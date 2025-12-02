Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Montesano, Willapa Valley tip-off prep hoops season with wins

The high school basketball season tipped off with two local teams in action on Monday.

~~~

BOY’S PREP BASKETBALL

Montesano 69, Centralia 57

Montesano opened its season with a 69-57 victory over Centralia on Monday at Bo Griffith Memorial Gymnasium in Montesano.

Leading by a single bucket after one quarter, the Bulldogs (1-0 overall) shook off some rust to outscore the Tigers (0-1) 23-11 in the second frame, paced by junior Caden Grubb, who scored six of his team-high 19 points in the period.

Monte outscored Centralia by two in the second half to earn the season-opening victory.

It felt good getting back in The Bo and playing some basketball,” Montesano head coach Shaydon Farmer said. “We definitely played like we were playing our first game of the year. Just trying to get our legs under us and shoot the ball and take care of the rock. Best part about game one is we have 19 more guaranteed for us.”

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Mason Fry (22) scores during a 69-57 season-opening victory over Centralia on Monday in Montesano.

In addition to his 19 points, Grubb grabbed 15 rebounds and had four assists.

Montesano senior guard Terek Gunter (11 points) and senior forward Mason Fry (10 pts., 4 rebounds, 2 steals) also scored in double figures.

Monte’s Colton Grubb added eight points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Montesano hit 25-of-66 shots (38%) as a team – including 3 of 15 from 3-point range (20%) – and hit 10-of-18 free throws (56%).

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano guard Terek Gunter shoots a 3-pointer during a 69-57 win over Centralia on Monday in Montesano.

The Bulldogs grabbed a total of 46 rebounds while turning the ball over 26 times.

Montesano will be back in action on Wednesday when it takes on Raymond-South Bend in a non-league matchup at 7:15 p.m. at South Bend High School.

Centralia 10 11 18 18 – 57

Montesano 12 23 18 16 – 69

Leading scorers: Centralia – Griffis 23, Ruiz 17, Yeung 11, Donahue 2, Aguilar 1. Montesano – Ca. Grubb 19, Gunter 11, Fry 10, Co. Grubb 8, Bruland 5, Dowler 4, Weidman 4, Painter 2.

~~~

Willapa Valley 51, Columbia Adventist 40

Willapa Valley opened its season with a 51-40 victory over Columbia Adventist Academy on Monday in Battle Ground.

Tied at 26-all at halftime, the Vikings (1-0) outscored the Kodiaks (0-1) 17-10 in the third quarter and put the game away when junior co-captain Brody Aust buried a three to put Valley up 47-38 with 4:53 left to play.

With just under three minutes left to play, Aust came up with a loose ball after a scramble in the paint and scored to put Valley up by nine once again at 49-40.

Aust scored on a left-handed lay-up while being triple-teamed with 31 seconds left to close out the 51-40 victory.

“Columbia Adventist started hot on offense in the first quarter. We did a nice job of increasing our intensity on the defensive end after the first quarter, forcing CAA into tough shots,” Valley head coach Derek Rask said. “I thought our transition offense was solid and it was all set up by our defense.”

Aust led the way for Valley with a game-high 33 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals.

“Brody Aust was fabulous on both ends of the floor,” Rask said.

Valley’s Max Jarvis grabbed a team-best nine rebounds while guard Lucas Lusk added eight rebounds and dished out five assists for the Vikings.

The Vikings host Hoquiam in a non-league contest at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Menlo.

Willapa Valley 11 15 17 8 – 51

Columbia Adventist 17 9 10 4 – 40