesano 20 9 17 16 – 62

Forks 11 13 8 12 – 44

Scoring: Montesano – Fry 17, Weidman 15, Ca. Grubb 14, Gunter 8, Co. Grubb 2, Bruland 2, Barnes 2, Dowler 2. Forks – T. Rowley 16, M. Rowley 12, Fosler 10, Barajas 4, Bennett 2.

~~~

Ilwaco 60, Hoquiam 35

Hoquiam had a rough offensive night with a 60-35 loss to Ilwaco on Friday at Ilwaco High School.

The Grizzlies (2-5) scored four points over the first eight minutes of play to trail the Fishermen (1-2) by 13 heading to the second quarter.

Down 35-18 at halftime, Hoquiam’s hopes of a comeback were dashed after failing to hit double digits in each of the final two periods of the game, thanks in large part to an 11 for 55 shooting night (20%), including 1 of 16 from beyond the arc (6%).

“That isn’t going to win you a lot of varsity games,” Hoquiam head coach Jeff Niemi said. “I’ve got to take responsibility. We just didn’t seem that ready. They came out and pressured us as we expected them to. We’re having a tough time simulating how other teams play us in practice right now. … They came out of the gate smoking hot and just whooped us. They really took it to us. No excuses, it was all them.”

Hoquiam held a 34-32 rebounding advantage, including 17-7 on the offensive glass, while each team turned the ball over 17 times, the difference being, according to Niemi, was Hoquiam’s giveaways turned into Ilwaco points.

“It was just weird to look at some of these numbers and look how badly we lost,” said Niemi, whose team also converted 12-of-16 free throws (75%).

Ilwaco went 21 of 47 from the floor (45%) and made 7-of-19 3-pointers (37%).

Hoquiam was led by forward Talan Abbott (9 points, 12 rebounds) and guard K.J. McCoy (9 pts., 2 reb., assist).

The Grizzlies host Overlake at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hoquiam 4 14 9 8 – 35

Ilwaco 17 18 12 13 – 60

Scoring: Hoquiam – Abbott 9, McCoy 9, Maxfield 5, Bozich 5, Niemi 5, Howland 2. Ilwaco – Petit 15, 10 Gordon 8, 20 8, Cunningham 7, McClure 7, Needham 5, Pelas 5, 22 3, Curry 2.

~~~

Willapa Valley 51, Naselle 49

Willapa Valley opened league play with a 51-49 win over Naselle on Friday at Willapa Valley High School in Menlo.

Despite having issues on offense, the Vikings (4-2, 1-0 1B Coastal) defense held the Comets (0-3, 0-2) to just 14 points in the first half.

“We really struggled offensively this evening. Our rhythm and timing was off and we missed several easy shots right at the hoop,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “Despite the struggles, I was happy we secured our first league win.”

Vikings junior guard Lucas Lusk had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards while senior guard Cody Mican also had 10 rebounds.

Naselle 5 9 17 18 – 49

Willapa Valley 10 12 16 13 – 51

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Aust 14, Lusk 13, Russell 10, Jarvis 7, Mican 7.

~~~

Willapa Valley 50, Pe Ell 40

Willapa Valley defeated Pe Ell 50-40 in a combo-rivalry game on Saturday in Menlo.

The Vikings (5-2) struggled on offense after an 18-point first quarter, but made up for it with their defensive performance, according to head coach Derek Rask.

“Our offensive struggles continued today, but our defensive effort was fantastic,” he said. “Despite shooting poorly, our guys really stepped up defensively, forcing Pe Ell into taking tough contested shots. I felt our defensive effort was the difference in the game.”

Senior center J.B. Russell led the Vikings with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Junior guard Lucas Lusk has a team-high 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds while junior forward Brody Aust had 10 points and nine boards for Willapa Valley.

Willapa Valley faces La Conner at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29 at Mount Vernon Christian School.

Pe Ell 17 8 4 11 – 40

Willapa Valley 18 8 11 13 – 50

Scoring: Willapa Valley – Lusk 16, Aust 10, Russell 10, King 6, Mican 4, Jarvis 4.

~~~

Other games

Taholah 77, Chief Kitsap Academy 14

Mary M. Knight 50, Lake Quinault 46