Aberdeen honored state champs with parade, ceremony

Usually when the Aberdeen community and student body get together in front of the school it’s to send one of its athletic teams off to state.

This time was much different as the Bobcats weren’t sending anyone away, they were welcoming a state-championship trophy to its new home.

Throngs of students, friends, family and fans lined the streets of Aberdeen to honor the Bobcats’ 2025 state-championship softball team in a parade and ceremony on Monday.

The event started just after 1 p.m. with a parade through several city blocks where the Bobcats got to show off their new state-championship trophy to throngs of onlookers lining the streets, all while escorted by Aberdeen police and fire departments.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen senior softball players (from left) Lilly Camp, Kadence Braaten, Abby Mainio, Zoe Vessey and Scotlyn Lecomte prepare for the beginning of a parade and celebration in honor of the team’s state championship.

Soon after the procession turned north on G Street, the parade was joined by the Aberdeen Bobcat band, which led the parade to the front of the school for a ceremony involving several speakers and dignitaries awaited.

The event included information about the Bobcats’ impressive state-tournament performance, and speaking engagements from Principal Aaron Roiko, Head Coach Jimmy McDaniel, Aberdeen Mayor Douglas Orr and 1982 Aberdeen Boys Basketball state champions Scott Busz and Gary Gallinger.

“These girls almost made me cry the other day. Thank you so much for working so hard and putting in so much energy,” Orr said before turning his attention to the crowd. “Thank you guys all for supporting them too and being from Aberdeen. Love my city, love you guys even more.”

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen Mayor Douglas Orr speaks during a ceremony to honor the Bobcats state-championship softball team on Monday at Aberdeen High School.

“We just appreciate you guys,” McDaniel said to the crowd. “This isn’t only just for (the players), it’s for you the students. We thank you for the support you’ve given us throughout the years.”

Having experienced winning a state title and the bonds created by doing so, Busz had some sage advice for his fellow Bobcats state champions.

“This is a great, great moment of pride for the high school and city,” he said, voice quivering with emotion. “You guys, cherish this so much. … You will be lifelong friends and will remember this forever.”

ALICIA TISDALE PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen softball players and coaches pose for a photo at a ceremony honoring their 2025 state championship on Monday at Aberdeen High School.

Each of the players were then introduced one by one followed by the team posing for photos with the state trophy and commiserating with those in attendance.

It was a proper final chapter to the Bobcats season that produced the school’s first state title in a team sport since the girls swim team in 2008, and only the second in 43 years.