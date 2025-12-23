Aberdeen upends Montesano in battle of two of Harbor’s top teams

MONTESANO–Whenever Aberdeen and Montesano matchup for a game, regardless of the sport, one can expect a large crowd and playoff-like atmosphere.

But Monday’s affair at Bo Griffith Memorial Gymnasium in Montesano added the extra shine of two teams on the upswing this season with a combined record of 10-3 entering the game.

It didn’t disappoint as Aberdeen (4-2 overall) pulled away early in the fourth quarter en route to a 63-53 win over the host Bulldogs (7-2).

A close, back-and-forth first half ended with a fast-paced final minute.

Aberdeen senior forward Jaydon Gladson scored buckets inside on assists from junior guard Jhacob Quezada and senior guard Ryker Scott to lead 28-25 with 18 seconds left in the second quarter.

But Montesano senior guard Terek Gunter hit a short baseline jumper with seven seconds left to trim the Bobcats lead to 28-27 at halftime.

At the start of the third quarter, Aberdeen made its move.

Paced by its high-energy and active defense, the Bobcats opened the period on a 13-4 run capped by an open three from senior Dylan Carroll off a drive and kick-out assist by Scott to put Aberdeen up 41-31 and force a Montesano time out.

The Bulldogs would chip away at the lead by using their size advantage to score from inside the paint.

Gunter would score off an offensive rebound and later a layup to cut the Monte lead to 44-37 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

An offensive rebound and putback by Monte junior post Caden Grubb followed by a basket in the low post from senior forward Mason Fry reduced Aberdeen’s lead to 44-41 entering the final eight minutes of play.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Mason Fry (22) scores from inside during a 63-53 loss to Aberdeen on Monday at Montesano High School.

“We didn’t really get discouraged,” Aberdeen head coach Brandyn Brooks said of his team’s mentality entering the final period of play. “We were on the road at Monte and we knew they were going to make their run. We can withstand the run and just got to keep sticking it to them.”

The Bobcats did just that.

As it did to start the previous frame, an energized Aberdeen squad opened the fourth quarter with a run.

Bobcats senior guard Xanto Raya opened with a corner three followed by a steal and goaltending call on a breakaway from senior Isaac Garcia.

Scott, who hit the floor hard on a rebound late in the third quarter and was on the bench after hobbling off the court, re-entered the game and immediately made his impact felt. The 6-foot guard hit two free throws then scored off a feed from Garcia to put Aberdeen up 53-41.

“I saying that was a blessing from God because I got right back up and was able to play my game. I love God and know he’ll protect me on the court,” said Scott, who continued to spark Aberdeen when he dove to the floor, bum leg and all, to come up with a loose ball on Montesano’s ensuing possession. “When I got back in, it was just the game adrenaline that got me going and I’ll give it 100% every time.”

“We’ve been preaching this year that we’ve got to find guys that are grenade-jumpers. Guys that will jump on the grenade and cover it up with his body when the game is on the line,” Brooks said. “Ryker is one of those guys that will jump on that grenade.”

A few plays later, Aberdeen would take its biggest lead of the game when Quezada splashed in another three for a 56-43 lead with 5:40 to play.

Fry would hit an elbow three to cut the deficit to 56-46 with 4:34 left, but Monte would never truly threaten the rest of the way as the Bulldogs went cold from the field against Aberdeen’s active defense that never shut off throughout the second half.

“We like to play our game with our pace,” Scott said. “We all just harass the ball, try to get traps and when we get that steal, we take off. There not a chance to slow down here.”

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Ryker Scott (left) glides to the basket against Montesano’s Mason Fry during the Bobcats’ 63-53 victory on Monday in Montesano.

Aberdeen made 16-of-21 free throws (76%) and turned the ball over 13 times, which according to Brooks is a recipe for his undersized team’s success.

“What we’ve been preaching to our boys is free throws and turnovers,” he said. “If we can keep our turnovers below 15 and our free throws above 70%, we’re going to find ourselves a win.”

For Montesano head coach Shaydon Farmer, a lack of ball protection and poor shooting were partly to blame for

“We just have to take care of the ball,” Farmer said. “I don’t even want to know what our turnovers are, but I’m sure they are not pretty. But it’s worse than that. It’s taking pride on defense and playing through when things are tough. We can go through a million excuses, but we were just not mentally tough today. We stress to the boys that we have to be the strongest physically, mentally and emotionally and I think we may have lost all three of those aspects today.”

“With big Grubb and Fry, those are two powerhouse guys inside on the glass,” Brooks said. “You can’t stop those guys altogether because they are skilled and strong, but if you can slow them down and make them take tough shots and work hard, then it plays into our favor because now we want to get out and run.”

Quezada (18 points), Garcia (16 pts.) and Scott (12 pts., 8 rebounds) each scored in double digits for the Bobcats while Monte was led by Fry with 22 points.

“We wanted to take away (Caden) Grubb and Mason (Fry), just don’t let them go in (the paint),” Garcia said. “I feel like we did a decent job. … That was definitely the plan.”

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen senior Isaac Garcia scores on a layup during the Bobcats’ 63-53 victory over Montesano on Monday at Montesano High School.

Caden Grubb (14 pts.) and Gunter (13 pts.) also scored in double digits for Montesano, which shot 33% from the field on 21-of-63 shooting, including a woeful 1 for 17 from the 3-point line (6%).

“(Aberdeen) might not have shot as good as they hoped too, but it didn’t matter when we were worse,” Farmer said. “We struggled to make shots and we’re not going to win many ball games shooting like that.”

“We’re going to take the win with grace. Be humble when you win or lose, but learn,” Scott said. “We still made mistakes so we can see what we need to do to make a run in league.”

“It’s going to solidify us as one of the best teams in Grays Harbor,” Garcia said of the victory. “And just learn. It’s a learning moment.”

Montesano faces R.A. Long at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29 at the Adna Tournament.

Aberdeen takes on Elma at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 30 in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen 16 12 16 19 – 63

Montesano 15 12 14 12 – 53

Scoring: Aberdeen – Quezada 18, Garcia 16, Scott 12, Raya 6, Woodson 4, Carroll 3, Matthews 2, Howard 2. Montesano – Fry 22, Ca. Grubb 14, Gunter 13, Co. Grubb 3, Painter 1.