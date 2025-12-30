Aberdeen splits dual meet with Mark Morris, R.A. Long

HOQUIAM–Aberdeen split its dual meet with Mark Morris and R.A. Long high schools on Monday at the YMCA of Grays Harbor.

Aberdeen defeated R.A. Long 95-78 while losing to Mark Morris 99-78 in the 12-meet event.

Aberdeen’s day was highlighted by the performance of its 200-yard freestyle relay team, which was in third place after two legs before swims by junior Cooper Gill and senior anchor Zeke Olson gave the Bobcats the victory with a time of 1:50.67, edging out R.A. Long by 0.28.

Aberdeen also got event wins from Olson in the 1-meter dive (189.40 points) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.48) and senior Cole Nylander in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.58).

“Coming in with a few days off during the break, I was a bit worried on how we’d perform,” Aberdeen head coach Rob Burns said. “After the first two events, I wasn’t worried anymore. This was a great performance by the Bobcats overall. I’m proud of everyone’s efforts and this gives me good vibes on how we’ll do after the holiday break.”

Aberdeen will be back in action in a dual meet at River Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 6.