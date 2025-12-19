Boys Prep Basketball Roundup: Montesano clutches up for overtime win over W.F. West

Also: Aberdeen routs Rochester; Elma falls in first game at Seaside Tournament

Montesano hit some big shots in an overtime win over W.F. West and Aberdeen routs Rochester as we review Thursday’s boys prep basketball games on the Harbor.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Montesano 54, W.F. West 48

Montesano clutched up to earn a 54-48 overtime win over W.F. West on Thursday at Montesano High School.

The Bulldogs (6-1) took awhile to find their offense, scoring a mere 23 points to trail by five to the Bearcats (3-5) entering the fourth quarter.

“We started out slow. It really wasn’t anything we were doing wrong, just shots didn’t fall. We were getting the shots we wanted, we just weren’t lighting the scoreboard up,” Monte head coach Shaydon Farmer said. “The boys came out in the second half and continued to work back, but we still just couldn’t get shots to fall.”

But the Bulldogs fortunes changed over the final eight minutes of the game as Monte rallied behind eight points from senior guard Terek Gunter and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including three made 3-pointers.

With under a minute to play and trailing 42-39, Monte junior guard Colton Grubb pulled up and drilled a clutch 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano guard Colton Grubb (1) hits a game-tying 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of a 54-48 overtime win against W.F. West on Thursday at Montesano High School.

In the extra period, Montesano completed the comeback. The Bulldogs hit 4-of-7 field goals to outscore the Bearcats 12-6 in the frame and pick up the non-league victory.

”I am very happy with our defensive effort to get us back in the game in the fourth quarter,” Farmer said. “We played great and active defense to get us back into the game. We got a lot of hands on balls and it made it difficult for W.F. West to settle in on offense.”

Gunter led Monte with 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting (35%) to go along with four steals and three rebounds.

”Terek hit some big shots for us tonight,” Farmer said. “His jumper started to fall and I love seeing it.”

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Terek Gunter (middle) drives to the hoop during a 54-48 overtime win against W.F. West on Thursday at Montesano High School.

Caden Grubb had 15 points and eight rebounds while Mason Fry had a double-double with 11 points and a team-high 10 boards.

Monte had 15 steals as a team led by Gunter and guard Ryan Weidman with four apiece.

The Bulldogs play at Forks at 7 p.m. on Friday.

W.F. West 12 4 12 14 6 – 48

Montesano 10 6 7 19 12 – 54

Scoring: WFW – Rogerson 9, Rooney 9, Stafford 8, Schwarz 8, Rockey 6, McMillan 6, Grisham 2, Becker 2. Montesano – Gunter 16, Ca. Grubb 15, Fry 11, Co. Grubb 8, Bruland 2, Weidman 2.

Aberdeen 57, Rochester 39

Aberdeen kept Rochester winless on the season with a 57-39 victory on Thursday at Aberdeen High School.

The Bobcats (3-1) led 25-22 at halftime before blowing the game open with a 23-6 third quarter over the Warriors (0-8).

The Bobcats had three of its talented guards in Jhacob Quezada (18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals), Isaac Garcia (13 pts., 11 reb., 3 stl.) and Xanto Raya (11 pts., 6 stl., 4 reb.), each of whom scored in double digits.

Aberdeen shot 22 for 68 from the field (35%), including 8 of 24 from 3-point range (33%), had 48 rebounds and 18 steals to 13 turnovers in the win.

The Bobcats face Evergreen (Vancouver) at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Moda Center.

Rochester 7 15 6 11 – 39

Aberdeen 19 6 23 9 – 57

Scoring: Aberdeen – Quezada 18, Garcia 13, Raya 11, Martin 4, Scott 3, Matthews 2, Howard 2, Gladson 2, Carroll 2.

The Dalles 72, Elma 58

Elma opened play at the Seaside Tournament with a 72-58 loss to The Dalles on Thursday at Seaside High School in Seaside, Oregon.

Eagles (3-3) were led by star senior wing Isaac McGaffey who had 21 points and a team-high nine rebounds in the loss to the Riverhawks (4-2).

Senior post Dylan Myer had 10 points and five rebounds while sophomore guard JanCarlos Moreno added eight points and five board for the Eagles, which shot 22 of 56 from the field (39%), including 3 of 14 from beyond the arc (21%), and made 11-of-17 free throws (65%).

“They were an incredibly talented team,” Elma head coach Matt Ferrier said. “We hung in there but, unfortunately, we dug another hole that we couldn’t get out of. They are too skilled to play from behind against. If we keep going to half time down double digits, we are in for a long tournament. …

We are battling hard versus all these bigger schools. Love it that our kids aren’t getting discouraged. These games are making us tougher.”

Elma faces St. Helen’s (Oregon) in the Seaside Tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Scoring: Elma – McGaffey 21, Myer 10, Moreno 8, Webb 7, Moe 4, Yeager 2, Niemi 2, Aguilar 2, Muir 2.

Other games

Concordia Christian 77, North Beach 60