Local athletes set to play in East-West All Star football classic

Senior high school football players from across Washington converged on Yakima this week to prepare for the 32nd Annual Earl Barden East-West All Star football classic game.

Players were notified in early February of their selection to the all star game that is designed to give more top players in the 1B, 2B, 1A and 2A ranks a chance to play in an all star game. The idea being that large school football players would be much more likely to garner selections from a committee and top smaller school players would be under represented. Barden Classic organizers and coaches stress the importance of camaraderie and brotherhood created with five days living together and preparation for playing a football game.

Montesano had four players selected by.the committee to play for the West squad including Zach Timmons, Cole Kjesbu, Toren Crites and Mason Fry.

In the days leading up to all star week in Yakima some players decided to bow out of the game and the West team needed more players to complete the team and three more Montesano players were asked to play. Lucas Delgado, Isac Hawkins and Kyle Caton were asked to join, and they reported with the other Bulldogs. Having seven players from one high school to compete in the all star game is unheard of and makes for a grand sendoff for the senior teammates.

Chris Banker from Raymond/South Bend and Pe Ell/Willapa Valley’s Blane King were also selected by the committee to represent the West team. Banker was an all-league running back for the Ravens that amassed over 1,600 yards rushing his senior year and had 318 yards versus Forks, breaking the school record for a single game.

King was an all league receiver and defensive back for the Titans who averaged over 20 yards per reception in a run-oriented offense, and he was a top cornerback on defense. Titan coach John Peterson noted “he is a great kid and he can cover.” King was also voted as league MVP in basketball.

Timmons was Evergreen League MVP on offense with over 1,000 yards rushing on the season and 21 total touchdowns. He was voted to the all state football team as a junior at defensive back and running back as a senior. He is slated to play running back in Yakima.

Crites had the rare feat of being all league in three positions: wide receiver, defensive back and punter. He will play safety for the West, a position he was voted all league for three times in his career. Crites and Timmons were also voted Evergreen League Co-MVP’s for Monte’s second place for the state baseball team.

Kjesbu will play outside linebacker for the West. The three sport standout was Evergreen League Co-MVP on defense last fall as well as an all league wide receiver.

Fry was an all league defensive end for the Bulldogs and a starter for three state teams for Montesano in football, basketball and baseball. He will play defensive end Saturday for the West.

Hawkins was all league defensive end for Montesano but will play linebacker for the West Saturday, a position in which the West team was short players and Hawkins has the speed to play.

Delgado is slated to play offensive guard and backup defensive tackle in their even front defense. He was an all league performer at offensive line for the Bulldogs.

Caton will play offensive center for the West squad after being an all league offensive tackle last year. He was an all league defensive lineman as a junior.

Players reported to Yakima on Tuesday and immediately began practicing two times a day to prepare for Saturday’s contest played at East Valley High School. Both teams have a short amount of time to learn new offenses and defenses to prepare for the game. As in most all star games there will be rules on defensive blitzing and special plays because of the short preparation time.

Devin Snyder of Cascade Christian High School will coach the West and Eric Berg of East Valley High School will head the East team.