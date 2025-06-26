Big inning propels Montesano to Little League district title

Juniors Division all-stars score 10 in fifth to win championship

Montesano’s Junior Division team won a district title as we review Wednesday’s Little League baseball scores.

~~~

Juniors District Championship

Montesano 14, Capitol 8

Montesano’s Juniors Division all-star team rallied from en early deficit to defeat Capitol 14-8 in the District 3 championship game on Wednesday in Olympia.

Monte trailed by five runs after one half-inning before chipping away with a run apiece in each of the first and third innings.

Trailing 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Monte’s Levi Glowacki drove in Charles Shell with a single and later came in to score on a key dropped third strike to cut the Capitol lead to 5-4.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Levi Glowacki smacks a base hit during a 14-8 win over Capitol Little League in the District 3 Juniors Division Championship game on Wednesday in Olympia.

Monte scored 10 runs in the fifth to seize control of the game.

In the frame, Monte drew seven walks and took the lead on a clutch two-run double by Glowacki.

Dylan Erickson scored on Capitol’s fourth passed ball of the frame to put Monte up 14-7.

Monte pitcher Arik Barnes allowed a run on a two-out single in the top of the seventh but induced a ground out to Brenten Beste at second base to end the game and secure the district championship.

Barnes earned the win, allowing no earned runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 2-3 innings of relief.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano pitcher Arik Barnes earned the win in a 14-8 victory over Capitol in the District 3 Juniors Division Championship game on Wednesday in Olympia.

Glowacki had two hits, scored two runs, drove in four and stole four bases to lead Monte’s offense.

Shell doubled and scored four runs for Monte.

Montesano will represent District 3 at the state tournament beginning July 5 in Port Orchard.

Capitol 500 101 1 – 8 9 2

Montesano 101 02(10) x – 14 5 5

WP: Barnes (4.2 IP, 3R, 0ER, 7H, 3K). LP: Carter (0 IP, 4R, 3ER, H, 3BB).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Glowacki (2-3, 2B, 2R, 4RBI, 4SB); Shell (1-1, 2B, 4R, 3BB, 2SB); Beste (1-4, R, SB); Erickson (1-3, 2R, 3SB); Schmitz (0-2, 2R, 2BB, 2SB); Barnes (0-4, RBI); Sanders (0-3, RBI, SB, BB); Worgum (0-2, R, BB); Braykovich (0-1, R, 3BB).

~~~

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Charles Shell throws to first during a game against Capitol Little League on Wednesday in Olympia.

Other games

8-10 TOC Elimination Bracket

Willapa Harbor 14, Chehalis B 2

Montesano 2, South Beach 1

10-12 TOC Winner’s Bracket

Montesano 10, Willapa Harbor 9

10-12 TOC Elimination Bracket

Chehalis 15, Elma 5